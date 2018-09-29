italian_leagueone:Statement from Giuseppe Marotta

Following the game against Napoli, Giuseppe Marotta gave the following statement:

'The club is carrying out an extensive renewal. My mandate as chief executive comes to an end on 25 October and the list of board members, which will be presented on Monday, will not contain my name.

'For the time being I will remain in place as chief executive but I wanted to make this statement in order to avoid any speculation. I will assess my position along with the club president in the coming days. I've had eight wonderful years here, full of success, and Juventus will always remain in my heart.'