JVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020) 0 08/07/2020 | 02:39am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - August 3, 2020 Company JVCKENWOOD Corporation Representative EGUCHI Shoichiro Representative Director of the Board, President and CEO (Code: 6632; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact MIYAMOTO Masatoshi Director of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) (Tel: +81-45-444-5232) (E-mail: prir@jvckenwood.com) Accounting Report for the 1Q of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 June 30, 2020) Operating Results (JPY in Million, except Basic net income per share) 1st Quarter FYE 3/2020 1st Quarter FYE 3/2021 April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 Revenue 73,596 51,145 Operating profit 1,771 -3,073 Profit before tax 1,635 -3,102 Profit attributable to 882 -3,584 owners of parent company Comprehensive income -509 -2,504 Basic net income per 5.39 yen -21.86 yen share FYE: Fiscal year ended / ending － 1 － TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - 1. Qualitative Information on 1Q Financial Results Description of Operating Results Overview of the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year under Review Revenue of JVCKENWOOD Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries for the first three months of the fiscal year under review declined sharply from the same period a year earlier. This was due to a significant impact caused by the further spread of the novel coronavirus infection, which began in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. Operating profit of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole declined sharply from a year earlier due to the decrease in revenue. An overview of the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection on consolidated earnings of the JVCKENWOOD Group for the first three months of the fiscal year under review by sector is as provided below. ・Automotive Sector In the Aftermarket Business, market conditions are gradually recovering in North America and Europe following the resumption of economic activities. However, revenue was affected by a slowdown in sales activities caused by stay-at-home regulations in other regions. The OEM Business saw a contraction in sales due to the continued deterioration in automobile sales globally despite the resumption of production by automobile manufacturers in/after May in the overseas market. ・Public Service Sector The Communications Systems Business saw a contraction in sales due to the impact of a shutdown of a plant in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located, from the end of March to the end of April. The Professional Systems Business saw a contraction in sales due to the impact that a decline in capital investment, caused by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan, had on JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial Systems Corporation, which plays a central role in the business. ・Media Service Sector In the Media Business, sales declined not only in the BtoC market but also in the BtoB market due to the impact of a shutdown of distribution outlets caused by global stay-at-home regulations. The Entertainment Business was affected by cancellation, etc. of artists' events, including live performance events, due to the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan. ・Others Sales related to telematics solutions in the DX* Business remained strong. *Digital Transformation Profit-and-loss exchange rates used when preparing the financial statements for the first three months of the fiscal year under review are as follows. 1Q Profit-and-loss exchange rate U.S. dollar Approx. 108 yen Euro Approx. 119 yen FY2019 (for reference) U.S. dollar Approx. 110 yen Euro Approx. 124 yen Revenue Revenue for the first three months of the fiscal year under review declined approximately 22,500 million yen, or 30.5%, from a year earlier to 51,145 million yen. As stated above, revenue at the Automotive Sector, Public Service Sector, and Media Service Sector decreased from a year earlier due to the impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Revenue of the Other segment as a whole decreased due to a decline in other sales by sales company in Europe despite the continued strong sales at the DX Business Division. Operating Profit Operating profit for the first three months of the fiscal year under review declined approximately 4,800 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 3,073 million yen, reflecting the decrease in revenue. For the first three － 2 － TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - months of the fiscal year under review, government subsidies for employing employees, etc. were recognized as net profit or loss and subtracted from cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Core operating income, which is calculated by subtracting other income, other expenses, foreign exchange losses (gains), etc. from operating profit, declined approximately 4,300 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 3,123 million yen. This happened because, although the Media Service Sector and Others maintained profitability, profit fell at all sectors. Profit Before Income Taxes Profit before income taxes for the first three months of the fiscal year under review declined approximately 4,700 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 3,102 million yen, reflecting a decline in operating profit. Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company Profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the first three months of the fiscal year under review declined approximately 4,500 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 3,584 million yen, reflecting a decline in profit before income taxes. Revenue and Core Operating Income (Loss) by Business Segment Revenue and core operating income (loss) by business segment are as follows. First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 (Million yen) Segment 1Q of 1Q of Year-on-year FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 comparison Automotive Sector Revenue 40,066 26,258 -13,808 Core operating income 1,050 -2,011 -3,061 Public Service Sector Revenue 15,353 10,538 -4,815 Core operating income -625 -1,517 -892 Media Service Sector Revenue 14,200 10,614 -3,586 Core operating income 450 92 -358 Others Revenue 3,976 3,734 -242 Core operating income 325 313 -12 Total Revenue 73,596 51,145 -22,451 Core operating income 1,200 -3,123 -4,323 Operating profit 1,771 -3,073 -4,844 Profit before income 1,635 -3,102 -4,737 taxes Profit attributable to owners of the parent 882 -3,584 -4,466 company Automotive Sector Revenue of the Automotive Sector for the first three months of the fiscal year under review decreased approximately 