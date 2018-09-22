'Tomorrow, Szczesny will play, whilst Perin will make his Juventus debut at home to Bologna on Wednesday. Dybala will play, he's an important player and he's ready to score goals for us, he could play in different roles and I still have to decide how we will line up both in defence and attack.

'We could potentially go with three at the back and if we do so then one of Alex Sandro, Cancelo or Cuadrado will be rested. If we play with four then it's possible that all of them will play.

'Pjanic is fine but I still need to evaluate Bernardeschi. Matuidi and Mandzukic have given us a lot in recent weeks so they might both need a rest. Barzagli is out but should return on Wednesday, De Sciglio is out and must undergo new tests. Khedira and Douglas Costa are unavailable and will come back after the next international break.'