youth_teams:The students of J College learn about the economy

09/21/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

'Transferring to youngsters the notions and the concepts of fundamental importance for their lives, with precision and through active involvement.' These are the words of Stefano Braghin, Head of the Academy Organizational Department and Juventus Women, who explains the aims of the training and financial education path. The course, which involved 100 students of Juventus College and lasted for a year a concluded today, with a final lesson held in the WINS auditorium - World International School of Turin at J College.

The initiative, the result of the agreement between Juventus, UBI Banca and the Foundation for Financial Education and Savings, has engaged speakers and students in lectures and group work, that during the school year was integrated with the academic programme, this morning it ended with the conference 'Choose what I want'. The discussion focused on the urgency to increase the skills of economic citizenship, which are now essential in today's society, focusing mainly on the value of providing young sport professionals with the tools to make informed choices.

'Training in rational and ethical economic choices fits perfectly in the programme and in the formative aims of our high school and the approach brought to the classroom by UBI Banca and Feduf proved effective', Braghin added.

During the day, students enjoyed an interactive lesson on behavioural economics that explained the mechanisms of the most basic of economic operations: the choice. For example, between buying a home by entering into a mortgage with a bank or continuing to pay rent, or between buying a smartphone in cash or by binding with a contract for 24 months to a telephone operator.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 12:08:04 UTC
