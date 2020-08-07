Results and Forecast Briefing First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021(PDF:2,100KB)

Log in
Results and Forecast Briefing First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

08/07/2020 | 02:39am EDT

Translation for Reference Only

JVCKENWOOD Results and Forecast Briefing

First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 IFRS)

August 3, 2020

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Copyright © 2020 JVCKENWOOD Corporation. All rights reserved.

Business Domains

Media Service Sector (MS)

■Media Business

Solutions/Lifestyle/Brand

video cameras, headphones,

projectors, home audio,

imaging devices, etc.

Entertainment Business

Content/contract production

21%

business

Others

■ DX

7%

*All figures in this document are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Business, etc.

  • Digital Transformation

Automotive Sector (AM)

■Aftermarket Business

  • Car navigation systems
  • Car audio systems
  • Display audio systems
  • Dashcams, etc.

1Q FYE3/'21

Public Service Sector (PS)

51%

OEM Business

(Revenue Composition Ratio)

Communication Systems

51.1 B)

• Car navigation systems

Business

• Display audio systems

Professional radio systems,

• Dashcams

amateur radio equipment,

• Car-mounted cameras

wireless system devices, etc.

21%

• CD/DVD mechanisms

Professional Systems Business

for vehicles

JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial

• Optical pick-ups for car

mounted equipment

Systems Corporation

• Car-mounted speakers

Security camera systems, professional

• Car-mounted antennas

broadcasting equipment, etc.

Healthcare Field

• Car-mounted

amplifiers , etc.

Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems,

2

GazeFinder, etc.

  1. Overview of 1Q Financial Results for
    FYE3/'21
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
  3. Major Initiatives
  4. Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World
  1. Overview of 1Q Financial Results for
    FYE3/'21
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
  3. Major Initiatives
  4. Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Highlights

  • Revenue declined due to the impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in each sector.
  • Core operating income decreased, reflecting a decrease in revenue.
  • Operating profit, profit before income taxes, and profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to a decrease in core operating income.

Billion yen

1Q FYE3/'20

1Q FYE3/'21

Composition

Composition

YoY

ratio(%)

ratio(%)

comparison

Revenue

73.6

100.0

51.1

100.0

-22.5

Cost of sales

54.2

73.6

38.7

75.6

-15.5

Gross profit

19.4

26.4

12.5

24.4

-6.9

Core operating income*

1.2

1.6

-3.1

-4.3

Operating profit

1.8

2.4

-3.1

-4.8

Profit before income taxes

1.6

2.2

-3.1

-4.7

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

0.9

1.2

-3.6

-4.5

company

* Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains).

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-Year

Profit-And-Loss

U.S. dollar

110yen

107yen

109yen

109yen

109yen

108yen

5

Exchange Rates

Euro

124yen

119yen

120yen

120yen

121yen

119yen

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Trends in Quarterly Results

Revenue

Core Operating

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Billion yen

100.0

10.0

80.0

72.6

76.5

77.6

80.9

73.1

72.7

71.9

8.0

73.6

60.0

Revenue

51.1

6.0

40.0

2.5

2.9

4.0

2.3

1.6

20.0

0.9

1.2

1.4

1.4

2.0

0

0

-20.0

Core Operating Income

-2.0

-40.0

-3.1

-4.0

123412341234

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Profit-And-Loss

U.S. dollar

109yen

111yen

113yen

110yen

110yen

107yen

109yen

109yen

108yen

Exchange Rates

Euro

130yen

130yen

129yen

125yen

124yen

119yen

120yen

120yen

119yen

Billion yen

Billion yen

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

149.1

158.5

146.7

144.6

6

Core Operating Income

3.4

5.2

2.6

3.1

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21

- Increase and Decrease of Operating Profit (by Factor)

Decline in initially forecast core operating income

(Billion yen)

Impacts of COVID-19 in 1Q

1.8

-1.1

Effect of COVID-19 Emergency Measures (CEM)

-3.1

-6.3-0.5

+3.1

Decline in other

revenue and cost

FYE3/'20

Operating profit -4.8 billion yen

FYE3/'21

1Q

1Q

7

Impact of Pandemic of Novel Coronavirus on 1Q of FYE3/'21

Impact on the pre-coronavirus forecast: Revenue -19.4 Bln yen, core operating income -6.3 Bln yen

