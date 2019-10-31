JVCKENWOOD : Summary of Accounting Report for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 – September 30, 2019)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 307 B EBIT 2020 7 874 M Net income 2020 4 235 M Debt 2020 26 500 M Yield 2020 1,92% P/E ratio 2020 12,1x P/E ratio 2021 10,6x EV / Sales2020 0,25x EV / Sales2021 0,24x Capitalization 51 314 M Technical analysis trends JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 360,00 JPY Last Close Price 313,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 69,3% Spread / Average Target 15,0% Spread / Lowest Target -7,35% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Shoichiro Eguchi Executive President, COO & Representative Director Yasuyuki Abe Independent Non-Executive Chairman Masatoshi Miyamoto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Yasuyuki Tanida Director & Chief Technology Officer Junichi Hikita Independent Non-Executive Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION 33.19% 471 DENSO CORPORATION 4.44% 35 678 CONTINENTAL AG 0.44% 28 081 APTIV 50.11% 23 155 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. --.--% 18 855 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 15.59% 17 092