JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 – September 30, 2019)

10/31/2019 | 05:23am EDT

TRANSLATION - FOR REFERENCE ONLY -

Oct. 31, 2019

Company

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Representative

Shoichiro Eguchi,

President and CEO

(Code: 6632; First Section of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact

Masatoshi Miyamoto,

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

(Tel: +81-45-444-5232)

(E-mail: prir@jvckenwood.com)

For Immediate Release

Summary of Accounting Report for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020

(April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

Operating Results

(JPY in Million, except Basic net income per share)

2nd Quarter of FYE 3/2019

2nd Quarter of FYE 3/2020

April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018

April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019

Revenue

149,110

146,696

Operating profit

3,505

3,177

Profit before tax

3,154

2,690

Profit attributable to

1,764

1,203

owners of parent

Comprehensive income

6,404

-2,188

Basic net income per

12.18 yen

7.34 yen

share

FYE: Fiscal year ended / ending

Revenue and Core Operating Income by Customer industry sectors

(JPY in Million)

2nd Quarter of

2nd Quarter of

Year-on-year

FYE 3/2019

FYE 3/2020

comparison

Automotive Sector

Revenue

86,052

78,321

-7,731

Core Operating income

4,182

1,593

-2,589

Public Service Sector

Revenue

32,091

33,378

+1,287

Core Operating income

-1,368

293

+1,661

Media Service Sector

Revenue

28,171

27,817

-354

Core Operating income

686

436

-250

Others

Revenue

2,794

7,178

+4,384

Core Operating income

-138

309

+447

Total

Revenue

149,110

146,696

-2,414

Core Operating income

3,362

2,633

-729

Operating profit

3,505

3,177

-328

Profit before tax

3,154

2,690

-464

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

1,764

1,203

-561

Disclaimer

JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:21:03 UTC
