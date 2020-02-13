Results and Forecast Briefing Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020（PDF:2.1MB）

*All figures in this document are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Business, etc.
※ Digital Transformation
Automotive Sector (AM)
Aftermarket Business
Car navigation systems
Car audio systems
Display audio systems
Dashcams, etc.
1-3Q FYE3/'20
52%
Public Service Sector (PS)
◼ OEM Business
(Revenue Composition Ratio)
（219.4 B yen)
• Car navigation systems
◼ Communication Systems
Business
• Display audio systems
Professional radio systems,
23%
• Dashcams
amateur radio equipment,
• Car-mounted cameras
wireless system devices, etc.
• CD/DVD mechanisms
◼ Professional Systems Business
for vehicles
・JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial
• Optical pick-ups for car
mounted equipment
Systems Corporation (JKPI)
• Car-mounted speakers
Security camera systems, professional
• Car-mounted antennas
broadcasting equipment, etc.
・Healthcare Field
• Car-mounted
amplifiers , etc.
Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems,
2
GazeFinder, etc.
Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
FYE3/'20
Major Initiatives
Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
FYE3/'20
Major Initiatives
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Highlights
◼ Revenue of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole declined due to lower revenue
of the AM Sector and the MS Sector although the PS Sector and Others posted
higher revenue.
◼ Core operating income of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole declined due to
profit decreases in the AM Sector and the MS Sector.
◼ Operating profit, profit before tax, and profit declined due to a decrease in core
operating income.
（Billion yen）
3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'19
3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'20
Composition
Composition
YoY
ratio(%)
ratio(%)
comparison
Revenue
226.7
100.0
219.4
100.0
-7.3
Cost of sales
164.2
72.4
160.3
73.1
-3.8
Gross profit
62.5
27.6
59.0
26.9
-3.5
Core operating income*
6.2
2.7
4.3
1.9
-2.0
Operating profit
6.4
2.8
4.2
1.9
-2.2
Profit before tax
5.8
2.6
3.5
1.6
-2.3
Profit attributable to owners of
3.5
1.6
1.7
0.8
-1.8
the parent company
* Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses
FYE3/'19
Full-
FYE3/'20
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-Year
Year
Profit-And-
U.S. dollar
109yen
111yen
113yen
110yen
111yen
110yen
107yen
109yen
ー
ー
5
Loss Exchange
Euro
130yen
130yen
129yen
125yen
128yen
124yen
119yen
120yen
ー
ー
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Trends in Quarterly Results
Revenue
Core Operating
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'18
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
（Billion yen）
100.0
5.0
83.7
76.5
77.6
80.9
4.0
80.0
75.5
68.9
72.6
72.6
73.6
73.1
72.7
60.0
3.9
2.9
3.0
2.5
2.3
Revenue
40.0
1.2
1.4
1.6
2.0
1.3
0.9
1.2
Core Operating
20.0
1.0
Income
0
0
△ 0
-20.0
-1.0
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Profit-And-Loss
U.S. dollar
111yen
111yen
113yen
108yen 109yen 111yen 113yen 110yen
110yen 107yen
109yen
ー
Exchange Rates
Euro
122yen
130yen
133yen
133yen
130yen
130yen
129yen
125yen
124yen 119yen
120yen
ー
（Billion yen）
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
141.5
159.2
149.1
158.5
146.7
ー
6
Core Operating Income
1.2
5.1
3.4
5.2
2.6
ー
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Results by Sector
（Billion yen）
3Q(1-3 Q)
3Q(1-3Q)
YoY change
YoY change
Factors
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
(amount)
(percentage)
127.9
115.0
-12.8
* Revenue of the AM Sector as a whole decreased although revenue of the Aftermarket
Revenue
-10.0% Business was flat year on year, supported by strong sales in the domestic market. This
AM Sector
was due to the impacts of lower sales of factory-installed products and dealer-installed
products in the OEM Business and the slowdown of China's economy.
Core Operating
* Core operating income of the AM Sector as a whole decreased as the impacts of lower
6.0
2.1
-4.0
-65.5% revenue of the OEM Business were unable to be offset, although core operating income of
Income
the Aftermarket Business grew year on year, supported by a strong domestic market.
* Revenue of the PS Sector as a whole increased thanks to higher sales of JVCKENWOOD
Revenue
49.6
50.3
+ 0.7
+1.5% Public & Industrial Systems Corporation (JKPI) in the Professional Systems Business,
although lower revenue was posted by the Communications Systems Business, affected
PS Sector
by foreign exchange rates.
