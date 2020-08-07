Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  JVCKENWOOD Corporation    6632   JP3386410009

JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION

(6632)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:39am EDT

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

August 3, 2020

Company

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Representative

EGUCHI Shoichiro

Representative Director of the Board,

President and CEO

(Code: 6632; First Section of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact

MIYAMOTO Masatoshi

Director of the Board,

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

(Tel: +81-45-444-5232)

(E-mail: prir@jvckenwood.com)

Accounting Report for the 1Q of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

(April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020

  • June 30, 2020)

Operating Results

(JPY in Million, except Basic net income per share)

1st Quarter FYE 3/2020

1st Quarter FYE 3/2021

April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019

April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020

Revenue

73,596

51,145

Operating profit

1,771

-3,073

Profit before tax

1,635

-3,102

Profit attributable to

882

-3,584

owners of parent company

Comprehensive income

-509

-2,504

Basic net income per

5.39 yen

-21.86 yen

share

FYE: Fiscal year ended / ending

1

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

1. Qualitative Information on 1Q Financial Results

  1. Description of Operating Results

Overview of the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year under Review

Revenue of JVCKENWOOD Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries for the first three months of the fiscal year under review declined sharply from the same period a year earlier. This was due to a significant impact caused by the further spread of the novel coronavirus infection, which began in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. Operating profit of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole declined sharply from a year earlier due to the decrease in revenue.

An overview of the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection on consolidated earnings of the JVCKENWOOD Group for the first three months of the fiscal year under review by sector is as provided below.

Automotive Sector

In the Aftermarket Business, market conditions are gradually recovering in North America and Europe following the resumption of economic activities. However, revenue was affected by a slowdown in sales activities caused by stay-at-home regulations in other regions. The OEM Business saw a contraction in sales due to the continued deterioration in automobile sales globally despite the resumption of production by automobile manufacturers in/after May in the overseas market.

Public Service Sector

The Communications Systems Business saw a contraction in sales due to the impact of a shutdown of a plant in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located, from the end of March to the end of April. The Professional Systems Business saw a contraction in sales due to the impact that a decline in capital investment, caused by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan, had on JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial Systems Corporation, which plays a central role in the business.

Media Service Sector

In the Media Business, sales declined not only in the BtoC market but also in the BtoB market due to the impact of a shutdown of distribution outlets caused by global stay-at-home regulations. The Entertainment Business was affected by cancellation, etc. of artists' events, including live performance events, due to the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan.

Others

Sales related to telematics solutions in the DX* Business remained strong.

*Digital Transformation

Profit-and-loss exchange rates used when preparing the financial statements for the first three months of the fiscal year under review are as follows.

1Q

Profit-and-loss exchange rate

U.S. dollar

Approx. 108 yen

Euro

Approx. 119 yen

FY2019 (for reference)

U.S. dollar

Approx. 110 yen

Euro

Approx. 124 yen

Revenue

Revenue for the first three months of the fiscal year under review declined approximately 22,500 million yen, or 30.5%, from a year earlier to 51,145 million yen.

As stated above, revenue at the Automotive Sector, Public Service Sector, and Media Service Sector decreased from a year earlier due to the impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Revenue of the Other segment as a whole decreased due to a decline in other sales by sales company in Europe despite the continued strong sales at the DX Business Division.

Operating Profit

Operating profit for the first three months of the fiscal year under review declined approximately 4,800 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 3,073 million yen, reflecting the decrease in revenue. For the first three

2

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

months of the fiscal year under review, government subsidies for employing employees, etc. were recognized as net profit or loss and subtracted from cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Core operating income, which is calculated by subtracting other income, other expenses, foreign exchange losses (gains), etc. from operating profit, declined approximately 4,300 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 3,123 million yen. This happened because, although the Media Service Sector and Others maintained profitability, profit fell at all sectors.

Profit Before Income Taxes

Profit before income taxes for the first three months of the fiscal year under review declined approximately 4,700 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 3,102 million yen, reflecting a decline in operating profit.

Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

Profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the first three months of the fiscal year under review declined approximately 4,500 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 3,584 million yen, reflecting a decline in profit before income taxes.

Revenue and Core Operating Income (Loss) by Business Segment

Revenue and core operating income (loss) by business segment are as follows.

