Results and Forecast Briefing First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021(PDF:2,100KB)

*All figures in this document are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Business, etc.
Digital Transformation
Automotive Sector (AM)
■Aftermarket Business
Car navigation systems
Car audio systems
Display audio systems
Dashcams, etc.
1Q FYE3/'21
Public Service Sector (PS)
51%
OEM Business
(Revenue Composition Ratio)
Communication Systems
（51.1 B)
• Car navigation systems
Business
• Display audio systems
Professional radio systems,
• Dashcams
amateur radio equipment,
• Car-mounted cameras
wireless system devices, etc.
21%
• CD/DVD mechanisms
Professional Systems Business
for vehicles
・JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial
• Optical pick-ups for car
mounted equipment
Systems Corporation
• Car-mounted speakers
Security camera systems, professional
• Car-mounted antennas
broadcasting equipment, etc.
・Healthcare Field
• Car-mounted
amplifiers , etc.
Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems,
2
GazeFinder, etc.
Overview of 1Q Financial Results for
FYE3/'21
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
Major Initiatives
Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World
Overview of 1Q Financial Results for
FYE3/'21
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
Major Initiatives
Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Highlights
Revenue declined due to the impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in each sector.
Core operating income decreased, reflecting a decrease in revenue.
Operating profit, profit before income taxes, and profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to a decrease in core operating income.
（Billion yen）
1Q FYE3/'20
1Q FYE3/'21
Composition
Composition
YoY
ratio(%)
ratio(%)
comparison
Revenue
73.6
100.0
51.1
100.0
-22.5
Cost of sales
54.2
73.6
38.7
75.6
-15.5
Gross profit
19.4
26.4
12.5
24.4
-6.9
Core operating income*
1.2
1.6
-3.1
ー
-4.3
Operating profit
1.8
2.4
-3.1
ー
-4.8
Profit before income taxes
1.6
2.2
-3.1
ー
-4.7
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
0.9
1.2
-3.6
ー
-4.5
company
* Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains).
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-Year
Profit-And-Loss
U.S. dollar
110yen
107yen
109yen
109yen
109yen
108yen
5
Exchange Rates
Euro
124yen
119yen
120yen
120yen
121yen
119yen
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Trends in Quarterly Results
Revenue
Core Operating
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
（Billion yen）
100.0
10.0
80.0
72.6
76.5
77.6
80.9
73.1
72.7
71.9
8.0
73.6
60.0
Revenue
51.1
6.0
40.0
2.5
2.9
4.0
2.3
1.6
20.0
0.9
1.2
1.4
1.4
2.0
0
0
-20.0
Core Operating Income
-2.0
-40.0
-3.1
-4.0
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Profit-And-Loss
U.S. dollar
109yen
111yen
113yen
110yen
110yen
107yen
109yen
109yen
108yen
ー
ー
ー
Exchange Rates
Euro
130yen
130yen
129yen
125yen
124yen
119yen
120yen
120yen
119yen
ー
ー
ー
（Billion yen）
（Billion yen）
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
149.1
158.5
146.7
144.6
ー
ー
6
Core Operating Income
3.4
5.2
2.6
3.1
ー
ー
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21
- Increase and Decrease of Operating Profit (by Factor)
Decline in initially forecast core operating income
(Billion yen)
Impacts of COVID-19 in 1Q
1.8
-1.1
Effect of COVID-19 Emergency Measures (CEM)
-3.1
-6.3-0.5
+3.1
Decline in other
revenue and cost
FYE3/'20
Operating profit -4.8 billion yen
FYE3/'21
1Q
1Q
7
Impact of Pandemic of Novel Coronavirus on 1Q of FYE3/'21
Impact on the pre-coronavirus forecast: Revenue -19.4 Bln yen, core operating income -6.3 Bln yen
Automotive SectorRevenue-11.0Bln yen, core operating income-3.4Bln yenIn the Aftermarket Business, while market conditions were recovering in North America and Europe, sales activities slowed down caused bystay-at-homeregulations in other regions. OEM saw a contraction in sales due to the continued deterioration in automobile sales globally despite the resumption of production by automobile manufacturers in/after May in the overseas market.
