JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA (JUVE)
women_sa:Barbara Bonansea brace on dramatic UWCL debut for Juventus Women

09/12/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

Meanwhile, down the other end of the pitch, Laura Giuliani made a superb save to knock Mille Gejl's bullet header onto the crossbar.

The visitors grew in the second half and drew themselves on level terms in the second half when Nicoline Sorensen nodded home from Sofie Svava's left-wing cross.

The Danish outfit then took the lead on 71 minutes, this time Sorensen turning provider from the right flank for Gejl to turn into the net and leave Rita Guarino's team with an uphill battle to climb.

However, the Bianconere did not let their heads drop as they frequently surged forwards for an equaliser. With six minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Bonansea bulldozed her way through Brondby's backline and fired another sweet strike past a helpless Abel.

The draw was the least that Juventus Women's efforts had earnt after a performance that should give them confidence going into the return leg in Copenhagen on 26 September.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 20:32:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 457 M
EBIT 2018 -1,30 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 303 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 1 484 M
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA92.68%1 719
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC8.24%89 292
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.11.58%37 700
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-16.12%20 169
EXPEDIA GROUP INC8.35%19 394
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP41.55%17 456