First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 (Million yen)

Segment

1Q of

1Q of

Year-on-year

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

comparison

Automotive Sector

Revenue

40,066

26,258

-13,808

Core operating income

1,050

-2,011

-3,061

Public Service Sector

Revenue

15,353

10,538

-4,815

Core operating income

-625

-1,517

-892

Media Service Sector

Revenue

14,200

10,614

-3,586

Core operating income

450

92

-358

Others

Revenue

3,976

3,734

-242

Core operating income

325

313

-12

Total

Revenue

73,596

51,145

-22,451

Core operating income

1,200

-3,123

-4,323

Operating profit

1,771

-3,073

-4,844

Profit before income

1,635

-3,102

-4,737

taxes

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

882

-3,584

-4,466

company

Automotive Sector

Revenue of the Automotive Sector for the first three months of the fiscal year under review decreased approximately 13,800 million yen, or 34.5%, from a year earlier to 26,258 million yen. Core operating income declined approximately 3,100 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 2,011 million yen.

  • Revenue

In the Aftermarket Business, revenue decreased from a year earlier due to the impacts of the stay-at-home order and closure of distribution outlets caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the overseas market. This occurred even though sales of Saisoku-Navi series car navigation systems in the domestic market were strong despite the impact of the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan.

In the OEM Business, revenue decreased from a year earlier. This was due to the impacts of lower sales of factory-installed products and the impact of a decline in the number of new cars sold by automobile manufacturers caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection on sales of dealer-installed products in Japan and ASK Industries S.p.A. by a subsidiary in Europe.

3

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

  • Core Operating Income

In the Aftermarket Business and OEM Business, core operating income declined from a year earlier due to the aforementioned decrease in revenue.

Public Service Sector

Revenue of the Public Service Sector for the first three months of the fiscal year under review decreased approximately 4,800 million yen, or 31.4%, from a year earlier to 10,538 million yen. Core operating income declined approximately 900 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 1,517 million yen.

  • Revenue

Revenue at the Communications Systems Business declined approximately 3,500 million yen from a year earlier. This reflected the impact of a shutdown of a plant in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located, caused by the Malaysian government's movement control order, in addition to the impacts of stay-at- home order and shutdown of distribution outlets following the spread of the novel coronavirus around the world.

Revenue at the Professional Systems Business declined approximately 1,400 million yen from a year earlier due to the impact of a decline in capital investment caused by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan.

  • Core Operating Income

In the Communications Systems Business and Professional Systems Business, core operating income declined from a year earlier due to the aforementioned decrease in revenue.

Media Service Sector

Revenue of the Media Service Sector for the first three months of the fiscal year under review decreased approximately 3,600 million yen, or 25.3%, from a year earlier to 10,614 million yen. Core operating income declined approximately 400 million yen, or 79.5%, from a year earlier to 92 million yen.

  • Revenue

Revenue at the Media Business declined approximately 1,800 million yen from a year earlier. This reflected the impacts of the stay-at-home order and shutdown of distribution outlets following the spread of the novel coronavirus infection around the world although sales of imaging devices were strong and sales of home audio and neck speakers were strong, attributed to an increase in people working from home.

Revenue at the Entertainment Business declined approximately 1,800 million yen from a year earlier due to the impact of lower sales caused by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan.

  • Core Operating Income

In the Media Business and Entertainment Business, core operating income declined from a year earlier due to the aforementioned decrease in revenue.

In the DX Business, which is included in Others, revenue achieved year-on-year growth while core operating income remained at the same level as a year earlier due to strong sales of telematics solutions despite the impact of the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan.

  1. Description of Financial Position Analysis of Assets, Liabilities, and Equity, etc.Assets
    Total assets declined approximately 15,400 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 234,309 million yen. This was due to a decrease in trade and other receivables as well as property, plant and equipment caused by a decrease in revenue, reflecting the impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Liabilities

Total liabilities declined approximately 11,800 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 177,888 million yen, due to a decrease in current liabilities, such as trade and other payables.

4

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

Equity

Total equity decreased approximately 3,600 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 56,420 million yen. This was because of a decrease in retained earnings as a result of posting a quarterly loss.

The ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent company remained at the same level as the end of the previous fiscal year at 22.6%. This was because although equity attributable to owners of the parent company declined, total assets also declined.

Cash Flow Analysis

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first three months of the fiscal year under review was 3,481 million yen, which is a decrease of approximately 4,700 million yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to the posting of a quarterly loss before taxes despite a decrease in working capital.

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities for the first three months of the fiscal year under review was 3,226 million yen, which is a decrease of approximately 1,800 million yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in cash outflows for purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities for the first three months of the fiscal year under review was 2,037 million yen, which is a decrease of approximately 1,000 million yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in cash outflows for repayment of long-term loans payable.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first three months of the fiscal year under review decreased approximately 1,900 million yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 38,286 million yen.