* Core operating income of the PS Sector as a whole increased due to the increased
Core Operating
-1.1
0.7
+ 1.9
revenue and cost reduction effects. The Communication Systems Business posted a
Income
－ positive profit for the sixth consecutive quarter, showing that the positive profit trend is
firmly in place.
Revenue
43.8
42.1
-1.8
-4.0%
* Revenue of the MS Sector as a whole decreased although revenue of the Entertainment
Business was flat year on year, which was due to a revenue decrease at the Media
MS Sector
Business reflecting lower sales of video cameras.
* Core operating income of the MS Sector as a whole decreased, due to the effects of the
Core Operating
1.5
0.9
-0.6
-40.7%
revenue decrease at the Media Business and an increase in investment in new fields in the
Income
Entertainment Business.
Others
Revenue
5.4
11.9
+ 6.5
+121.6%
* Both revenue and core operating income of Others increased, due to the expansion of
（DX Business, etc.） Core Operating
sales of the DX Business, reflecting strong sales related to telematics solutions.
-0.1
0.6
+ 0.7
－
Income
Revenue
226.7
219.4
-7.3
-3.2%
Total
Core Operating
―
6.2
4.3
-2.0
-31.5%
Income
7
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Consolidated Revenue (by Sector)
(Billion yen)
240.0
220.0
200.0
180.0
0
Consolidated Revenue (by Sector)
-10.0
＋6.7 -4.3
+1.6
-1.3
AM
PS
MS
Others
（DX Business, etc.）
226.7
219.4
Impacts of foreign
exchange
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q(1-3Q)
8
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (AM Sector)
Revenue (Billion yen)
50.0
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
0
-10.0
-20.0
Core Operating
Income
FYE3/'18
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
（Billion yen）
47.2
5.0
43.3
40.2
40.8
43.0
43.0
41.8
41.7
40.1
4.0
38.3
36.7
3.0
3.0
2.0
2.2
1.8
1.7
2.0
1.4
1.5
1.1
1.0
0.5
0.5
0
core operating income in 4Q>
-0.4
core operating income in 3Q>
• Impacts of sales decline: -1.5 bn yen
• Sales decline (dealer-installed products and
-1.0
Aftermarket
factory-installed products): -1.2 bn yen
• Supply problem at a parts supplier: -1.2 bn yen
• Impacts of Chinese market condition: -0.2 bn yen
• Increase in costs for new orders: -0.4 bn yen
OEM
• Device market contraction: -0.3 bn yen
• Impacts of economic slowdown in China: -0.3 bn yen
• Sales expansion for dashcam: +0.3 bn yen
-2.0
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
81.0
90.5
86.1
83.5
78.3
ー
Core Operating Income
3.2
4.4
4.2
1.4
1.6
ー
9
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (PS Sector)
Revenue
Core Operating
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'18
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
（Billion yen）
25.0
Professional Systems
5.0
21.3
Communication Systems
20.0
19.0
4.0
17.4
17.5
18.0
17.0
16.4
16.2
15.0
14.7
15.4
3.0
13.4
10.0
1.8
2.0
5.0
0.9
1.0
0.6
0.2
0.4
0
0
-0.3
-0.3
-0.1
-5.0
-0.6
-1.0
-10.0
-1.5
-1.2
-2.0
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
29.8
35.3
32.1
38.9
33.4
ー
Core Operating Income
-1.8
0.3
-1.4
2.0
0.3
ー
10
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (MS Sector)
Revenue
Core Operating
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'18
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
（Billion yen）
25.0
5.0
20.0
4.0
16.3
14.6
15.7
15.0
15.0
14.0
14.2
14.5
14.2
14.3
3.0
13.6
13.6
10.0
0.8
0.7
2.0
5.0
0.4
0.5
0.5
0.4
1.0
0.2
0.1
0.0
0
0
-0.1
-0.0
-1.0
-5.0
Entertainment
-10.0
Media
-2.0
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
28.2
30.7
28.2
30.6
27.8
ー
Core Operating Income
-0.1
0.5
0.7
1.5
0.4
ー
11
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (Others)
Revenue
Core Operating
Income
(Billion yen)
FYE3/'18
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
（Billion yen）
5.0
4.7
0.5
Others
4.0
DX Business
4.0
0.4
3.0
0.3
3.2
3.0
0.3
0.3
2.6
0.2
2.0
1.6
1.5
0.2
1.3
1.2
1.2
1.3
0.1
1.0
0.0
0
0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.1
-1.0
-0.1
-0.1
-2.0
-0.2
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen)
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Revenue
2.5
2.7
2.8
5.6
7.2
ー
Core Operating Income
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
0.2