  • Automotive Sector Revenue -11.0Bln yen, core operating income -3.4Bln yenIn the Aftermarket Business, while market conditions were recovering in North America and Europe, sales activities slowed down caused by stay-at-homeregulations in other regions. OEM saw a contraction in sales due to the continued deterioration in automobile sales globally despite the resumption of production by automobile manufacturers in/after May in the overseas market.
  • Public Service Sector Revenue -3.8Bln yen, core operating income -1.0Bln yenCommunications Systems saw a decline in sales due to the impact of a shutdown of a plant in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located, from the end of
    March to the end of April. Professional Systems saw a contraction in sales as a result of JKPI*, a domestic subsidiary playing a central role in the business, being affected by a
    decline in capital investment and other factors. * JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial Systems Corporation
  • Media Service Sector Revenue -4.1Bln yen, core operating income -1.7Bln yenMedia saw a decline in sales not only in the BtoC market but also in the BtoB market due to the impact of a shutdown of distribution outlets caused by stay-at-homeregulations and other factors. Entertainment was affected significantly by cancellation of artists' events and live performances.
  • Others Revenue -0.5 Bln yen, core operating income -0.2 Bln yen

Sales related to telematics solutions in the DX Business remained strong.

8

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Results by Sector

Billion yen

1Q

1Q

YoY change

YoY change

Factors

'FYE3/'20

'FYE3/'21

(amount)

(percentage)

*Revenue of the Aftermarket Business decreased due to the impacts of stay-at-home orders and closure

of distribution outlets in the overseas market, although sales of Saisoku-Navi series car navigation

Revenue

40.1

26.3

-13.8

-34.5% systems in the domestic market were strong. Revenue of the OEM Business as a whole decreased due

AM Sector

to the impacts of lower sales of factory-installed products and the impact of a decline in the number of

new cars sold on sales of dealer-installed products in Japan and a subsidiary in Europe.

Core Operating

1.1

-2.0

-3.1

*Core operating income of the Aftermarket Business and OEM Business declined due to the impact of a

Income

decrease in revenue.

*Revenue of the Communications Systems Business decreased due to the impacts of stay-at-home

orders and shutdowns of distribution outlets globally in addition to the impact of a shutdown of a plant

Revenue

15.4

10.5

-4.8

-31.4% in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located. Revenue of the Professional Systems

PS Sector

Business decreased due to the impact of a decline in capital investment caused by the declaration of

state of emergency in Japan.

Core Operating

-0.6

-1.5

-0.9

*Core operating income of the Communications Systems Business and Professional Systems Business

Income

declined due to the impact of a decrease in revenue.

*Revenue of the Media Business decreased, reflecting the impacts of stay-at-home orders and

shutdowns of distribution outlets around the world although sales of products such as imaging devices,

Revenue

14.2

10.6

-3.6

-25.3% home audio, and neck speakers were strong. Revenue of the Entertainment Business decreased due to

MS Sector

the impact of lower sales caused by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan.

Core Operating

*Core operating income of the Media Business and Entertainment Business declined due to the impact

0.5

0.1

-0.4

-79.5% of a decrease in revenue.

Income

*Revenue of Others as a whole decreased due to a fall in other sales although revenue of the DX

Revenue

4.0

3.7

-0.2

-6.1%

Business increased, attributed to strong sales of telematics solutions.

Others

*Core operating income remained at the same level as a year earlier.

DX Business, etc.

Core Operating

0.3

0.3

0.0

-3.8%

Income

Revenue

73.6

51.1

-22.5

-30.5%

Total

Core Operating

1.2

-3.1

-4.3

Income

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21

- Consolidated Revenue/Core Operating Income (by Sector)

(Billion yen)

Consolidated Revenue

(Billion yen)

Core Operating Income

80.0

20.0

-13.8

AM

60.0

-4.8

1.2

-3.6

PS

-0.2

0

-3.1

MS

Others

AM

DX Business, etc.

Others

DX Business, etc.

40.0

73.6

-3.1

51.1

-20.0

-0.

20.0

PS

MS

-0.0

-0.4

Others

DX Business, etc.

