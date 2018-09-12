women_sa:Barbara Bonansea brace on dramatic UWCL debut for Juventus Women

Meanwhile, down the other end of the pitch, Laura Giuliani made a superb save to knock Mille Gejl's bullet header onto the crossbar.

The visitors grew in the second half and drew themselves on level terms in the second half when Nicoline Sorensen nodded home from Sofie Svava's left-wing cross.

The Danish outfit then took the lead on 71 minutes, this time Sorensen turning provider from the right flank for Gejl to turn into the net and leave Rita Guarino's team with an uphill battle to climb.

However, the Bianconere did not let their heads drop as they frequently surged forwards for an equaliser. With six minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Bonansea bulldozed her way through Brondby's backline and fired another sweet strike past a helpless Abel.

The draw was the least that Juventus Women's efforts had earnt after a performance that should give them confidence going into the return leg in Copenhagen on 26 September.