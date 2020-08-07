Results and Forecast Briefing First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021(PDF:2,100KB) 0 08/07/2020 | 02:39am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation for Reference Only JVCKENWOOD Results and Forecast Briefing First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 （IFRS) August 3, 2020 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Copyright © 2020 JVCKENWOOD Corporation. All rights reserved. Business Domains Media Service Sector (MS) ■Media Business ・Solutions/Lifestyle/Brand video cameras, headphones, projectors, home audio, imaging devices, etc.  Entertainment Business Content/contract production 21% business Others ■ DX※ 7% *All figures in this document are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Business, etc. Digital Transformation Automotive Sector (AM) ■Aftermarket Business Car navigation systems

Car audio systems

Display audio systems

Dashcams, etc. 1Q FYE3/'21 Public Service Sector (PS) 51%  OEM Business (Revenue Composition Ratio)  Communication Systems （51.1 B) • Car navigation systems Business • Display audio systems Professional radio systems, • Dashcams amateur radio equipment, • Car-mounted cameras wireless system devices, etc. 21% • CD/DVD mechanisms  Professional Systems Business for vehicles ・JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial • Optical pick-ups for car mounted equipment Systems Corporation • Car-mounted speakers Security camera systems, professional • Car-mounted antennas broadcasting equipment, etc. ・Healthcare Field • Car-mounted amplifiers , etc. Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems, 2 GazeFinder, etc. Overview of 1Q Financial Results for

FYE3/'21 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 Major Initiatives Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World Overview of 1Q Financial Results for

FYE3/'21 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 Major Initiatives Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Highlights Revenue declined due to the impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in each sector.

Core operating income decreased, reflecting a decrease in revenue.

Operating profit, profit before income taxes, and profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to a decrease in core operating income. （Billion yen） 1Q FYE3/'20 1Q FYE3/'21 Composition Composition YoY ratio(%) ratio(%) comparison Revenue 73.6 100.0 51.1 100.0 -22.5 Cost of sales 54.2 73.6 38.7 75.6 -15.5 Gross profit 19.4 26.4 12.5 24.4 -6.9 Core operating income* 1.2 1.6 -3.1 ー -4.3 Operating profit 1.8 2.4 -3.1 ー -4.8 Profit before income taxes 1.6 2.2 -3.1 ー -4.7 Profit attributable to owners of the parent 0.9 1.2 -3.6 ー -4.5 company * Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains). FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-Year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-Year Profit-And-Loss U.S. dollar 110yen 107yen 109yen 109yen 109yen 108yen 5 Exchange Rates Euro 124yen 119yen 120yen 120yen 121yen 119yen Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Trends in Quarterly Results Revenue Core Operating Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 （Billion yen） 100.0 10.0 80.0 72.6 76.5 77.6 80.9 73.1 72.7 71.9 8.0 73.6 60.0 Revenue 51.1 6.0 40.0 2.5 2.9 4.0 2.3 1.6 20.0 0.9 1.2 1.4 1.4 2.0 0 0 -20.0 Core Operating Income -2.0 -40.0 -3.1 -4.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Profit-And-Loss U.S. dollar 109yen 111yen 113yen 110yen 110yen 107yen 109yen 109yen 108yen ー ー ー Exchange Rates Euro 130yen 130yen 129yen 125yen 124yen 119yen 120yen 120yen 119yen ー ー ー （Billion yen） （Billion yen） 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 149.1 158.5 146.7 144.6 ー ー 6 Core Operating Income 3.4 5.2 2.6 3.1 ー ー Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Increase and Decrease of Operating Profit (by Factor) Decline in initially forecast core operating income (Billion yen) Impacts of COVID-19 in 1Q 1.8 -1.1 Effect of COVID-19 Emergency Measures (CEM) -3.1 -6.3-0.5 +3.1 Decline in other revenue and cost FYE3/'20 Operating profit -4.8 billion yen FYE3/'21 1Q 1Q 7 Impact of Pandemic of Novel Coronavirus on 1Q of FYE3/'21 Impact on the pre-coronavirus forecast: Revenue -19.4 Bln yen, core operating income -6.3 Bln yen Automotive Sector Revenue -11.0 Bln yen, core operating income -3.4 Bln yen In the Aftermarket Business, while market conditions were recovering in North America and Europe, sales activities slowed down caused by stay-at-home regulations in other regions. OEM saw a contraction in sales due to the continued deterioration in automobile sales globally despite the resumption of production by automobile manufacturers in/after May in the overseas market.