13,800 million yen, or 34.5%, from a year earlier to 26,258 million yen. Core operating income declined approximately 3,100 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 2,011 million yen. Revenue In the Aftermarket Business, revenue decreased from a year earlier due to the impacts of the stay-at-home order and closure of distribution outlets caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the overseas market. This occurred even though sales of Saisoku-Navi series car navigation systems in the domestic market were strong despite the impact of the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan. In the OEM Business, revenue decreased from a year earlier. This was due to the impacts of lower sales of factory-installed products and the impact of a decline in the number of new cars sold by automobile manufacturers caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection on sales of dealer-installed products in Japan and ASK Industries S.p.A. by a subsidiary in Europe. － 3 － TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - Core Operating Income In the Aftermarket Business and OEM Business, core operating income declined from a year earlier due to the aforementioned decrease in revenue. Public Service Sector Revenue of the Public Service Sector for the first three months of the fiscal year under review decreased approximately 4,800 million yen, or 31.4%, from a year earlier to 10,538 million yen. Core operating income declined approximately 900 million yen from a year earlier to a loss of 1,517 million yen. Revenue Revenue at the Communications Systems Business declined approximately 3,500 million yen from a year earlier. This reflected the impact of a shutdown of a plant in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located, caused by the Malaysian government's movement control order, in addition to the impacts of stay-at- home order and shutdown of distribution outlets following the spread of the novel coronavirus around the world. Revenue at the Professional Systems Business declined approximately 1,400 million yen from a year earlier due to the impact of a decline in capital investment caused by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan. Core Operating Income In the Communications Systems Business and Professional Systems Business, core operating income declined from a year earlier due to the aforementioned decrease in revenue. Media Service Sector Revenue of the Media Service Sector for the first three months of the fiscal year under review decreased approximately 3,600 million yen, or 25.3%, from a year earlier to 10,614 million yen. Core operating income declined approximately 400 million yen, or 79.5%, from a year earlier to 92 million yen. Revenue Revenue at the Media Business declined approximately 1,800 million yen from a year earlier. This reflected the impacts of the stay-at-home order and shutdown of distribution outlets following the spread of the novel coronavirus infection around the world although sales of imaging devices were strong and sales of home audio and neck speakers were strong, attributed to an increase in people working from home. Revenue at the Entertainment Business declined approximately 1,800 million yen from a year earlier due to the impact of lower sales caused by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan. Core Operating Income In the Media Business and Entertainment Business, core operating income declined from a year earlier due to the aforementioned decrease in revenue. In the DX Business, which is included in Others, revenue achieved year-on-year growth while core operating income remained at the same level as a year earlier due to strong sales of telematics solutions despite the impact of the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan. Description of Financial Position Analysis of Assets, Liabilities, and Equity, etc. Assets

Total assets declined approximately 15,400 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 234,309 million yen. This was due to a decrease in trade and other receivables as well as property, plant and equipment caused by a decrease in revenue, reflecting the impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus. Liabilities Total liabilities declined approximately 11,800 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 177,888 million yen, due to a decrease in current liabilities, such as trade and other payables. － 4 － TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - Equity Total equity decreased approximately 3,600 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 56,420 million yen. This was because of a decrease in retained earnings as a result of posting a quarterly loss. The ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent company remained at the same level as the end of the previous fiscal year at 22.6%. This was because although equity attributable to owners of the parent company declined, total assets also declined. Cash Flow Analysis Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities for the first three months of the fiscal year under review was 3,481 million yen, which is a decrease of approximately 4,700 million yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to the posting of a quarterly loss before taxes despite a decrease in working capital. Cash Flow from Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities for the first three months of the fiscal year under review was 3,226 million yen, which is a decrease of approximately 1,800 million yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in cash outflows for purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Cash Flow from Financing Activities Net cash used in financing activities for the first three months of the fiscal year under review was 2,037 million yen, which is a decrease of approximately 1,000 million yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in cash outflows for repayment of long-term loans payable. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first three months of the fiscal year under review decreased approximately 1,900 million yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 38,286 million yen. Description of Forward-Looking Information Such as Consolidated Earnings Forecast

Earning Forecast for FYE3/'21

During the first three months of the fiscal year under review, both revenue and operating profit experienced a sharp year-on-year decline due to a significant impact caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Revenue and operating profit of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole are expected to decline since uncertainty caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection is expected to continue in the second quarter of the fiscal year under review and thereafter.