Public Service SectorRevenue-3.8Bln yen, core operating income-1.0Bln yenCommunications Systems saw a decline in sales due to the impact of a shutdown of a plant in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located, from the end of
March to the end of April. Professional Systems saw a contraction in sales as a result of JKPI*, a domestic subsidiary playing a central role in the business, being affected by a decline in capital investment and other factors. * JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial Systems Corporation
Media Service SectorRevenue-4.1Bln yen, core operating income-1.7Bln yenMedia saw a decline in sales not only in the BtoC market but also in the BtoB market due to the impact of a shutdown of distribution outlets caused bystay-at-homeregulations and other factors. Entertainment was affected significantly by cancellation of artists' events and live performances.
Others Revenue -0.5 Bln yen, core operating income -0.2 Bln yen
Sales related to telematics solutions in the DX Business remained strong.
8
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Results by Sector
（Billion yen）
1Q
1Q
YoY change
YoY change
Factors
'FYE3/'20
'FYE3/'21
(amount)
(percentage)
*Revenue of the Aftermarket Business decreased due to the impacts of stay-at-home orders and closure
of distribution outlets in the overseas market, although sales of Saisoku-Navi series car navigation
Revenue
40.1
26.3
-13.8
-34.5% systems in the domestic market were strong. Revenue of the OEM Business as a whole decreased due
AM Sector
to the impacts of lower sales of factory-installed products and the impact of a decline in the number of
new cars sold on sales of dealer-installed products in Japan and a subsidiary in Europe.
Core Operating
1.1
-2.0
-3.1
ー *Core operating income of the Aftermarket Business and OEM Business declined due to the impact of a
Income
decrease in revenue.
*Revenue of the Communications Systems Business decreased due to the impacts of stay-at-home
orders and shutdowns of distribution outlets globally in addition to the impact of a shutdown of a plant
Revenue
15.4
10.5
-4.8
-31.4% in Malaysia, where one of the Company's main plants is located. Revenue of the Professional Systems
PS Sector
Business decreased due to the impact of a decline in capital investment caused by the declaration of
state of emergency in Japan.
Core Operating
-0.6
-1.5
-0.9
ー *Core operating income of the Communications Systems Business and Professional Systems Business
Income
declined due to the impact of a decrease in revenue.
*Revenue of the Media Business decreased, reflecting the impacts of stay-at-home orders and
shutdowns of distribution outlets around the world although sales of products such as imaging devices,
Revenue
14.2
10.6
-3.6
-25.3% home audio, and neck speakers were strong. Revenue of the Entertainment Business decreased due to
MS Sector
the impact of lower sales caused by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan.
Core Operating
*Core operating income of the Media Business and Entertainment Business declined due to the impact
0.5
0.1
-0.4
-79.5% of a decrease in revenue.
Income
*Revenue of Others as a whole decreased due to a fall in other sales although revenue of the DX
Revenue
4.0
3.7
-0.2
-6.1%
Business increased, attributed to strong sales of telematics solutions.
Others
*Core operating income remained at the same level as a year earlier.
（DX Business, etc.）
Core Operating
0.3
0.3
0.0
-3.8%
Income
Revenue
73.6
51.1
-22.5
-30.5%
Total
―
Core Operating
1.2
-3.1
-4.3
ー
Income
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21
- Consolidated Revenue/Core Operating Income (by Sector)
(Billion yen)
Consolidated Revenue
(Billion yen)
Core Operating Income
80.0
20.0
-13.8
AM
60.0
-4.8
1.2
-3.6
PS
-0.2
0
-3.1
MS
Others
AM
DX Business, etc.
Others
DX Business, etc.
40.0
73.6
-3.1
51.1
-20.0
-0.９
20.0
PS
MS
-0.0
-0.4
Others
DX Business, etc.
