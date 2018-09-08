Log in
women_sa:Juventus Women Serie A fixtures announced

09/08/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

The FIGC has officialised the fixture calendars of both Women's Serie A and Women's Coppa Italia 2018/2019. It was also announced that the Italian Super Cup will be held on Saturday 13 October (20:30 CEST) at the Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia.

The Serie A season will begin Saturday 22 September 2018 and end on Saturday 20 April. If one or more Italian clubs are in the Women's Champions League semi-finals, then the last day of the championship will be postponed to Wednesday 24 April.

In the Coppa Italia, Juventus who finished in first place will enter the tournament, along with the other top eight teams after the preliminary round that begins next week.

Here are the fixtures:

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 18:51:04 UTC
