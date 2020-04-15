JVCKENWOOD : Postponement of the Consolidated Financial Results Announcement for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020

April 15, 2020 Company JVCKENWOOD Corporation Representative EGUCHI Shoichiro Representative Director of the Board, President and CEO (Code: 6632; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact ENDO Isamu, General Manager, Corporate Communication Department (Tel: +81-45-444-5232)

Postponement of the Consolidated Financial Results Announcement for

the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020

JVCKENWOOD Corporation hereby announces the postponement of the consolidated financial results announcement for the fiscal year ended March 2020, which was originally scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2020, to Wednesday, May 20, 2020 due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

1. Reason for the postponement

We, the JVCKENWOOD Group, have been placing top priority on the health and safety of our stakeholders, including customers, employees and their families to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging employees to work flexible hours, work from home and take paid vacations. As a result of increasing such efforts following Japan's state of emergency declaration issued on April 7, we expected delays in work related to the forthcoming consolidated financial results announcement for the fiscal year ended March 2020 and decided to postpone the schedule.

2. Scheduled announcement date

The announcement originally scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2020, will be postponed to Wednesday, May 20, 2020 for the reasons set forth above.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.