0
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
-40.0
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
10
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (AM Sector)
Revenue
(Billion yen)
50.0
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
0
-10.0
-20.0
-30.0
Core Operating
Income
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
(Billion yen)
5.0
43.0
43.0
41.8
41.7
40.1
38.3
4.0
36.7
34.7
2.2
26.3
3.0
2.0
1.8
2.0
1.1
1.0
0.5
0.5
0
-0.4
[Factors for YoY difference
in core operating income
in 4Q]
-1.0
・Improvement of special factors in
the previous year
+1.9 bn yen
-0.9
・Impacts of pandemic of
-2.0
Aftermarket
novel coronavirus
-1.5 bn yen
・Impacts of sales decline
-1.3 bn yen
-2.0
OEM
・Effects of cost reductions
+0.4 bn yen
-3.0
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
86.1
83.5
78.3
71.5
ー
ー
Core Operating Income
4.2
1.4
1.6
-0.4
ー
ー
11
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (PS Sector)
Revenue
Core Operating
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
25.0
Professional Systems
5.0
21.3
20.3
Communication Systems
20.0
4.0
17.4
17.5
18.0
17.0
15.4
15.0
14.7
3.0
2.2
10.5
10.0
1.8
2.0
5.0
0.9
1.0
0.2
0.4
0
0
-0.1
-5.0
-0.6
-1.0
-1.2
-1.5
-10.0
-2.0
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
32.1
38.9
33.4
37.3
ー
ー
Core Operating Income
-1.4
2.0
0.3
2.6
ー
ー
12
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (MS Sector)
Revenue
Core Operating
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
(Billion yen)
2.5
25.0
Entertainment
20.0
Media
2.0
15.0
14.6
15.7
15.0
14.2
14.3
1.5
13.6
13.6
13.3
10.0
10.6
1.0
0.8
0.7
5.0
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.5
0.2
0.1
0
-0.0
0
-0.0
-5.0
-0.5
-10.0
-1.0
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
28.2
30.6
27.8
27.6
ー
ー
Core Operating Income
0.7
1.5
0.4
0.4
ー
ー
13
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Quarterly Results (Others)
Revenue
Core Operating
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
(Billion yen)
5.0
4.7
0.5
4.0
4.0
3.7
0.4
0.3
3.5
3.2
0.3
3.0
3.0
0.3
0.3
2.6
0.2
2.0
1.5
0.1
0.2
1.3
1.0
0.1
0.0
0
0
-0.0
-0.0
-1.0
-0.1
-0.1
-2.0
-0.2
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
2.8
5.6
7.2
8.3
ー
ー
Core Operating Income
6.9
0.2
0.3
0.4
ー
ー
14
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Consolidated Revenue (by Region)
(Billion yen)
Consolidated Revenue (by Region)
80.0
-8.9
-4.4
60.0
Japan
-6.3
Americas
-2.6
-0.3
Europe
Asia/
Others
China
40.0
73.6
51.1
20.0
0
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
1Q
1Q
15
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Consolidated Revenue by Region
(Billion yen)
100.0
80.0
60.0
40.0
20.0
0
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
Others
Asia/China
Europe
1.5
1.5
Americas
1.6
1.4
Japan
9.6
1.4
1.3
10.1
1.7
1.2
9.5
8.9
9.7
7.6
9.5
12.5
9.9
13.1
14.9
13.1
11.8
11.0
15.9
12.6
1.1
17.5
19.7
16.3
6.4
16.8
16.1
16.5
15.0
6.8
15.7
11.7
34.9
34.2
37.6
34.1
33.7
33.5
35.7
30.2
25.2
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen）
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Japan
65.1
71.8
67.8
69.2
ー
ー
Americas
33.2
36.6
32.6
31.4
ー
ー
Europe
29.0
27.4
24.9
23.6
ー
ー
Asia/China
19.0
19.7
18.7
17.5
ー
ー
16
Others
2.8
3.0
2.7
2.9
ー
ー
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE 3/'21 - Consolidated Profit/Loss (Summary)
Operating profit decreased due to a decrease in core operating income and Other income.
Profit before income taxes decreased despite an improvement in equity-method investment profit/loss.
（Billion yen）
1Q 'FYE3/'20
1Q 'FYE3/'21
YoY Change
Core Operating Income
1.20
-3.12
-4.32
Other Income, Other Expenses, Foreign Exchange Loss, etc.
0.57
0.05
-0.52
Operating Profit
1.77
-3.07
-4.85
Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc.
-0.14
-0.03
+ 0.11
Profit Before Income Taxes
1.64
-3.10
-4.74
Income Tax Expenses
0.64
0.35
-0.29
Non-Controlling Interests
0.11
0.13
+ 0.02
Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company
0.88
-3.58
-4.47
17
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE3/'21 - Financial Position (Summary)
Cash and deposits as of the end of June 2020 amounted to 38.3 billion yen. Together with securities, on-hand liquidity of 40.6 billion yen was secured (on-hand liquidity ratio: 1.9 months).