Under these circumstances, the JVCKENWOOD Group will continue facilitating the emergency measure project, which was launched in April, and implement specific initiatives focusing on controlling cash outflows to maintain financial soundness throughout the Group in order to carefully select capital investment, development expenses, and investments and thoroughly reduce costs. In addition, solid efforts will be made to resolve the JVCKENWOOD Group's management issues in consideration of changes in the market environment and a paradigm shift in behavioral patterns and the social structure in the environment of the world after COVID-19 environment. By sector, the following initiatives will be implemented. In the Automotive Sector, we will expand sales of new car navigation which will be released in the second quarter of the fiscal year under review and thereafter as dealer installed products in the OEM Business. We will also boost sales of Saisoku-Navi, which has been robust in the domestic market, in the Aftermarket Business and release new dashcam products, including a dual-camera model with AI sensing features and 360° view. In the Public Service Sector, we will expand sales at the Group's U.S. communication system subsidiaries in the public safety market where demand has been relatively stable amid the novel coronavirus pandemic due to normalization of production at a plant in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located, in the － 5 － TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - Communications Systems Business. We will also expand orders for digital radio systems in the North American business industry market. In the Professional Systems Business, we will strengthen order intake for short lead time projects through proposals for products and systems to support BCP which ensures continuation of business activities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the Media Service Sector, we will secure sales in the Media Business through such measures as release of new products related to the world after COVID-19 and in the Entertainment Business through such measures as online distribution and proposing new operation of live music clubs with an eye to the world after COVID-19. In the Other segment, we will promote the new "Space & Service" solution business for stores and plants in addition to securing sales related to automotive telematics solutions, which have been robust at the DX Business Division. Based on the above, as reported in "Notice Regarding Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021" released separately today, the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 has been decided as follows. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 Revenue 260,000 million yen Operating profit 2,000 million yen Profit before income taxes 850 million yen Profit attributable to owners of the parent company -1,400 million yen Profit-and-loss exchange rates used as assumptions in the aforementioned earning forecast are: USD 1=JPY 107 and EUR 1=JPY 120. The aforementioned earning forecast was prepared by the JVCKENWOOD Group based on information available at the time of announcement of this document. Actual business results may differ from the forecast values due to various factors. Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 With regards to dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2021, as reported in "Notice Regarding Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021" released separately on August 3, the annual dividend forecast is 5 yen per share (year-end dividend). － 6 － TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Quarterly Consolidated statement of financial position (JPY in Million) Previous Fiscal Year End of current consolidated first quarter (as of Mar. 31, 2020) (as of June 30, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 39,933 38,286 Trade and other receivables 51,892 39,200 Contract assets 1,617 1,796 Other financial assets 861 754 Inventories 46,194 45,349 Right to recover products 255 258 Income taxes receivable 1,089 1,432 Other current assets 3,985 4,688 Total current assets 145,830 131,765 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 53,993 52,946 Goodwill 3,268 3,280 Intangible assets 20,149 20,016 Net defined benefit assets 3,229 3,105 Investment property 2,274 2,250 Investments accounted for using the equity 3,330 3,805 method Other financial assets 11,406 11,358 Deferred tax assets 5,178 4,806 Other non-current assets 997 974 Total non-current assets 103,830 102,543 Total assets 249,660 234,309 － 7 － TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - (JPY in Million) Previous Fiscal Year End of current consolidated first quarter (as of Mar. 31, 2020) (as of June 30, 2020) Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 39,086 30,326 Contract liabilities 2,489 2,724 Refund liabilities 4,179 3,906 Short-term borrowings 24,460 25,354 Other financial liabilities 5,091 4,713 Income taxes payable 1,303 1,055 Provisions 1,309 1,217 Other current liabilities 23,123 21,047 Total current liabilities 101,043 90,345 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 50,144 49,294 Other financial liabilities 7,983 7,761 Net defined benefit liabilities 26,008 25,932 Provisions 1,187 1,189 Deferred tax liabilities 1,878 1,927 Other non-current liabilities 1,415 1,437 Total non-current liabilities 88,617 87,543 Total liabilities 189,661 177,888 Equity Capital stock 13,645 13,645 Capital surplus 42,086 42,086 Retained earnings 5,547 1,143 Treasury stock -39 -39 Other components of equity -4,755 -3,772 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 56,485 53,064 company Non-controlling interests 3,513 3,355 Total equity 59,999 56,420 Total liabilities and equity 249,660 234,309 － 8 － TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - Quarterly Consolidated statement of financial position (Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income) (JPY in Million) Accumulated period for Accumulated period for previous consolidated current consolidated first quarter first quarter (Apr.1, 2019 - June 30, 