Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  JVCKENWOOD Corporation    6632   JP3386410009

JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION

(6632)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JVCKENWOOD : Postponement of the Consolidated Financial Results Announcement for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:18am EDT

April 15, 2020

Company

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Representative

EGUCHI Shoichiro

Representative Director of the Board,

President and CEO

(Code: 6632; First Section of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact

ENDO Isamu,

General Manager,

Corporate Communication Department

(Tel: +81-45-444-5232)

Postponement of the Consolidated Financial Results Announcement for

the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020

JVCKENWOOD Corporation hereby announces the postponement of the consolidated financial results announcement for the fiscal year ended March 2020, which was originally scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2020, to Wednesday, May 20, 2020 due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

1. Reason for the postponement

We, the JVCKENWOOD Group, have been placing top priority on the health and safety of our stakeholders, including customers, employees and their families to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging employees to work flexible hours, work from home and take paid vacations. As a result of increasing such efforts following Japan's state of emergency declaration issued on April 7, we expected delays in work related to the forthcoming consolidated financial results announcement for the fiscal year ended March 2020 and decided to postpone the schedule.

2. Scheduled announcement date

The announcement originally scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2020, will be postponed to Wednesday, May 20, 2020 for the reasons set forth above.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.

Disclaimer

JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:17:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
03:18aJVCKENWOOD : Postponement of the Consolidated Financial Results Announcement for..
PU
03/30JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/21JVCKENWOOD : New Management Structure Coming into Force After This Year's Ordina..
PU
02/13RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD : 2.1mb）
PU
01/31JVCKENWOOD : to Provide Professional Digital Radio Systems to the California Hig..
PU
01/31JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year E..
PU
2019JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year ..
PU
2019JVC KENWOOD CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018JVC KENWOOD CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017JVC KENWOOD CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 300 B
EBIT 2020 7 269 M
Net income 2020 3 884 M
Debt 2020 26 500 M
Yield 2020 3,33%
P/E ratio 2020 7,60x
P/E ratio 2021 5,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 29 510 M
Chart JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JVCKENWOOD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 337,50  JPY
Last Close Price 180,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shoichiro Eguchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Takao Tsuji Chairman
Yasuyuki Abe Chairman
Masatoshi Miyamoto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Takeo Sonoda Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION-1.66%275
DENSO CORPORATION-1.84%27 055
CONTINENTAL AG-35.61%16 273
APTIV PLC-33.85%16 033
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-0.29%14 926
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-2.25%13 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group