0

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

-40.0

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

10

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (AM Sector)

Revenue

(Billion yen)

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

0

-10.0

-20.0

-30.0

Core Operating

Income

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

(Billion yen)

5.0

43.0

43.0

41.8

41.7

40.1

38.3

4.0

36.7

34.7

2.2

26.3

3.0

2.0

1.8

2.0

1.1

1.0

0.5

0.5

0

-0.4

[Factors for YoY difference

in core operating income

in 4Q]

-1.0

Improvement of special factors in

the previous year

+1.9 bn yen

-0.9

Impacts of pandemic of

-2.0

Aftermarket

novel coronavirus

-1.5 bn yen

Impacts of sales decline

-1.3 bn yen

-2.0

OEM

Effects of cost reductions

+0.4 bn yen

-3.0

123412341234

Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

86.1

83.5

78.3

71.5

Core Operating Income

4.2

1.4

1.6

-0.4

11

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (PS Sector)

Revenue

Core Operating

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

25.0

Professional Systems

5.0

21.3

20.3

Communication Systems

20.0

4.0

17.4

17.5

18.0

17.0

15.4

15.0

14.7

3.0

2.2

10.5

10.0

1.8

2.0

5.0

0.9

1.0

0.2

0.4

0

0

-0.1

-5.0

-0.6

-1.0

-1.2

-1.5

-10.0

-2.0

123412341234

Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

32.1

38.9

33.4

37.3

Core Operating Income

-1.4

2.0

0.3

2.6

12

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (MS Sector)

Revenue

Core Operating

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

(Billion yen)

2.5

25.0

Entertainment

20.0

Media

2.0

15.0

14.6

15.7

15.0

14.2

14.3

1.5

13.6

13.6

13.3

10.0

10.6

1.0

0.8

0.7

5.0

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.5

0.2

0.1

0

-0.0

0

-0.0

-5.0

-0.5

-10.0

-1.0

123412341234

Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

28.2

30.6

27.8

27.6

Core Operating Income

0.7

1.5

0.4

0.4

13

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (Others)

Revenue

Core Operating

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

(Billion yen)

5.0

4.7

0.5

4.0

4.0

3.7

0.4

0.3

3.5

3.2

0.3

3.0

3.0

0.3

0.3

2.6

0.2

2.0

1.5

0.1

0.2

1.3

1.0

0.1

0.0

0

0

-0.0

-0.0

-1.0

-0.1

-0.1

-2.0

-0.2

123412341234

Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

2.8

5.6

7.2

8.3

Core Operating Income

6.9

0.2

0.3

0.4

14

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Consolidated Revenue (by Region)

(Billion yen)

Consolidated Revenue (by Region)

80.0

-8.9

-4.4

60.0

Japan

-6.3

Americas

-2.6

-0.3

Europe

Asia/

Others

China

40.0

73.6

51.1

20.0

0

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

1Q

1Q

15

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Consolidated Revenue by Region

(Billion yen)

100.0

80.0

60.0

40.0

20.0

0

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Others

Asia/China

Europe

1.5

1.5

Americas

1.6

1.4

Japan

9.6

1.4

1.3

10.1

1.7

1.2

9.5

8.9

9.7

7.6

9.5

12.5

9.9

13.1

14.9

13.1

11.8

11.0

15.9

12.6

1.1

17.5

19.7

16.3

6.4

16.8

16.1

16.5

15.0

6.8

15.7

11.7

34.9

34.2

37.6

34.1

33.7

33.5

35.7

30.2

25.2

123412341234

Billion yen

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Japan

65.1

71.8

67.8

69.2

Americas

33.2

36.6

32.6

31.4

Europe

29.0

27.4

24.9

23.6

Asia/China

19.0

19.7

18.7

17.5

16

Others

2.8

3.0

2.7

2.9

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE 3/'21 - Consolidated Profit/Loss (Summary)

  • Operating profit decreased due to a decrease in core operating income and Other income.
  • Profit before income taxes decreased despite an improvement in equity-method investment profit/loss.

Billion yen

1Q 'FYE3/'20

1Q 'FYE3/'21

YoY Change

Core Operating Income

1.20

-3.12

-4.32

Other Income, Other Expenses, Foreign Exchange Loss, etc.

0.57

0.05

-0.52

Operating Profit

1.77

-3.07

-4.85

Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc.

-0.14

-0.03

+ 0.11

Profit Before Income Taxes

1.64

-3.10

-4.74

Income Tax Expenses

0.64

0.35

-0.29

Non-Controlling Interests

0.11

0.13

+ 0.02

Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

0.88

-3.58

-4.47

17

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Financial Position (Summary)

  • Cash and deposits as of the end of June 2020 amounted to 38.3 billion yen. Together with securities, on-hand liquidity of 40.6 billion yen was secured (on-hand liquidity ratio: 1.9 months).
  • In addition, commitment lines of approx. 20.0 billion yen are largely unused.

