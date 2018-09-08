women_sa:Juventus Women Serie A fixtures announced

The FIGC has officialised the fixture calendars of both Women's Serie A and Women's Coppa Italia 2018/2019. It was also announced that the Italian Super Cup will be held on Saturday 13 October (20:30 CEST) at the Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia.

The Serie A season will begin Saturday 22 September 2018 and end on Saturday 20 April. If one or more Italian clubs are in the Women's Champions League semi-finals, then the last day of the championship will be postponed to Wednesday 24 April.

In the Coppa Italia, Juventus who finished in first place will enter the tournament, along with the other top eight teams after the preliminary round that begins next week.

Here are the fixtures: