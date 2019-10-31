JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 – September 30, 2019)
10/31/2019 | 05:23am EDT
Oct. 31, 2019
Company
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Representative
Shoichiro Eguchi,
President and CEO
(Code: 6632; First Section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact
Masatoshi Miyamoto,
Senior Managing Executive Officer,
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
(Tel: +81-45-444-5232)
(E-mail: prir@jvckenwood.com)
Summary of Accounting Report for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020
(April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
Operating Results
(JPY in Million, except Basic net income per share)
2nd Quarter of FYE 3/2019
2nd Quarter of FYE 3/2020
April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018
April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019
Revenue
149,110
146,696
Operating profit
3,505
3,177
Profit before tax
3,154
2,690
Profit attributable to
1,764
1,203
owners of parent
Comprehensive income
6,404
-2,188
Basic net income per
12.18 yen
7.34 yen
share
FYE: Fiscal year ended / ending
Revenue and Core Operating Income by Customer industry sectors
(JPY in Million)
2nd Quarter of
2nd Quarter of
Year-on-year
FYE 3/2019
FYE 3/2020
comparison
Automotive Sector
Revenue
86,052
78,321
-7,731
Core Operating income
4,182
1,593
-2,589
Public Service Sector
Revenue
32,091
33,378
+1,287
Core Operating income
-1,368
293
+1,661
Media Service Sector
Revenue
28,171
27,817
-354
Core Operating income
686
436
-250
Others
Revenue
2,794
7,178
+4,384
Core Operating income
-138
309
+447
Total
Revenue
149,110
146,696
-2,414
Core Operating income
3,362
2,633
-729
Operating profit
3,505
3,177
-328
Profit before tax
3,154
2,690
-464
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
1,764
1,203
-561
Disclaimer
JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:21:03 UTC