Billion yen)

FYE3/'20

1Q 'FYE3/'21

YoY Change

Total Assets

249.7

234.3

-15.4

Total Liabilities

189.7

177.9

-11.8

Total Equity

60.0

56.4

-3.6

Interest-Bearing Debts

74.6

74.6

+ 0.0

Net Debt

34.7

36.4

+ 1.7

Net Debt/Equity Ratio (Times)

0.61

0.69

+ 0.08

Equity Attributable to Owners of the

56.5

53.1

-3.4

Parent Company

Stockholder's Equity Ratio%

22.6

22.6

±0.0

18

Billion yen)

Financial Results for 1Q of FYE 3/'21 - Financial Position Summary

Cash flow from operating activities decreased sharply from a year earlier due to the posting of a quarterly loss before taxes while net cash used in investing activities decreased sharply as a result of controlling investments. As a result, free cash flow was positive.

Cash flow from financing activities fell due to a decrease in repayment of long- term loans payable.

1Q

1Q

YoY Change

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Cash Flow from Operating

8.2

3.5

-4.7

Activities

Cash Flow from Investing

-5.1

-3.2

+ 1.8

Activities

Free cash flow

3.1

0.3

-2.9

* Free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities + Cash

flow from investing activities

Cash Flow from Financing

-3.1

-2.0

+ 1.0

Activities

Total

0.1

-1.8

-1.9

19

  1. Overview of 1Q Financial Results for
    FYE3/'21
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
  3. Major Initiatives
  4. Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World

Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21

  • Revenue is expected to decline due to the significant impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.
  • Operating profit, profit before income taxes, and profit attributable to owners of the parent company are expected to decrease respectively due to the impact of the revenue decrease. However, the emergency measure project, which was launched in April, will be continued to minimize the impact. We will make efforts more strongly to reduce expenses by controlling cash outflows.
  • Annual dividend (year-end dividend) forecast is 5 yen per share.

Billion yen

Result for

Forecast for

YoY

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Revenue

291.3

260.0

-31.3

Operating Profit

4.1

2.0

-2.1

Profit Before Income Taxes

2.9

0.9

-2.0

Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent

1.0

-1.4

-2.4

Company

Result for FYE3/'20/3

Assumption for

FYE3/'21

Profit-And-Loss Exchange Rates

U.S. doller

109 Yen

107 Yen

21

Euro

121 Yen

120 Yen

Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21

- Increase and Decrease of Revenue (by Factor)

(Billion yen)

+12.7

+6.0

-50.0

Deduct impacts of

COVID-19 in FYE3/'20

Improvement in initially

291.3

forecast revenue

Impacts of COVID-19

260.0

in FYE3/'21

FYE3/'20

Revenue -31.3 billion yen

FYE3/'21

22

Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21

- Increase and Decrease of Operating Profit (by Factor)

Improvement in initially forecast core operating income

(Billion yen)

Impacts of COVID-19 in FYE3/'21

Deduct impacts of

COVID-19 in FYE3/'20

+2.3

Recovery plan

+3.0

(COVID-19 Emergency Measures (CEM) effect)

4.1

-15.0

2.0

+7.6

FYE3/'20

Operating profit -2.1 billion yen

FYE3/'21

23

Impact of Pandemic of Novel Coronavirus on Earning Forecast for FYE3/'21

Impact on the pre-coronavirus forecast: Revenue -50.0 Bln yen, operating profit -15.0 Bln yen

  • Automotive Sector Revenue -25.0 Bln yen, operating profit -7.5 Bln yen
    While the Aftermarket Business will recover gradually, the impact is expected to remain until the end of the fiscal year. While the OEM Business is expected to recover gradually, mainly in Japan, an impact caused by a delay in introducing new products will occur.
  • Public Service Sector Revenue -10.0 Bln yen, operating profit -2.4 Bln yen
    In the Communications Systems Business, while the P/S*1 market centering on government- related projects will remain robust, the B/I*2 market will face a slowdown in orders and the impact is expected to continue until the end of the fiscal year. JKPI is also expected to experience a slowdown in order intake activities in Japan and the impact is likely to continue until the end of the fiscal year.
  • Media Service Sector Revenue -13.0 Bln yen, operating profit -4.5 Bln yen
    In the Media Business, the BtoC business is expected to face a decline in sales for the rest of the year, reflecting the impact of a shutdown of distribution outlets overseas. Meanwhile, the BtoB business is expected to see a major fall in sales of video cameras for broadcast stations and projectors for simulators. In the Entertainment Business, the impact on the non-soundsource business is expected to continue until the end of the fiscal year.
  • Others Revenue -2.0 Bln yen, operating profit -0.6 Bln yen

In the DX Business, sales of telematics solutions as a whole are expected to remain strong despite a delay in introducing some businesses.