In addition, commitment lines of approx. 20.0 billion yen are largely unused.
（Billion yen)
FYE3/'20
1Q 'FYE3/'21
YoY Change
Total Assets
249.7
234.3
-15.4
Total Liabilities
189.7
177.9
-11.8
Total Equity
60.0
56.4
-3.6
Interest-Bearing Debts
74.6
74.6
+ 0.0
Net Debt
34.7
36.4
+ 1.7
Net Debt/Equity Ratio (Times)
0.61
0.69
+ 0.08
Equity Attributable to Owners of the
56.5
53.1
-3.4
Parent Company
Stockholder's Equity Ratio（%）
22.6
22.6
±0.0
18
（Billion yen)
Financial Results for 1Q of FYE 3/'21 - Financial Position Summary
Cash flow from operating activities decreased sharply from a year earlier due to the posting of a quarterly loss before taxes while net cash used in investing activities decreased sharply as a result of controlling investments. As a result, free cash flow was positive.
Cash flow from financing activities fell due to a decrease in repayment of long- term loans payable.
Revenue is expected to decline due to the significant impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.
Operating profit, profit before income taxes, and profit attributable to owners of the parent company are expected to decrease respectively due to the impact of the revenue decrease. However, the emergency measure project, which was launched in April, will be continued to minimize the impact. We will make efforts more strongly to reduce expenses by controlling cash outflows.
Annual dividend (year-end dividend) forecast is 5 yen per share.
（Billion yen）
Result for
Forecast for
YoY
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
Revenue
291.3
260.0
-31.3
Operating Profit
4.1
2.0
-2.1
Profit Before Income Taxes
2.9
0.9
-2.0
Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent
1.0
-1.4
-2.4
Company
Result for FYE3/'20/3
Assumption for
FYE3/'21
Profit-And-Loss Exchange Rates
U.S. doller
109 Yen
107 Yen
21
Euro
121 Yen
120 Yen
Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
- Increase and Decrease of Revenue (by Factor)
(Billion yen)
+12.7
+6.0
-50.0
Deduct impacts of
COVID-19 in FYE3/'20
Improvement in initially
291.3
forecast revenue
Impacts of COVID-19
260.0
in FYE3/'21
FYE3/'20
Revenue -31.3 billion yen
FYE3/'21
22
Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
- Increase and Decrease of Operating Profit (by Factor)
Improvement in initially forecast core operating income
(Billion yen)
Impacts of COVID-19 in FYE3/'21
Deduct impacts of
COVID-19 in FYE3/'20
+2.3
Recovery plan
+3.0
(COVID-19 Emergency Measures (CEM) effect)
4.1
-15.0
2.0
+7.6
FYE3/'20
Operating profit -2.1 billion yen
FYE3/'21
23
Impact of Pandemic of Novel Coronavirus on Earning Forecast for FYE3/'21
Impact on the pre-coronavirus forecast: Revenue -50.0 Bln yen, operating profit -15.0 Bln yen
Automotive Sector Revenue -25.0 Bln yen, operating profit -7.5 Bln yen
While the Aftermarket Business will recover gradually, the impact is expected to remain until the end of the fiscal year. While the OEM Business is expected to recover gradually, mainly in Japan, an impact caused by a delay in introducing new products will occur.
Public Service Sector Revenue -10.0 Bln yen, operating profit -2.4 Bln yen
In the Communications Systems Business, while the P/S*1 market centering on government- related projects will remain robust, the B/I*2 market will face a slowdown in orders and the impact is expected to continue until the end of the fiscal year. JKPI is also expected to experience a slowdown in order intake activities in Japan and the impact is likely to continue until the end of the fiscal year.
Media Service Sector Revenue -13.0 Bln yen, operating profit -4.5 Bln yen
In the Media Business, the BtoC business is expected to face a decline in sales for the rest of the year, reflecting the impact of a shutdown of distribution outlets overseas. Meanwhile, the BtoB business is expected to see a major fall in sales of video cameras for broadcast stations and projectors for simulators. In the Entertainment Business, the impact on thenon-soundsource business is expected to continue until the end of the fiscal year.
