Results and Forecast Briefing Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020（PDF:2.1MB）

Translation for Reference Only JVCKENWOOD Results and Forecast Briefing Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 （IFRS) February 3, 2020 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Copyright © 2020 JVCKENWOOD Corporation. All rights reserved. Business Domains Media Service Sector (MS) Others ■Media Business ■DX※ ・Solutions/Lifestyle/Brand video cameras, headphones, 5% projectors, home audio, imaging devices, etc. 19% ◼ Entertainment Business Content/contract production business *All figures in this document are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Business, etc. ※ Digital Transformation Automotive Sector (AM) Aftermarket Business

Car navigation systems Car audio systems Display audio systems Dashcams, etc.

1-3Q FYE3/'20 52% Public Service Sector (PS) ◼ OEM Business (Revenue Composition Ratio) （219.4 B yen) • Car navigation systems ◼ Communication Systems Business • Display audio systems Professional radio systems, 23% • Dashcams amateur radio equipment, • Car-mounted cameras wireless system devices, etc. • CD/DVD mechanisms ◼ Professional Systems Business for vehicles ・JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial • Optical pick-ups for car mounted equipment Systems Corporation (JKPI) • Car-mounted speakers Security camera systems, professional • Car-mounted antennas broadcasting equipment, etc. ・Healthcare Field • Car-mounted amplifiers , etc. Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems, 2 GazeFinder, etc. Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for

FYE3/'20 Major Initiatives Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for