Public Service Sector Revenue -3.8 Bln yen, core operating income -1.0 Bln yen Communications Systems saw a decline in sales due to the impact of a shutdown of a plant in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located, from the end of

March to the end of April. Professional Systems saw a contraction in sales as a result of JKPI*, a domestic subsidiary playing a central role in the business, being affected by a

* JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial Systems Corporation

March to the end of April. Professional Systems saw a contraction in sales as a result of JKPI*, a domestic subsidiary playing a central role in the business, being affected by a * JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial Systems Corporation Media Service Sector Revenue -4.1 Bln yen, core operating income -1.7 Bln yen Media saw a decline in sales not only in the BtoC market but also in the BtoB market due to the impact of a shutdown of distribution outlets caused by stay-at-home regulations and other factors. Entertainment was affected significantly by cancellation of artists' events and live performances.

Others Revenue -0.5 Bln yen, core operating income -0.2 Bln yen Sales related to telematics solutions in the DX Business remained strong. 8 Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Results by Sector （Billion yen） 1Q 1Q YoY change YoY change Factors 'FYE3/'20 'FYE3/'21 (amount) (percentage) *Revenue of the Aftermarket Business decreased due to the impacts of stay-at-home orders and closure of distribution outlets in the overseas market, although sales of Saisoku-Navi series car navigation Revenue 40.1 26.3 -13.8 -34.5% systems in the domestic market were strong. Revenue of the OEM Business as a whole decreased due AM Sector to the impacts of lower sales of factory-installed products and the impact of a decline in the number of new cars sold on sales of dealer-installed products in Japan and a subsidiary in Europe. Core Operating 1.1 -2.0 -3.1 ー *Core operating income of the Aftermarket Business and OEM Business declined due to the impact of a Income decrease in revenue. *Revenue of the Communications Systems Business decreased due to the impacts of stay-at-home orders and shutdowns of distribution outlets globally in addition to the impact of a shutdown of a plant Revenue 15.4 10.5 -4.8 -31.4% in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located. Revenue of the Professional Systems PS Sector Business decreased due to the impact of a decline in capital investment caused by the declaration of state of emergency in Japan. Core Operating -0.6 -1.5 -0.9 ー *Core operating income of the Communications Systems Business and Professional Systems Business Income declined due to the impact of a decrease in revenue. *Revenue of the Media Business decreased, reflecting the impacts of stay-at-home orders and shutdowns of distribution outlets around the world although sales of products such as imaging devices, Revenue 14.2 10.6 -3.6 -25.3% home audio, and neck speakers were strong. Revenue of the Entertainment Business decreased due to MS Sector the impact of lower sales caused by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan. Core Operating *Core operating income of the Media Business and Entertainment Business declined due to the impact 0.5 0.1 -0.4 -79.5% of a decrease in revenue. Income *Revenue of Others as a whole decreased due to a fall in other sales although revenue of the DX Revenue 4.0 3.7 -0.2 -6.1% Business increased, attributed to strong sales of telematics solutions. Others *Core operating income remained at the same level as a year earlier. （DX Business, etc.） Core Operating 0.3 0.3 0.0 -3.8% Income Revenue 73.6 51.1 -22.5 -30.5% Total ― Core Operating 1.2 -3.1 -4.3 ー Income Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Consolidated Revenue/Core Operating Income (by Sector) (Billion yen) Consolidated Revenue (Billion yen) Core Operating Income 80.0 20.0 -13.8 AM 60.0 -4.8 1.2 -3.6 PS -0.2 0 -3.1 MS Others AM DX Business, etc. Others DX Business, etc. 40.0 73.6 -3.1 51.1 -20.0 -0.