Others Revenue -2.0 Bln yen, operating profit -0.6 Bln yen
In the DX Business, sales of telematics solutions as a whole are expected to remain strong despite a delay in introducing some businesses.
*1: Public Safety, *2: Business Industry
24
Full-Year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
- by Business Sector in Comparison to the Previous Year
(Billion yen)
300.0
250.0
200.0
150.0
0
Consolidated Revenue
(Billion yen)
Core Operating Income
80.0
AM
PS
MS
Others
DX Business, etc.
60.0
AM
291.3
40.0
PS
260.0
Others
5.7
DX Business, etc.
MS
20.0
3.0
0
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
FYE3/'20
FYE3/'21
Results
Forecast
Results
Forecast
25
Overview of 1Q Financial Results for
FYE3/'21
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
Major Initiatives
Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World
Promotion of CEM* Project and New Mid- to Long-Term Vision
*CEM=COVID-19 Emergency Measure
CEM Project
Promote urgent
countermeasures assuming the
risk of a sales lower limit
Enhancement of
business structure
Make strategic moves to enhance revenue base with an eye to the post COVID-19 world
1Q
2Q
3Q
'21 4Q-
Control the level of inventories Control capital investment Reduce development investments (expenses) Reduce fixed cost (including personnel expenses)
Develop new businesses with an eye to After COVID-19
Drastically review the business structure including the fixed cost structure Enhance sales/marketing functions Review production/sales bases
Reform workstyles, review operations, and optimize personnel assignment
New Mid- to Long-
Term Vision
Redevelopment of a mid- to long-term growth scenario
FY2020
Announcement
of earnings
forecast
Development of a new mid- to long-term
vision
Review With/After COVID-19 business portfolio toward mid- and long-term growth
27
Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 Automotive Sector
Aftermarket Business
Promote enhancement of supply chains to adapt to market changes, such as a rapid recovery in the North American market.
Secure sales volume with new product lines (market enhancement) released in
FYE3/'21, such as dashcam with AI-sensing features and 360° view.
Introduce products matching the new With/After COVID-19 lifestyle to the market.
Horizontal 360°/vertical 240° view
cameraFilm front view
Film left
Film right
view
view
Film back
view
The first dashcam with 360° view model
OEM
Supply products matching customer needs, including enhancement of entry models for compact cars and mini cars for which demand is increasing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Ensure stable introduction of new dealer-installed car navigation which will start shipping from 2Q and secure profitability.
Transition of JVCKENWOOD's sales for mini cars in FY2020
(Million yen)
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
April-June actual
July-September (forecast)
28
Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 Public Service Sector
Communications Systems
Enhance order intake by the Group's U.S. communication system subsidiaries in the public safety market.
Capture demand by increasing production of Viking VP900.
Increase market share in digital radio standard DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) in the North American business industry market.
Expand sales in the DMR low-tier market with NX-1000.
Professional Systems
Strengthen order intake for short-lead-time projects through proposals for eight products and systems to support BCP which ensures continuation of business activities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Healthcare
Raise the level of sales by introducing new products such as an anti-infection, waterproof keyboard and mouse.
Dual Band model "Viking VP900," which is seeing growing
Anti-infection waterproof keyboard with a design best-
demand in the public safety market, such as from police and
suited to disinfection.
29
fire departments.
Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 Media Service Sector
Media
Expand product lines that support new workstyles (products related to teleworking).
Enhance product lines to help businesses go online (cameras for distribution of live performance, head-mounted display (HMD) for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR))
Entertainment
Enhance online entertainment business.
Subscription distribution, distribution of live performances without an audience, online autograph sessions, e-commerce (CDs, merchandise), etc.
Shift to new operation of live music clubs by launching a new limited-time-only service to support distribution of live performances which combines the use of venues specializing in distribution of live performances and video distribution at Veats Shibuya in August.
Portable power source and portable solar panel best suited to teleworking and secure power supply in case of emergency
Propose online distribution of live
performances using CONNECTED CAM
30
STUDIO
Key Initiatives for FYE3/'21 DX Business
Driven by the market's shift to digital transformation which has been accelerated in the
With/After COVID-19 environment, increase the speed of launching new businesses by enhancing collaboration with key partners, including MS&AD.