  1. Description of Forward-Looking Information Such as Consolidated Earnings Forecast
    Earning Forecast for FYE3/'21
    During the first three months of the fiscal year under review, both revenue and operating profit experienced a sharp year-on-year decline due to a significant impact caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Revenue and operating profit of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole are expected to decline since uncertainty caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection is expected to continue in the second quarter of the fiscal year under review and thereafter.
    Under these circumstances, the JVCKENWOOD Group will continue facilitating the emergency measure project, which was launched in April, and implement specific initiatives focusing on controlling cash outflows to maintain financial soundness throughout the Group in order to carefully select capital investment, development expenses, and investments and thoroughly reduce costs. In addition, solid efforts will be made to resolve the JVCKENWOOD Group's management issues in consideration of changes in the market environment and a paradigm shift in behavioral patterns and the social structure in the environment of the world after COVID-19 environment.

By sector, the following initiatives will be implemented.

In the Automotive Sector, we will expand sales of new car navigation which will be released in the second quarter of the fiscal year under review and thereafter as dealer installed products in the OEM Business. We will also boost sales of Saisoku-Navi, which has been robust in the domestic market, in the Aftermarket Business and release new dashcam products, including a dual-camera model with AI sensing features and 360° view.

In the Public Service Sector, we will expand sales at the Group's U.S. communication system subsidiaries in the public safety market where demand has been relatively stable amid the novel coronavirus pandemic due to normalization of production at a plant in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located, in the

5

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

Communications Systems Business. We will also expand orders for digital radio systems in the North American business industry market. In the Professional Systems Business, we will strengthen order intake for short lead time projects through proposals for products and systems to support BCP which ensures continuation of business activities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the Media Service Sector, we will secure sales in the Media Business through such measures as release of new products related to the world after COVID-19 and in the Entertainment Business through such measures as online distribution and proposing new operation of live music clubs with an eye to the world after COVID-19. In the Other segment, we will promote the new "Space & Service" solution business for stores and plants in addition to securing sales related to automotive telematics solutions, which have been robust at the DX Business Division.

Based on the above, as reported in "Notice Regarding Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021" released separately today, the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 has been decided as follows.

Consolidated earnings forecast for

the fiscal year ending March 2021

Revenue

260,000 million yen

Operating profit

2,000 million yen

Profit before income taxes

850 million yen

Profit attributable to owners of the

parent company

-1,400 million yen

Profit-and-loss exchange rates used as assumptions in the aforementioned earning forecast are: USD 1=JPY 107 and EUR 1=JPY 120.

The aforementioned earning forecast was prepared by the JVCKENWOOD Group based on information available at the time of announcement of this document. Actual business results may differ from the forecast values due to various factors.

Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

With regards to dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2021, as reported in "Notice Regarding Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021" released separately on August 3, the annual dividend forecast is 5 yen per share (year-end dividend).

6

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Quarterly Consolidated statement of financial position

(JPY in Million)

Previous Fiscal Year

End of current consolidated

first quarter

(as of Mar. 31, 2020)

(as of June 30, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

39,933

38,286

Trade and other receivables

51,892

39,200

Contract assets

1,617

1,796

Other financial assets

861

754

Inventories

46,194

45,349

Right to recover products

255

258

Income taxes receivable

1,089

1,432

Other current assets

3,985

4,688

Total current assets

145,830

131,765

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

53,993

52,946

Goodwill

3,268

3,280

Intangible assets

20,149

20,016

Net defined benefit assets

3,229

3,105

Investment property

2,274

2,250

Investments accounted for using the equity

3,330

3,805

method

Other financial assets

11,406

11,358

Deferred tax assets

5,178

4,806

Other non-current assets

997

974

Total non-current assets

103,830

102,543

Total assets

249,660

234,309

7

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

(JPY in Million)

Previous Fiscal Year

End of current consolidated

first quarter

(as of Mar. 31, 2020)

(as of June 30, 2020)

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

39,086

30,326

Contract liabilities

2,489

2,724

Refund liabilities

4,179

3,906

Short-term borrowings

24,460

25,354

Other financial liabilities

5,091

4,713

Income taxes payable

1,303

1,055

Provisions

1,309

1,217

Other current liabilities

23,123

21,047

Total current liabilities

101,043

90,345

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

50,144

49,294

Other financial liabilities

7,983

7,761

Net defined benefit liabilities

26,008

25,932

Provisions

1,187

1,189

Deferred tax liabilities

1,878

1,927

Other non-current liabilities

1,415

1,437

Total non-current liabilities

88,617

87,543

Total liabilities

189,661

177,888

Equity

Capital stock

13,645

13,645

Capital surplus

42,086

42,086

Retained earnings

5,547

1,143

Treasury stock

-39

-39

Other components of equity

-4,755

-3,772

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

56,485

53,064

company

Non-controlling interests

3,513

3,355

Total equity

59,999

56,420

Total liabilities and equity

249,660

234,309

8

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

  1. Quarterly Consolidated statement of financial position (Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income)

(JPY in Million)