９ 20.0 PS MS -0.0 -0.4 Others DX Business, etc. 0 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 -40.0 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 1Q 1Q 1Q 1Q 10 Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (AM Sector) Revenue (Billion yen) 50.0 40.0 30.0 20.0 10.0 0 -10.0 -20.0 -30.0 Core Operating Income FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 (Billion yen) 5.0 43.0 43.0 41.8 41.7 40.1 38.3 4.0 36.7 34.7 2.2 26.3 3.0 2.0 1.8 2.0 1.1 1.0 0.5 0.5 0 -0.4 [Factors for YoY difference in core operating income in 4Q] -1.0 ・Improvement of special factors in the previous year +1.9 bn yen -0.9 ・Impacts of pandemic of -2.0 Aftermarket novel coronavirus -1.5 bn yen ・Impacts of sales decline -1.3 bn yen -2.0 OEM ・Effects of cost reductions +0.4 bn yen -3.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 86.1 83.5 78.3 71.5 ー ー Core Operating Income 4.2 1.4 1.6 -0.4 ー ー 11 Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (PS Sector) Revenue Core Operating Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 25.0 Professional Systems 5.0 21.3 20.3 Communication Systems 20.0 4.0 17.4 17.5 18.0 17.0 15.4 15.0 14.7 3.0 2.2 10.5 10.0 1.8 2.0 5.0 0.9 1.0 0.2 0.4 0 0 -0.1 -5.0 -0.6 -1.0 -1.2 -1.5 -10.0 -2.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 32.1 38.9 33.4 37.3 ー ー Core Operating Income -1.4 2.0 0.3 2.6 ー ー 12 Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (MS Sector) Revenue Core Operating Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 (Billion yen) 2.5 25.0 Entertainment 20.0 Media 2.0 15.0 14.6 15.7 15.0 14.2 14.3 1.5 13.6 13.6 13.3 10.0 10.6 1.0 0.8 0.7 5.0 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.2 0.1 0 -0.0 0 -0.0 -5.0 -0.5 -10.0 -1.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 28.2 30.6 27.8 27.6 ー ー Core Operating Income 0.7 1.5 0.4 0.4 ー ー 13 Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (Others) Revenue Core Operating Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 (Billion yen) 5.0 4.7 0.5 4.0 4.0 3.7 0.4 0.3 3.5 3.2 0.3 3.0 3.0 0.3 0.3 2.6 0.2 2.0 1.5 0.1 0.2 1.3 1.0 0.1 0.0 0 0 -0.0 -0.0 -1.0 -0.1 -0.1 -2.0 -0.2 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 2.8 5.6 7.2 8.3 ー ー Core Operating Income 6.9 0.2 0.3 0.4 ー ー 14 Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Consolidated Revenue (by Region) (Billion yen) Consolidated Revenue (by Region) 80.0 -8.9 -4.4 60.0 Japan -6.3 Americas -2.6 -0.3 Europe Asia/ Others China 40.0 73.6 51.1 20.0 0 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 1Q 1Q 15 Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Consolidated Revenue by Region (Billion yen) 100.0 80.0 60.0 40.0 20.0 0 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 Others Asia/China Europe 1.5 1.5 Americas 1.6 1.4 Japan 9.6 1.4 1.3 10.1 1.7 1.2 9.5 8.9 9.7 7.6 9.5 12.5 9.9 13.1 14.9 13.1 11.8 11.0 15.9 12.6 1.1 17.5 19.7 16.3 6.4 16.8 16.1 16.5 15.0 6.8 15.7 11.7 34.9 34.2 37.6 34.1 33.7 33.5 35.7 30.2 25.2 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen） 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Japan 65.1 71.8 67.8 69.2 ー ー Americas 33.2 36.6 32.6 31.4 ー ー Europe 29.0 27.4 24.9 23.6 ー ー Asia/China 19.0 19.7 18.7 17.5 ー ー 16 Others 2.8 3.0 2.7 2.9 ー ー Financial Results for 1Q of FYE 3/'21 - Consolidated Profit/Loss (Summary) Operating profit decreased due to a decrease in core operating income and Other income.

Profit before income taxes decreased despite an improvement in equity-method investment profit/loss. （Billion yen） 1Q 'FYE3/'20 1Q 'FYE3/'21 YoY Change Core Operating Income 1.20 -3.12 -4.32 Other Income, Other Expenses, Foreign Exchange Loss, etc. 0.57 0.05 -0.52 Operating Profit 1.77 -3.07 -4.85 Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc. -0.14 -0.03 + 0.11 Profit Before Income Taxes 1.64 -3.10 -4.74 Income Tax Expenses 0.64 0.35 -0.29 Non-Controlling Interests 0.11 0.13 + 0.02 Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company 0.88 -3.58 -4.47 17 Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Financial Position (Summary) Cash and deposits as of the end of June 2020 amounted to 38.3 billion yen. Together with securities, on-hand liquidity of 40.6 billion yen was secured (on-hand liquidity ratio: 1.9 months).

on-hand liquidity of 40.6 billion yen was secured (on-hand liquidity ratio: 1.9 months). In addition, commitment lines of approx. 20.0 billion yen are largely unused. （Billion yen) FYE3/'20 1Q 'FYE3/'21 YoY Change Total Assets 249.7 234.3 -15.4 Total Liabilities 189.7 177.9 -11.8 Total Equity 60.0 56.4 -3.6 Interest-Bearing Debts 74.6 74.6 + 0.0 Net Debt 34.7 36.4 + 1.7 Net Debt/Equity Ratio (Times) 0.61 0.69 + 0.08 Equity Attributable to Owners of the 56.5 53.1 -3.4 Parent Company Stockholder's Equity Ratio（%） 22.6 22.6 ±0.0 18 （ Billion yen) Financial Results for 1Q of FYE 3/'21 - Financial Position Summary  Cash flow from operating activities decreased sharply from a year earlier due to the posting of a quarterly loss before taxes while net cash used in investing activities decreased sharply as a result of controlling investments. As a result, free cash flow was positive.  Cash flow from financing activities fell due to a decrease in repayment of long- term loans payable. 1Q 1Q YoY Change FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 Cash Flow from Operating 8.2 3.5 -4.7 Activities Cash Flow from Investing -5.1 -3.2 + 1.8 Activities Free cash flow 3.1 0.3 -2.9 * Free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities + Cash flow from investing activities Cash Flow from Financing -3.1 -2.0 + 1.0 Activities Total 0.1 -1.8 -1.9 19 Overview of 1Q Financial Results for

FYE3/'21 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 Major Initiatives Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 Revenue is expected to decline due to the significant impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

Operating profit, profit before income taxes, and profit attributable to owners of the parent company are expected to decrease respectively due to the impact of the revenue decrease. However, the emergency measure project, which was launched in April, will be continued to minimize the impact. We will make efforts more strongly to reduce expenses by controlling cash outflows.