FYE3/'20 Major Initiatives Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Highlights ◼ Revenue of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole declined due to lower revenue of the AM Sector and the MS Sector although the PS Sector and Others posted higher revenue. ◼ Core operating income of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole declined due to profit decreases in the AM Sector and the MS Sector. ◼ Operating profit, profit before tax, and profit declined due to a decrease in core operating income. （Billion yen） 3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'19 3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'20 Composition Composition YoY ratio(%) ratio(%) comparison Revenue 226.7 100.0 219.4 100.0 -7.3 Cost of sales 164.2 72.4 160.3 73.1 -3.8 Gross profit 62.5 27.6 59.0 26.9 -3.5 Core operating income* 6.2 2.7 4.3 1.9 -2.0 Operating profit 6.4 2.8 4.2 1.9 -2.2 Profit before tax 5.8 2.6 3.5 1.6 -2.3 Profit attributable to owners of 3.5 1.6 1.7 0.8 -1.8 the parent company * Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses FYE3/'19 Full- FYE3/'20 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-Year Year Profit-And- U.S. dollar 109yen 111yen 113yen 110yen 111yen 110yen 107yen 109yen ー ー 5 Loss Exchange Euro 130yen 130yen 129yen 125yen 128yen 124yen 119yen 120yen ー ー Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Trends in Quarterly Results Revenue Core Operating Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'18 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 （Billion yen） 100.0 5.0 83.7 76.5 77.6 80.9 4.0 80.0 75.5 68.9 72.6 72.6 73.6 73.1 72.7 60.0 3.9 2.9 3.0 2.5 2.3 Revenue 40.0 1.2 1.4 1.6 2.0 1.3 0.9 1.2 Core Operating 20.0 1.0 Income 0 0 △ 0 -20.0 -1.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Profit-And-Loss U.S. dollar 111yen 111yen 113yen 108yen 109yen 111yen 113yen 110yen 110yen 107yen 109yen ー Exchange Rates Euro 122yen 130yen 133yen 133yen 130yen 130yen 129yen 125yen 124yen 119yen 120yen ー （Billion yen） 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 141.5 159.2 149.1 158.5 146.7 ー 6 Core Operating Income 1.2 5.1 3.4 5.2 2.6 ー Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Results by Sector （Billion yen） 3Q(1-3 Q) 3Q(1-3Q) YoY change YoY change Factors FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 (amount) (percentage) 127.9 115.0 -12.8 * Revenue of the AM Sector as a whole decreased although revenue of the Aftermarket Revenue -10.0% Business was flat year on year, supported by strong sales in the domestic market. This AM Sector was due to the impacts of lower sales of factory-installed products and dealer-installed products in the OEM Business and the slowdown of China's economy. Core Operating * Core operating income of the AM Sector as a whole decreased as the impacts of lower 6.0 2.1 -4.0 -65.5% revenue of the OEM Business were unable to be offset, although core operating income of Income the Aftermarket Business grew year on year, supported by a strong domestic market. * Revenue of the PS Sector as a whole increased thanks to higher sales of JVCKENWOOD Revenue 49.6 50.3 + 0.7 +1.5% Public & Industrial Systems Corporation (JKPI) in the Professional Systems Business, although lower revenue was posted by the Communications Systems Business, affected PS Sector by foreign exchange rates. * Core operating income of the PS Sector as a whole increased due to the increased Core Operating -1.1 0.7 + 1.9 revenue and cost reduction effects. The Communication Systems Business posted a Income － positive profit for the sixth consecutive quarter, showing that the positive profit trend is firmly in place. Revenue 43.8 42.1 -1.8 -4.0% * Revenue of the MS Sector as a whole decreased although revenue of the Entertainment Business was flat year on year, which was due to a revenue decrease at the Media MS Sector Business reflecting lower sales of video cameras. * Core operating income of the MS Sector as a whole decreased, due to the effects of the Core Operating 1.5 0.9 -0.6 -40.7% revenue decrease at the Media Business and an increase in investment in new fields in the Income Entertainment Business. Others Revenue 5.4 11.9 + 6.5 +121.6% * Both revenue and core operating income of Others increased, due to the expansion of （DX Business, etc.） Core Operating sales of the DX Business, reflecting strong sales related to telematics solutions. -0.1 0.6 + 0.7 － Income Revenue 226.7 219.4 -7.3 -3.2% Total Core Operating ― 6.2 4.3 -2.0 -31.5% Income 7 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Consolidated Revenue (by Sector) (Billion yen) 240.0 220.0 200.0 180.0 0 Consolidated Revenue (by Sector) -10.0 ＋6.7 -4.3 +1.6 -1.3 AM PS MS Others （DX Business, etc.） 226.7 219.4 Impacts of foreign exchange FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q(1-3Q) 8 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (AM Sector) Revenue (Billion yen) 50.0 40.0 30.0 20.0 10.0 0 -10.0 -20.0 Core Operating Income FYE3/'18 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 （Billion yen） 47.2 5.0 43.3 40.2 40.8 43.0 43.0 41.8 41.7 40.1 4.0 38.3 36.7 3.0 3.0 2.0 2.2 1.8 1.7 2.0 1.4 1.5 1.1 1.0 0.5 0.5 0 core operating income in 4Q> -0.4 core operating income in 3Q> • Impacts of sales decline: -1.5 bn yen • Sales decline (dealer-installed products and -1.0 Aftermarket factory-installed products): -1.2 bn yen • Supply problem at a parts supplier: -1.2 bn yen • Impacts of Chinese market condition: -0.2 bn yen • Increase in costs for new orders: -0.4 bn yen OEM • Device market contraction: -0.3 bn yen • Impacts of economic slowdown in China: -0.3 bn yen • Sales expansion for dashcam: +0.3 bn yen -2.