*1: Public Safety, *2: Business Industry

24

Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21

- by Business Sector in Comparison to the Previous Year

(Billion yen)

300.0

250.0

200.0

150.0

0

Consolidated Revenue

(Billion yen)

Core Operating Income

80.0

AM

PS

MS

Others

DX Business, etc.

60.0

AM

291.3

40.0

PS

260.0

Others

5.7

DX Business, etc.

MS

20.0

3.0

0

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

FYE3/'20

FYE3/'21

Results

Forecast

Results

Forecast

25

  1. Overview of 1Q Financial Results for
    FYE3/'21
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
  3. Major Initiatives
  4. Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World

Promotion of CEM* Project and New Mid- to Long-Term Vision

*CEM=COVID-19 Emergency Measure

CEM Project

Promote urgent

countermeasures assuming the

risk of a sales lower limit

Enhancement of

business structure

Make strategic moves to enhance revenue base with an eye to the post COVID-19 world

1Q

2Q

3Q

'21 4Q-

Control the level of inventories Control capital investment Reduce development investments (expenses) Reduce fixed cost (including personnel expenses)

Develop new businesses with an eye to After COVID-19

Drastically review the business structure including the fixed cost structure Enhance sales/marketing functions Review production/sales bases

Reform workstyles, review operations, and optimize personnel assignment

New Mid- to Long-

Term Vision

Redevelopment of a mid- to long-term growth scenario

FY2020

Announcement

of earnings

forecast

Development of a new mid- to long-term

vision

Review With/After COVID-19 business portfolio toward mid- and long-term growth

27

Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 Automotive Sector

  • Aftermarket Business
    • Promote enhancement of supply chains to adapt to market changes, such as a rapid recovery in the North American market.
    • Secure sales volume with new product lines (market enhancement) released in
      FYE3/'21, such as dashcam with AI-sensing features and 360° view.
    • Introduce products matching the new With/After COVID-19 lifestyle to the market.

Horizontal 360°/vertical 240° view

cameraFilm front view

Film left

Film right

view

view

Film back

view

The first dashcam with 360° view model

  • OEM
    • Supply products matching customer needs, including enhancement of entry models for compact cars and mini cars for which demand is increasing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
    • Ensure stable introduction of new dealer-installed car navigation which will start shipping from 2Q and secure profitability.

Transition of JVCKENWOOD's sales for mini cars in FY2020

(Million yen)

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

April-June actual

July-September (forecast)

28

Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 Public Service Sector

  • Communications Systems
  • Enhance order intake by the Group's U.S. communication system subsidiaries in the public safety market.
    • Capture demand by increasing production of Viking VP900.
  • Increase market share in digital radio standard DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) in the North American business industry market.
    • Expand sales in the DMR low-tier market with NX-1000.
  • Professional Systems
  • Strengthen order intake for short-lead-time projects through proposals for eight products and systems to support BCP which ensures continuation of business activities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
  • Healthcare
  • Raise the level of sales by introducing new products such as an anti-infection, waterproof keyboard and mouse.

Dual Band model "Viking VP900," which is seeing growing

Anti-infection waterproof keyboard with a design best-

demand in the public safety market, such as from police and

suited to disinfection.

29

fire departments.

Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 Media Service Sector

  • Media
  • Expand product lines that support new workstyles (products related to teleworking).
  • Enhance product lines to help businesses go online (cameras for distribution of live performance, head-mounted display (HMD) for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR))
  • Entertainment
  • Enhance online entertainment business.
    • Subscription distribution, distribution of live performances without an audience, online autograph sessions, e-commerce (CDs, merchandise), etc.
    • Shift to new operation of live music clubs by launching a new limited-time-only service to support distribution of live performances which combines the use of venues specializing in distribution of live performances and video distribution at Veats Shibuya in August.

Portable power source and portable solar panel best suited to teleworking and secure power supply in case of emergency

Propose online distribution of live

performances using CONNECTED CAM

30

STUDIO

Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 DX Business

Driven by the market's shift to digital transformation which has been accelerated in the

With/After COVID-19 environment, increase the speed of launching new businesses by enhancing collaboration with key partners, including MS&AD.