Annual dividend (year-end dividend) forecast is 5 yen per share. （Billion yen） Result for Forecast for YoY FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 Revenue 291.3 260.0 -31.3 Operating Profit 4.1 2.0 -2.1 Profit Before Income Taxes 2.9 0.9 -2.0 Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent 1.0 -1.4 -2.4 Company Result for FYE3/'20/3 Assumption for FYE3/'21 Profit-And-Loss Exchange Rates U.S. doller 109 Yen 107 Yen 21 Euro 121 Yen 120 Yen Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 - Increase and Decrease of Revenue (by Factor) (Billion yen) +12.7 +6.0 -50.0 Deduct impacts of COVID-19 in FYE3/'20 Improvement in initially 291.3 forecast revenue Impacts of COVID-19 260.0 in FYE3/'21 FYE3/'20 Revenue -31.3 billion yen FYE3/'21 22 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 - Increase and Decrease of Operating Profit (by Factor) Improvement in initially forecast core operating income (Billion yen) Impacts of COVID-19 in FYE3/'21 Deduct impacts of COVID-19 in FYE3/'20 +2.3 Recovery plan +3.0 (COVID-19 Emergency Measures (CEM) effect) 4.1 -15.0 2.0 +7.6 FYE3/'20 Operating profit -2.1 billion yen FYE3/'21 23 Impact of Pandemic of Novel Coronavirus on Earning Forecast for FYE3/'21 Impact on the pre-coronavirus forecast: Revenue -50.0 Bln yen, operating profit -15.0 Bln yen Automotive Sector Revenue -25.0 Bln yen, operating profit -7.5 Bln yen

While the Aftermarket Business will recover gradually, the impact is expected to remain until the end of the fiscal year. While the OEM Business is expected to recover gradually, mainly in Japan, an impact caused by a delay in introducing new products will occur.

Public Service Sector Revenue -10.0 Bln yen, operating profit -2.4 Bln yen

In the Communications Systems Business, while the P/S *1 market centering on government- related projects will remain robust, the B/I *2 market will face a slowdown in orders and the impact is expected to continue until the end of the fiscal year. JKPI is also expected to experience a slowdown in order intake activities in Japan and the impact is likely to continue until the end of the fiscal year.

In the Communications Systems Business, while the P/S *1 market centering on government- related projects will remain robust, the B/I *2 market will face a slowdown in orders and the impact is expected to continue until the end of the fiscal year. JKPI is also expected to experience a slowdown in order intake activities in Japan and the impact is likely to continue until the end of the fiscal year.

Revenue -10.0 Bln yen, operating profit -2.4 Bln yen In the Communications Systems Business, while the P/S market centering on government- related projects will remain robust, the B/I market will face a slowdown in orders and the impact is expected to continue until the end of the fiscal year. JKPI is also expected to experience a slowdown in order intake activities in Japan and the impact is likely to continue until the end of the fiscal year. Media Service Sector Revenue -13.0 Bln yen, operating profit -4.5 Bln yen

Media Service Sector Revenue -13.0 Bln yen, operating profit -4.5 Bln yen

In the Media Business, the BtoC business is expected to face a decline in sales for the rest of the year, reflecting the impact of a shutdown of distribution outlets overseas. Meanwhile, the BtoB business is expected to see a major fall in sales of video cameras for broadcast stations and projectors for simulators. In the Entertainment Business, the impact on the non-sound source business is expected to continue until the end of the fiscal year.

Revenue -13.0 Bln yen, operating profit -4.5 Bln yen In the Media Business, the BtoC business is expected to face a decline in sales for the rest of the year, reflecting the impact of a shutdown of Others Revenue -2.0 Bln yen, operating profit -0.6 Bln yen In the DX Business, sales of telematics solutions as a whole are expected to remain strong despite a delay in introducing some businesses. *1: Public Safety, *2: Business Industry 24 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 - by Business Sector in Comparison to the Previous Year (Billion yen) 300.0 250.0 200.0 150.0 0 Consolidated Revenue (Billion yen) Core Operating Income 80.0 AM PS MS Others DX Business, etc. 60.0 AM 291.3 40.0 PS 260.0 Others 5.7 DX Business, etc. MS 20.0 3.0 0 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 FYE3/'20 FYE3/'21 Results Forecast Results Forecast 25 Overview of 1Q Financial Results for