Accumulated period for

Accumulated period for

previous consolidated

current consolidated

first quarter

first quarter

(Apr.1, 2019 - June 30, 2019)

(Apr.1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

Revenue

73,596

51,145

Cost of sales

54,197

38,665

Gross profit

19,398

12,479

Selling, general and administrative expenses

18,197

15,603

Other income

700

289

Other expenses

112

277

Foreign exchange profit (loss)

-18

37

Operating profit (loss)

1,771

-3,073

Finance income

112

89

Finance expenses

267

259

Share of profit of investments accounted for using

20

140

the equity method

Profit (loss) before income taxes

1,635

-3,102

Income tax expenses

644

349

Profit (loss)

991

-3,452

Profit (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

882

-3,584

Non-controlling interests

108

131

Profit (loss)

991

-3,452

Earnings per share

(attributable to owners of the parent company)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

5.39 yen

-21.86 yen

Diluted earnings per share

yen

yen

9

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

(Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income)

(JPY in Million)

Accumulated period for

Accumulated period for

previous consolidated

current consolidated

first quarter

first quarter

(Apr.1, 2019 - June 30, 2019)

(Apr.1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

Profit (loss)

991

-3,452

Other comprehensive income ("OCI")

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Net changes in financial assets measured at fair

1,132

515

value through OCI

Remeasurement of defined benefit plans

109

Share of OCI of investments accounted for using

0

0

the equity method

Total of items that will not be reclassified

1,242

515

subsequently to profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Exchange differences arising on translation of

-1,970

273

foreign operations

Cash flow hedges

-652

-78

Share of OCI of investments accounted for using

-119

237

the equity method

Total of items that may be reclassified subsequently

-2,742

432

to profit or loss

OCI, net of income tax

-1,500

948

Comprehensive income

-509

-2,504

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

-504

-2,601

Non-controlling interests

-4

97

Comprehensive income

-509

-2,504

10

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(JPY in Million)

Accumulated period for

Accumulated period for

previous consolidated

current consolidated

first quarter

first quarter

(Apr.1, 2019 - June 30, 2019)

(Apr.1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) before income taxes

1,635

-3,102

Depreciation and amortization

4,979

4,684

Decrease in net defined benefit liabilities

-8

-9

Decrease in net defined benefit assets

149

124

Finance income

-112

-89

Finance expenses

267

259

Gain (loss) on revaluation of financial assets

-427

50

measured at fair value through profit and loss

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

4

6

Decrease in trade and other receivables

5,655

12,796

Decrease (increase) in inventories

-2,088

965

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

344

-8,454

Decrease in other current liabilities

-742

-1,742

Other, net

-778

-1,642

Sub-total

8,878

3,846

Interest received

67

34

Dividend received

44

54

Interest paid

-236

-232

Income taxes paid

-540

-221

Net cash provided by operating activities

8,213

3,481

Cash flows from investing activities

Withdrawal of time deposit with original maturity

9

of more than three months

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

-2,145

-1,611

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

247

4

equipment

Purchases of intangible assets

-3,153

-2,148

Distribution from debt instruments

622

Other, net

-15

-93

Net cash used in investing activities

-5,067

-3,226

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

2,820

3,238

Repayment of short-term borrowings

-1,381

-1,707

Repayment of long-term borrowings

-2,489

-1,668

Repayment of lease liabilities

-969

-1,079

Cash dividends paid

-983

-819

Other, net

-61

-0

Net cash used in financing activities

-3,064

-2,037

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

-631

-1,647

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

40,844

39,933

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

-713

134

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

40,213

38,286

11

Disclaimer

JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:38:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
02:39aRESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING FIRST : 2,100kb)
PU
02:39aJVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March..
PU
08/03JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the 1Q of Fiscal Year Ending March..
PU
08/03JVCKENWOOD : Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year En..
PU
05/29JVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 20..
PU
05/29JVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 20..
PU
05/28JVCKENWOOD : Results and Forecast Briefing Fiscal Year Ended March 2020
PU
05/20JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (..
PU
04/15JVCKENWOOD : Postponement of the Consolidated Financial Results Announcement for..
PU
03/30JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 285 B 2 696 M 2 696 M
Net income 2021 2 140 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net Debt 2021 29 900 M 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 23 772 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 17 623
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JVCKENWOOD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 296,00 JPY
Last Close Price 145,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shoichiro Eguchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Takao Tsuji Chairman
Yasuyuki Abe Chairman
Masatoshi Miyamoto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Takeo Sonoda Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION-47.08%225
DENSO CORPORATION-18.16%29 434
APTIV PLC-10.99%22 639
CONTINENTAL AG-28.39%20 167
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.4.14%18 725
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.09%16 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group