0.3
ー
12
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Consolidated Revenue (by Region)
(Billion yen)
Consolidated Revenue (by Region)
240.0
＋1.9
-1.4
-3.8
-0.0
+0.2
-4.3
Japan
Americas
220.0
Europe
Asia/
Others
China
200.0
226.7
219.4
Impacts of
foreign exchange
180.0
0
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q(1-3Q)
13
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Trends in Consolidated Revenue by Region
Revenue (Billion yen)
100.0
80.0
60.0
40.0
20.0
0
FYE3/'18
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
Others
Asia/China
1.3
Europe
1.5
Americas
9.3
1.6
1.5
Japan
1.2
9.6
1.2
1.3
1.4
1.4
1.7
1.2
10.2
9.5
10.1
9.3
8.9
9.7
14.6
9.5
9.9
9.3
12.5
14.0
15.7
13.1
14.9
13.1
11.8
15.9
12.6
14.6
19.4
19.7
16.5
17.5
16.8
16.1
16.5
15.0
17.0
15.7
15.3
31.1
31.9
39.2
34.9
34.2
37.6
34.1
33.7
33.5
28.7
30.2
1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ
（Billion yen）
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
Japan
59.8
71.1
65.1
71.8
67.8
ー
Americas
32.3
35.9
33.2
36.6
32.6
ー
Europe
28.5
30.3
29.0
27.4
24.9
ー
Asia/China
18.6
19.5
19.0
19.7
18.7
ー
Others
2.4
2.5
2.8
3.0
2.7
ー
14
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20
- Consolidated Core Operating income (by Sector)
(Billion yen)
Consolidated Revenue (by Sector)
8.0
6.0
AM
-0.6
+0.7
4.0
-4.0
Others
6.2
PS
MS （DX Business, etc.）
+1.9
2.0
4.3
0
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q(1-3Q)
15
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Consolidated Profit/Loss (Summary)
For 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'20, the amount of 650 million yen was recorded in structural reform expenses related mainly to the AM Sector under Other Expenses.
（Billion yen）
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q(1-3Q)
YoY Change
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
Core Operating Income*
6.23
4.27
-1.96
Other Income, Other Expenses, Foreign Exchange Loss, etc.
0.13
-0.07
-0.19
Operating Profit
6.36
4.20
-2.16
Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc.
-0.57
-0.67
-0.10
Profit Before Tax
5.79
3.54
-2.26
Income Tax Expenses
1.88
1.47
-0.41
Non-Controlling Interests
0.37
0.34
-0.03
Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company
3.54
1.72
-1.82
* Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains).
16
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Financial Position (Summary)
As a result of the application of IFRS 16 Leases, total assets and total liabilities increased 8,400 million yen and 9,800 million yen respectively, and equity decreased 1,400 million yen on the balance sheet at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2020.
（Billion yen)
FYE3/'19 3Q FYE3/'20 YoY Change
Total Assets
250.6
259.5
+ 8.9
*(259.0)
(+0.5)
Total Liabilities
185.3
195.4
+ 10.1
*(195.1)
(+0.3)
Total Equity
65.3
64.2
-1.2
*(63.9)
(+0.2)
Interest-Bearing Debts
71.3
70.8
-0.5
Net Debt
30.5
32.6
+ 2.2
Net Debt/Equity Ratio (Times)
0.49
0.54
+ 0.05
Equity Attributable to Owners of the
62.0
60.5
-1.5
Parent Company
*(60.6)
(-0.1)
Stockholder's Equity Ratio（%）
24.7
23.3
-1.4
*(23.4)
(-0.1)
17
*Note: The figures reflect the impacts of the application of IFRS 16
Leases.
Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Cash Flow (Summary)
Net cash provided by operating activities increased, reflecting an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses and improvement in working capital.
Net cash used in investing activities decreased due to the absence of M&A investments.
Net cash used in financing activities increased due to the absence of proceeds from new share issuances and repayment of lease liabilities.
（Billion yen)
3Q(1-3Q)
3Q(1-3Q)
YoY Change
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
Cash Flow from Operating
14.1
17.1
+ 3.1
Activities
*(15.0)
(+0.9)
Cash Flow from Investing
-20.6
-14.7
+ 5.9
Activities
Free cash flow
-6.5
2.5
+ 9.0
* Free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities +
Cash flow from investing activities
*(0.3)
(+6.8)
Cash Flow from Financing
7.9
-4.7
-12.6
Activities
*(-2.6)
(-10.4)
Total
1.4
-2.3
-3.7
18
*Note: The figures reflect the impacts of the application of IFRS 16 Leases.
Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
FYE3/'20
Major Initiatives
Full-year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'20
Operating profit for the first nine months of FYE3/'20 was in line with period-start projections although revenue slightly fell short of projections, affected by foreign exchange rates.
For 4Q, the full-year earning forecast will be left unchanged due to the rollout of new products in the domestic and international market in the Aftermarket Business, strong sales maintained in the PS Sector, and higher sales in the Media Business in the MS Sector, despite the impacts and risks of the slowdown of China's economy and shrinking device market in the AM Sector.
The earning forecast does not reflect the effects from the novel coronavirus pneumonia as they are now in the process of being checked.（Billion yen）
Result for
Forecast for
YoY
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
Revenue
307.6
310.0
+ 2.4
Operating Profit
7.3
7.4
+ 0.1
Profit Before Tax
6.4
6.5
+ 0.1
Profit Attributable to Owners of the
3.8
4.0
+ 0.2
Parent Company
Result for
Assumption for
FYE3/'19/3
FYE3/'20
Profit-And-Loss Exchange Rates
U.S. doller
111 Yen
113 Yen
20
Euro
128 Yen
128 Yen
Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20
Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
FYE3/'20
Major Initiatives
Major Initiatives in the AM Sector Toward the Next Fiscal Year
Carry out structural reforms in keeping with the changing market
Structural reforms for the R&D base in Singapore in response to declining demand for car audio and analog communication systems (headcount reduction)
Approx. 260 employees → 100 employees or fewer
Structural reforms for JKHL in response to the slowdown of the Chinese economy (shutdown of our EMS plant in Chongqing)
Structural reforms in response to declining demand for mechanisms (shift personnel to growth areas such as the DX business)
Approx. 100 employees → A scale of 50 employees
Trend of order receipt for the next fiscal year
Acquired new orders for car navigation system and dashcam in domestic market in dealer-installed option business. Expecting significant sales growth in display audio systems for overseas for which order intake activities are now underway.
22
Demonstration at CES 2020*
Demonstrated our engineering strategy and solutions for the future of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole rather than on a existing-product-brand basis
Highlighted new dashcam products, telematic solutions and an engineering roadmap for the future as a Technology- Based Company
Unveiled the EXOFIELD THEATER, a new product offering equipped with out-of- head localization sound field processing technology, planned to be rolled out in the coming spring in the Americas
Conceptual image of the telematics solution
Conceptual image of EXOFIELD THEATER
*Consumer Electronics Show held from Tuesday, January 7 to Friday, January 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, U.S.A.
23
AM Sector: OEM (Dealer-Installed Products)
AV memory car navigation and dashcam systems made by the Company were adopted for "Gathers," a Honda Motor factory-installed accessory option and started shipping from October to expand dealer-installed option business.
Enable high video quality, quick response and intuitive use such as of a smartphone. Is compatible with Music Rack®, a device able to record CD music content, being equipped with high-level functions despite being a standard model line
Able to be used also as a dual camera system which supports front-andrear-view video recording in response to rapid increase in needs, by being connected to a rear camera option sold separately, along with car- navigation-smartphone-link systems and smartphone-link systems
AV memory car navigation VXM-204VFi (standard inter-navigation system)
Dashcam DRH-204VD/WD and a rear camera option sold separately
24
AM Sector: Aftermarket Business
Launched in January a dual-camera dashcam product that enables operation and display via 2020 Saisoku-Navi models and a car navigation system monitor.
Step up the linkage between our car navigation systems and dashcams
Able to be used comfortably via a car navigation screen and display on a big screen a video being shot and played, through linkage between any of the 2020 Saisoku-Navi models and a dedicated dashcam
Front camera
Main unit
Rear camera
Function for the linkage between a car navigation system and dashcam, which allows a shot video to be checked instantly on a big Saisoku-Navi screen
In March, we will roll out display audio systems that support "Apple CarPlay" "Android Auto" in the U.S., deploying a lineup catering to a wide range of needs such as for high-end to low-end models.
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto will automatically start by connecting to an iPhone/Android phone.
High-endmodels support wireless connection
DDX4707S
NEW
DDX9907XR
NEW
Entry class
Step-up class
New 2020 lineup for the U.S. that supports
"Apple CarPlay" and "Android Auto" 25
PS Sector: Communications Systems Business
Acquired orders for professional digital radio systems for California Highway Patrol in the U.S.
Won business worth approx. 3.0 billion yen in total over the next three years
➢ Will be equipped on 3,300 vehicles, as mixed protocol operation (P25 Phase 1& 2, Viking16, FM Analog) service deployed by U.S. communication
system subsidiary EFJT was praised.