FYE3/'21 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 Major Initiatives Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World Promotion of CEM* Project and New Mid- to Long-Term Vision *CEM=COVID-19 Emergency Measure CEM Project Promote urgent countermeasures assuming the risk of a sales lower limit Enhancement of business structure Make strategic moves to enhance revenue base with an eye to the post COVID-19 world 1Q 2Q 3Q '21 4Q- Control the level of inventories Control capital investment Reduce development investments (expenses) Reduce fixed cost (including personnel expenses) Develop new businesses with an eye to After COVID-19 Drastically review the business structure including the fixed cost structure Enhance sales/marketing functions Review production/sales bases Reform workstyles, review operations, and optimize personnel assignment New Mid- to Long- Term Vision Redevelopment of a mid- to long-term growth scenario FY2020 Announcement of earnings forecast Development of a new mid- to long-term vision Review With/After COVID-19 business portfolio toward mid- and long-term growth 27 Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 Automotive Sector Aftermarket Business

Promote enhancement of supply chains to adapt to market changes, such as a rapid recovery in the North American market. Secure sales volume with new product lines (market enhancement) released in

FYE3/'21, such as dashcam with AI-sensing features and 360° view. Introduce products matching the new With/After COVID-19 lifestyle to the market.

Horizontal 360°/vertical 240° view cameraFilm front view Film left Film right view view Film back view The first dashcam with 360° view model OEM

Supply products matching customer needs, including enhancement of entry models for compact cars and mini cars for which demand is increasing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ensure stable introduction of new dealer-installed car navigation which will start shipping from 2Q and secure profitability.

Transition of JVCKENWOOD's sales for mini cars in FY2020 (Million yen) 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 April-June actual July-September (forecast) 28 Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 Public Service Sector Communications Systems

Enhance order intake by the Group's U.S. communication system subsidiaries in the public safety market.

Capture demand by increasing production of Viking VP900.

Increase market share in digital radio standard DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) in the North American business industry market.

Expand sales in the DMR low-tier market with NX-1000.

Professional Systems

Strengthen order intake for short-lead-time projects through proposals for eight products and systems to support BCP which ensures continuation of business activities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

short-lead-time projects through proposals for eight products and systems to support BCP which ensures continuation of business activities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Healthcare

Raise the level of sales by introducing new products such as an anti-infection, waterproof keyboard and mouse. Dual Band model "Viking VP900," which is seeing growing Anti-infection waterproof keyboard with a design best- demand in the public safety market, such as from police and suited to disinfection. 29 fire departments. Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 Media Service Sector Media

Expand product lines that support new workstyles (products related to teleworking).

Enhance product lines to help businesses go online (cameras for distribution of live performance, head-mounted display (HMD) for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR)) Entertainment

Enhance online entertainment business.

Subscription distribution, distribution of live performances without an audience, online autograph sessions, e-commerce (CDs, merchandise), etc. Shift to new operation of live music clubs by launching a new limited-time-only service to support distribution of live performances which combines the use of venues specializing in distribution of live performances and video distribution at Veats Shibuya in August.

Portable power source and portable solar panel best suited to teleworking and secure power supply in case of emergency Propose online distribution of live performances using CONNECTED CAM 30 STUDIO Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 DX Business Driven by the market's shift to digital transformation which has been accelerated in the With/After COVID-19 environment, increase the speed of launching new businesses by enhancing collaboration with key partners, including MS&AD. Expand the telematics solutions business by leveraging dashcam with communication capability and enhance organizational structure, including system development personnel.

Expand the solution business from "Car x Service" to "Space x Service" for stores and plants. Example of system structure 1.Dashcam detects the impact 2. Automatically report to the exclusive safety confirmation desk (send location information, etc.) 3. Operators support customers via the exclusive dashcam Insurance Company Moving Object Detection Realtime Notification 1. An edge AI camera detects the 2. Staff in charge will be notified in real 3. Customer service staff will casually movement of a person talking on the time when an incident occurs. speak to potential victims. Prevention phone longer than a certain period of of money transfer scams. time in front of the ATM. Conceptual image of telematics solutions using dashcam with communication capability Conceptual image of solutions preventing money transfer scams using edge AI camera 31 Overview of 1Q Financial Results for

FYE3/'21 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21 Major Initiatives Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World Proposing Solutions for COVID-19 by Combining Security Camera with Image Analysis Technologies With/After COVID-19 Headcount system to avoid crowdedness Count the number of persons in facilities in real time by using network cameras. Avoid crowdedness at stores and various facilities without the need for manpower.