2019) (Apr.1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) Revenue 73,596 51,145 Cost of sales 54,197 38,665 Gross profit 19,398 12,479 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,197 15,603 Other income 700 289 Other expenses 112 277 Foreign exchange profit (loss) -18 37 Operating profit (loss) 1,771 -3,073 Finance income 112 89 Finance expenses 267 259 Share of profit of investments accounted for using 20 140 the equity method Profit (loss) before income taxes 1,635 -3,102 Income tax expenses 644 349 Profit (loss) 991 -3,452 Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent company 882 -3,584 Non-controlling interests 108 131 Profit (loss) 991 -3,452 Earnings per share (attributable to owners of the parent company) Basic earnings (loss) per share 5.39 yen -21.86 yen Diluted earnings per share －yen －yen － 9 － TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - (Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income) (JPY in Million) Accumulated period for Accumulated period for previous consolidated current consolidated first quarter first quarter (Apr.1, 2019 - June 30, 2019) (Apr.1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) Profit (loss) 991 -3,452 Other comprehensive income ("OCI") Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net changes in financial assets measured at fair 1,132 515 value through OCI Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 109 － Share of OCI of investments accounted for using 0 0 the equity method Total of items that will not be reclassified 1,242 515 subsequently to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences arising on translation of -1,970 273 foreign operations Cash flow hedges -652 -78 Share of OCI of investments accounted for using -119 237 the equity method Total of items that may be reclassified subsequently -2,742 432 to profit or loss OCI, net of income tax -1,500 948 Comprehensive income -509 -2,504 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company -504 -2,601 Non-controlling interests -4 97 Comprehensive income -509 -2,504 － 10 － TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY - (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (JPY in Million) Accumulated period for Accumulated period for previous consolidated current consolidated first quarter first quarter (Apr.1, 2019 - June 30, 2019) (Apr.1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes 1,635 -3,102 Depreciation and amortization 4,979 4,684 Decrease in net defined benefit liabilities -8 -9 Decrease in net defined benefit assets 149 124 Finance income -112 -89 Finance expenses 267 259 Gain (loss) on revaluation of financial assets -427 50 measured at fair value through profit and loss Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 4 6 Decrease in trade and other receivables 5,655 12,796 Decrease (increase) in inventories -2,088 965 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 344 -8,454 Decrease in other current liabilities -742 -1,742 Other, net -778 -1,642 Sub-total 8,878 3,846 Interest received 67 34 Dividend received 44 54 Interest paid -236 -232 Income taxes paid -540 -221 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,213 3,481 Cash flows from investing activities Withdrawal of time deposit with original maturity － 9 of more than three months Purchases of property, plant and equipment -2,145 -1,611 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and 247 4 equipment Purchases of intangible assets -3,153 -2,148 Distribution from debt instruments － 622 Other, net -15 -93 Net cash used in investing activities -5,067 -3,226 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 2,820 3,238 Repayment of short-term borrowings -1,381 -1,707 Repayment of long-term borrowings -2,489 -1,668 Repayment of lease liabilities -969 -1,079 Cash dividends paid -983 -819 Other, net -61 -0 Net cash used in financing activities -3,064 -2,037 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents -631 -1,647 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 40,844 39,933 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash -713 134 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter 40,213 38,286 － 11 － Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:38:17 UTC 0 Latest news on JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION 02:39a RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING FIRST : 2,100kb) PU 02:39a JVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March.. PU 08/03 JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the 1Q of Fiscal Year Ending March.. PU 08/03 JVCKENWOOD : Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year En.. PU 05/29 JVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 20.. PU 05/29 JVCKENWOOD : Accounting Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 20.. PU 05/28 JVCKENWOOD : Results and Forecast Briefing Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 PU 05/20 JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (.. PU 04/15 JVCKENWOOD : Postponement of the Consolidated Financial Results Announcement for.. PU 03/30 JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 285 B 2 696 M 2 696 M Net income 2021 2 140 M 20,3 M 20,3 M Net Debt 2021 29 900 M 283 M 283 M P/E ratio 2021 11,1x Yield 2021 3,72% Capitalization 23 772 M 225 M 225 M EV / Sales 2021 0,19x EV / Sales 2022 0,18x Nbr of Employees 17 623 Free-Float 97,1% Chart JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 296,00 JPY Last Close Price 145,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 210% Spread / Average Target 104% Spread / Lowest Target 37,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Shoichiro Eguchi President, CEO & Representative Director Takao Tsuji Chairman Yasuyuki Abe Chairman Masatoshi Miyamoto Chief Financial Officer & Director Takeo Sonoda Director & Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION -47.08% 225 DENSO CORPORATION -18.16% 29 434 APTIV PLC -10.99% 22 639 CONTINENTAL AG -28.39% 20 167 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 4.14% 18 725 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD -13.09% 16 773