Earnings recovery by EFJT
Professional radio system to be supplied to
California Highway Patrol
Revenue
0 0
Core operating income
Result for
Result for
Forecast for
26
FYE3/'18
FYE3/'19
FYE3/'20
PS Sector: Professional Systems Business (JKPI and Healthcare)
◼ Expand sales of Video and Audio Solutions ◼
Begin clinical trials in Japan and Australia
products such as surveillance systems,
with the aim of obtaining medical device
signage and wireless intercoms that are
approval for gaze tracking system
aimed to enhance safety measures and
Gazefinder as a diagnosis aid for Autism
convenience at airports and ports
Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
◼ To date, we have acquired orders from
➢ To be done in Japan jointly with
seven airports and one port operators.
Hamamatsu University School of
Medicine, Osaka University, Tottori
University, Hirosaki University and Fukui
University. Aim to obtain medical device
approval within fiscal year 2021
New Chitose
Airport
Haneda International
Chubu International Airport
Airport
Kansai International Airport
Narita International
Hiroshima Airport
Airport
Fukuoka
Port of Okinawa
International
Airport
Diagnosis image using Gazefinder
27
MS Sector: Media Business
The rollout of new models HA-A10T and HA-XC50T resulted in our market share for completely wireless earphones soaring in November and December last year.
NEW
Best cost
Gold Prize
performance
Bluetooth
award
Wireless
earphone
HA-A10T
(below 75,000
JPY)
NEW
Portable Power Supply, a new product model rolled out in October last year, is doing well. Deploy actively in various sales channels such as mass retailors and online shopping
Run advertisements on TV and in newspapers under the concept of Always Near Power Outlet Stimulate demand from outdoor and emergency uses
HA-XC50T
Portable power supply product comprising
New-model completely wireless earphones
a lineup of three models with different capacities
HA-A10T and HA-XC50T
28
MS Sector: Entertainment Business
◼ Promising works for the fourth quarter
➢ Go with the Flow, Takuya Kimura [album] (January)➢ Keisuke Kuwata & The Pin Boys
Little Sad Bowler [single] (February)
➢ Sakanaction
SAKANAQUARIUM 2019 "834.194"
Little Sad Bowler
6.1ch Sound Around Arena Session
Go with the Flow
-LIVE at PORTMESSE NAGOYA 2019.06.14-
[BD/DVD] (January)
Victor Rock Festival 2020 will be held on March 20
A music festival marking its seventh year this year To be held in Makuhari Messe
Campaign for app game THE KING OF FIGHTERS for GIRLS
➢ Conduct a user campaign from late January, seeking to stimulate
demand further
29
DX Business
◼ Start demonstration experiments from ◼ February for physical and cognitive driver functions using dashcam and gaze tracking system Gazefinder, jointly with Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and the Toyota City Government
➢ Aim to bring about a safe and secure mobility society by offering an opportunity for a person to promptly become aware of signs of a deterioration in his/her physical and cognitive functions
Demonstrate telematics solutions adopted by the MS&AD Group and Grab at CES 2020 Drawing much attention from industry professionals. Build a foothold for new deployment in the Americas and other regions
Arrange
demonstration
Toyota City
experiment schedules
(locations,
recruitment, etc.)
Demonstration experiment for
Provide data
physical and cognitive driver functions
analysis know-
how for driving
Aioi Nissay
behaviors related
JVCKENWOOD
Dowa Insurance
to telematics
insurance services
Provide dashcams, gaze tracking systems, data, and data analysis know-how.
Demonstration experiment
30
The expressions contained in this presentation referring to the Company's future plans, intentions and expectations are categorized as future forecast statements. Such statements reflect management expectations of future events, and accordingly, are inherently susceptible to risk, uncertainty and other factors, whether known or unknown, and may be significantly different from future performance. These statements represent management's targets as of the time of issuance of these presentation materials, and the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, alter or publicize its future forecast statements in the event there are changes in the economic climate and market conditions affecting the performance of the Company. Risk factors and other uncertainty which may affect the Company's actual performance include: (1) violent fluctuations in economic circumstances and supply and demand systems in major markets (Japan, the U.S, the EU and Asia); (2) restrictions including trade regulations applicable to major markets including Japan and other foreign countries; (3) sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar, euro, and such like against the yen; (4) market price fluctuations in capital markets; and (5) changes in social infrastructure due to short-term changes in technology and such like.
Please note, however, that the above is not a comprehensive list of all the factors that may exert a significant influence on the Company's performance.
JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 02:33:09 UTC