Expand the telematics solutions business by leveraging dashcam with communication capability and enhance organizational structure, including system development personnel.
Expand the solution business from "Car x Service" to "Space x Service" for stores and plants.
Example of system structure
1.Dashcam detects the impact
2. Automatically report to the exclusive safety confirmation desk (send location information, etc.)
3. Operators support customers via the exclusive dashcam
Insurance Company
Moving
Object
Detection
Realtime
Notification
1. An edge AI camera detects the
2. Staff in charge will be notified in real
3. Customer service staff will casually
movement of a person talking on the
time when an incident occurs.
speak to potential victims. Prevention
phone longer than a certain period of
of money transfer scams.
time in front of the ATM.
Conceptual image of telematics solutions using dashcam with communication capability
Conceptual image of solutions preventing money transfer scams using edge AI camera
31
Overview of 1Q Financial Results for
FYE3/'21
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for FYE3/'21
Major Initiatives
Providing Solutions to the Post COVID-19 World
Proposing Solutions for COVID-19 by Combining Security Camera with Image Analysis Technologies
With/After
COVID-19
Headcount system to avoid crowdedness
Count the number of persons in facilities in real time by using network cameras. Avoid crowdedness at stores and various facilities without the need for manpower.
Help operate facilities according to the congestion situation, such as by restricting entry to stores and assigning employees.
System to measure body surface temperature in a non-contact manner and in a short time
System to measure body surface temperature in a non-contact manner and in a short time at facilities, schools, hospitals, and others.
Able to detect and recognize faces even while people are wearing face masks by combining with AI-enabled face recognition system.
Warning with voice or a buzzer
Entry allowedEntry not allowed
Body surface temperature
Body surface temperature abnormal
normal/face recognition successful
33
Solutions to Create a New Life
With/After
COVID-19
Wireless theater system "EXOFIELD THEATER"
Launch "EXOFIELD THEATER," which features JVCKENWOOD's proprietary out-of-head localization sound field processing technology
"EXOFIELD."
Proposing a personal theater system that enriches time at home by enabling users to experience a three-dimensional sound field at home as if they were in a movie theater, live performance club, or stadium.
*For more details,
access here
34
Develop High-sensitivity and Simple Diagnostic Instruments to Prevent the COVID-19 Pandemic
New initiatives by applying technologies cultivated in area of optical disks
Participate in the industry-academia consortium for practical application of new methods of detecting the COVID-19 virus RNA/antigen by applying leading-edge optical science technologies owned by Institute of Post-LED Photonics (pLED), Tokushima University.
Develop SPR detection devices and ultra-high sensitivity SPR devices with an eye to mid- to long-term expansion with the use of optical detection technologies and microfabrication technologies cultivated in the area of optical disks.
With/After
COVID-19
Spike protein
Nucleocapsid
Conceptual image of development
Protein
Light
Specimen
Detection
Control
source
injection
Coronavirus:
Small device
+
Approximately 100 nm in diameter
(Packaging)
Detection kit
Participating institutions/companies
Institute of Post-LED Photonics, Tokushima University
Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Tokushima University
Research Institute for Microbial Diseases, Osaka University
Graduate School of Health Sciences, Kobe University
National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health and Nutrition
KAN Research Institute, Inc.
Sysmex Corporation
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
35
The expressions contained in this presentation referring to the Company's future plans, intentions and expectations are categorized as future forecast statements. Such statements reflect management expectations of future events, and accordingly, are inherently susceptible to risk, uncertainty and other factors, whether known or unknown, and may be significantly different from future performance. These statements represent management's targets as of the time of issuance of these presentation materials, and the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, alter or publicize its future forecast statements in the event there are changes in the economic climate and market conditions affecting the performance of the Company. Risk factors and other uncertainty which may affect the Company's actual performance include: (1) violent fluctuations in economic circumstances and supply and demand systems in major markets (Japan, the U.S, the EU and Asia); (2) restrictions including trade regulations applicable to major markets including Japan and other foreign countries; (3) sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar, euro, and such like against the yen; (4) market price fluctuations in capital markets; and (5) changes in social infrastructure due to short-term changes in technology and such like.
Please note, however, that the above is not a comprehensive list of all the factors that may exert a significant influence on the Company's performance.
JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:38:17 UTC