  • Expand the telematics solutions business by leveraging dashcam with communication capability and enhance organizational structure, including system development personnel.
  • Expand the solution business from "Car x Service" to "Space x Service" for stores and plants.

Example of system structure

1.Dashcam detects the impact

2. Automatically report to the exclusive safety confirmation desk (send location information, etc.)

3. Operators support customers via the exclusive dashcam

Insurance Company

Moving

Object

Detection

Realtime

Notification

1. An edge AI camera detects the

2. Staff in charge will be notified in real

3. Customer service staff will casually

movement of a person talking on the

time when an incident occurs.

speak to potential victims. Prevention

phone longer than a certain period of

of money transfer scams.

time in front of the ATM.

Conceptual image of telematics solutions using dashcam with communication capability

Conceptual image of solutions preventing money transfer scams using edge AI camera

31

  1. Overview of 1Q Financial Results for
    FYE3/'21
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
  3. Major Initiatives
  4. Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World

Proposing Solutions for COVID-19 by Combining Security Camera with Image Analysis Technologies

With/After

COVID-19

Headcount system to avoid crowdedness

  • Count the number of persons in facilities in real time by using network cameras. Avoid crowdedness at stores and various facilities without the need for manpower.
  • Help operate facilities according to the congestion situation, such as by restricting entry to stores and assigning employees.

No. of persons using facilities

Visualize

headcount!

10:00am 11:00am 12:00pm 1:00pm 2:00pm 3:00pm 4:00pm

System to measure body surface temperature in a non-contact manner and in a short time

  • System to measure body surface temperature in a non-contact manner and in a short time at facilities, schools, hospitals, and others.
  • Able to detect and recognize faces even while people are wearing face masks by combining with AI-enabled face recognition system.

Warning with voice or a buzzer

Entry allowedEntry not allowed

Body surface temperature

Body surface temperature abnormal

normal/face recognition successful

33

Solutions to Create a New Life

With/After

COVID-19

Wireless theater system "EXOFIELD THEATER"

  • Launch "EXOFIELD THEATER," which features JVCKENWOOD's proprietary out-of-head localization sound field processing technology
    "EXOFIELD."
  • Proposing a personal theater system that enriches time at home by enabling users to experience a three-dimensional sound field at home as if they were in a movie theater, live performance club, or stadium.

*For more details,

access here

34

Develop High-sensitivity and Simple Diagnostic Instruments to Prevent the COVID-19 Pandemic

New initiatives by applying technologies cultivated in area of optical disks

  • Participate in the industry-academia consortium for practical application of new methods of detecting the COVID-19 virus RNA/antigen by applying leading-edge optical science technologies owned by Institute of Post-LED Photonics (pLED), Tokushima University.
  • Develop SPR detection devices and ultra-high sensitivity SPR devices with an eye to mid- to long-term expansion with the use of optical detection technologies and microfabrication technologies cultivated in the area of optical disks.

With/After

COVID-19

Spike protein

Nucleocapsid

Conceptual image of development

Protein

Light

Specimen

Detection

Control

source

injection

Coronavirus:

Small device

+

Approximately 100 nm in diameter

(Packaging)

Detection kit

Participating institutions/companies

  • Institute of Post-LED Photonics, Tokushima University
  • Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Tokushima University
  • Research Institute for Microbial Diseases, Osaka University
  • Graduate School of Health Sciences, Kobe University
  • National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health and Nutrition
  • KAN Research Institute, Inc.
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • JVCKENWOOD Corporation

35

The expressions contained in this presentation referring to the Company's future plans, intentions and expectations are categorized as future forecast statements. Such statements reflect management expectations of future events, and accordingly, are inherently susceptible to risk, uncertainty and other factors, whether known or unknown, and may be significantly different from future performance. These statements represent management's targets as of the time of issuance of these presentation materials, and the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, alter or publicize its future forecast statements in the event there are changes in the economic climate and market conditions affecting the performance of the Company. Risk factors and other uncertainty which may affect the Company's actual performance include: (1) violent fluctuations in economic circumstances and supply and demand systems in major markets (Japan, the U.S, the EU and Asia); (2) restrictions including trade regulations applicable to major markets including Japan and other foreign countries; (3) sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar, euro, and such like against the yen; (4) market price fluctuations in capital markets; and (5) changes in social infrastructure due to short-term changes in technology and such like.

Please note, however, that the above is not a comprehensive list of all the factors that may exert a significant influence on the Company's performance.

Disclaimer

JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:38:17 UTC