Help operate facilities according to the congestion situation, such as by restricting entry to stores and assigning employees. No. of persons using facilities Visualize headcount! 10:00am 11:00am 12:00pm 1:00pm 2:00pm 3:00pm 4:00pm System to measure body surface temperature in a non-contact manner and in a short time System to measure body surface temperature in a non-contact manner and in a short time at facilities, schools, hospitals, and others.

non-contact manner and in a short time at facilities, schools, hospitals, and others. Able to detect and recognize faces even while people are wearing face masks by combining with AI-enabled face recognition system. Warning with voice or a buzzer Entry allowedEntry not allowed Body surface temperature Body surface temperature abnormal normal/face recognition successful 33 Solutions to Create a New Life With/After COVID-19 Wireless theater system "EXOFIELD THEATER" Launch "EXOFIELD THEATER," which features JVCKENWOOD's proprietary out-of-head localization sound field processing technology

"EXOFIELD."

out-of-head localization sound field processing technology "EXOFIELD." Proposing a personal theater system that enriches time at home by enabling users to experience a three-dimensional sound field at home as if they were in a movie theater, live performance club, or stadium. *For more details, access here 34 Develop High-sensitivity and Simple Diagnostic Instruments to Prevent the COVID-19 Pandemic New initiatives by applying technologies cultivated in area of optical disks Participate in the industry-academia consortium for practical application of new methods of detecting the COVID-19 virus RNA/antigen by applying leading-edge optical science technologies owned by Institute of Post-LED Photonics (pLED), Tokushima University.

industry-academia consortium for practical application of new methods of detecting the COVID-19 virus RNA/antigen by applying leading-edge optical science technologies owned by Institute of Post-LED Photonics (pLED), Tokushima University. Develop SPR detection devices and ultra-high sensitivity SPR devices with an eye to mid- to long-term expansion with the use of optical detection technologies and microfabrication technologies cultivated in the area of optical disks. With/After COVID-19 Spike protein Nucleocapsid Conceptual image of development Protein Light Specimen Detection Control source injection Coronavirus: Small device + Approximately 100 nm in diameter (Packaging) Detection kit Participating institutions/companies Institute of Post-LED Photonics, Tokushima University

Post-LED Photonics, Tokushima University Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Tokushima University

Research Institute for Microbial Diseases, Osaka University

Graduate School of Health Sciences, Kobe University

National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health and Nutrition

KAN Research Institute, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

JVCKENWOOD Corporation 35 The expressions contained in this presentation referring to the Company's future plans, intentions and expectations are categorized as future forecast statements. Such statements reflect management expectations of future events, and accordingly, are inherently susceptible to risk, uncertainty and other factors, whether known or unknown, and may be significantly different from future performance. These statements represent management's targets as of the time of issuance of these presentation materials, and the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, alter or publicize its future forecast statements in the event there are changes in the economic climate and market conditions affecting the performance of the Company. Risk factors and other uncertainty which may affect the Company's actual performance include: (1) violent fluctuations in economic circumstances and supply and demand systems in major markets (Japan, the U.S, the EU and Asia); (2) restrictions including trade regulations applicable to major markets including Japan and other foreign countries; (3) sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar, euro, and such like against the yen; (4) market price fluctuations in capital markets; and (5) changes in social infrastructure due to short-term changes in technology and such like. Please note, however, that the above is not a comprehensive list of all the factors that may exert a significant influence on the Company's performance. Attachments Original document