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 81.0 90.5 86.1 83.5 78.3 ー Core Operating Income 3.2 4.4 4.2 1.4 1.6 ー 9 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (PS Sector) Revenue Core Operating Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'18 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 （Billion yen） 25.0 Professional Systems 5.0 21.3 Communication Systems 20.0 19.0 4.0 17.4 17.5 18.0 17.0 16.4 16.2 15.0 14.7 15.4 3.0 13.4 10.0 1.8 2.0 5.0 0.9 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.4 0 0 -0.3 -0.3 -0.1 -5.0 -0.6 -1.0 -10.0 -1.5 -1.2 -2.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 29.8 35.3 32.1 38.9 33.4 ー Core Operating Income -1.8 0.3 -1.4 2.0 0.3 ー 10 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (MS Sector) Revenue Core Operating Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'18 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 （Billion yen） 25.0 5.0 20.0 4.0 16.3 14.6 15.7 15.0 15.0 14.0 14.2 14.5 14.2 14.3 3.0 13.6 13.6 10.0 0.8 0.7 2.0 5.0 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.4 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0 0 -0.1 -0.0 -1.0 -5.0 Entertainment -10.0 Media -2.0 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 28.2 30.7 28.2 30.6 27.8 ー Core Operating Income -0.1 0.5 0.7 1.5 0.4 ー 11 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (Others) Revenue Core Operating Income (Billion yen) FYE3/'18 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 （Billion yen） 5.0 4.7 0.5 Others 4.0 DX Business 4.0 0.4 3.0 0.3 3.2 3.0 0.3 0.3 2.6 0.2 2.0 1.6 1.5 0.2 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.3 0.1 1.0 0.0 0 0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.1 -1.0 -0.1 -0.1 -2.0 -0.2 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen) 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Revenue 2.5 2.7 2.8 5.6 7.2 ー Core Operating Income -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.2 0.3 ー 12 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Consolidated Revenue (by Region) (Billion yen) Consolidated Revenue (by Region) 240.0 ＋1.9 -1.4 -3.8 -0.0 +0.2 -4.3 Japan Americas 220.0 Europe Asia/ Others China 200.0 226.7 219.4 Impacts of foreign exchange 180.0 0 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q(1-3Q) 13 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Trends in Consolidated Revenue by Region Revenue (Billion yen) 100.0 80.0 60.0 40.0 20.0 0 FYE3/'18 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 Others Asia/China 1.3 Europe 1.5 Americas 9.3 1.6 1.5 Japan 1.2 9.6 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.7 1.2 10.2 9.5 10.1 9.3 8.9 9.7 14.6 9.5 9.9 9.3 12.5 14.0 15.7 13.1 14.9 13.1 11.8 15.9 12.6 14.6 19.4 19.7 16.5 17.5 16.8 16.1 16.5 15.0 17.0 15.7 15.3 31.1 31.9 39.2 34.9 34.2 37.6 34.1 33.7 33.5 28.7 30.2 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ （Billion yen） 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H Japan 59.8 71.1 65.1 71.8 67.8 ー Americas 32.3 35.9 33.2 36.6 32.6 ー Europe 28.5 30.3 29.0 27.4 24.9 ー Asia/China 18.6 19.5 19.0 19.7 18.7 ー Others 2.4 2.5 2.8 3.0 2.7 ー 14 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Consolidated Core Operating income (by Sector) (Billion yen) Consolidated Revenue (by Sector) 8.0 6.0 AM -0.6 +0.7 4.0 -4.0 Others 6.2 PS MS （DX Business, etc.） +1.9 2.0 4.3 0 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q(1-3Q) 15 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Consolidated Profit/Loss (Summary) For 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'20, the amount of 650 million yen was recorded in structural reform expenses related mainly to the AM Sector under Other Expenses. （Billion yen） 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q(1-3Q) YoY Change FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 Core Operating Income* 6.23 4.27 -1.96 Other Income, Other Expenses, Foreign Exchange Loss, etc. 0.13 -0.07 -0.19 Operating Profit 6.36 4.20 -2.16 Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc. -0.57 -0.67 -0.10 Profit Before Tax 5.79 3.54 -2.26 Income Tax Expenses 1.88 1.47 -0.41 Non-Controlling Interests 0.37 0.34 -0.03 Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company 3.54 1.72 -1.82 * Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains). 16 Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Financial Position (Summary) As a result of the application of IFRS 16 Leases, total assets and total liabilities increased 8,400 million yen and 9,800 million yen respectively, and equity decreased 1,400 million yen on the balance sheet at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2020. （Billion yen) FYE3/'19 3Q FYE3/'20 YoY Change Total Assets 250.6 259.5 + 8.9 *(259.0) (+0.5) Total Liabilities 185.3 195.4 + 10.1 *(195.1) (+0.3) Total Equity 65.3 64.2 -1.2 *(63.9) (+0.2) Interest-Bearing Debts 71.3 70.8 -0.5 Net Debt 30.5 32.6 + 2.2 Net Debt/Equity Ratio (Times) 0.49 0.54 + 0.05 Equity Attributable to Owners of the 62.0 60.5 -1.5 Parent Company *(60.6) (-0.1) Stockholder's Equity Ratio（%） 24.7 23.3 -1.4 *(23.4) (-0.1) 17 *Note: The figures reflect the impacts of the application of IFRS 16 Leases. Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Cash Flow (Summary) Net cash provided by operating activities increased, reflecting an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses and improvement in working capital.

Net cash used in investing activities decreased due to the absence of M&A investments.

Net cash used in financing activities increased due to the absence of proceeds from new share issuances and repayment of lease liabilities. （Billion yen) 3Q(1-3Q) 3Q(1-3Q) YoY Change FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 Cash Flow from Operating 14.1 17.1 + 3.1 Activities *(15.0) (+0.9) Cash Flow from Investing -20.6 -14.7 + 5.9 Activities Free cash flow -6.5 2.5 + 9.0 * Free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities + Cash flow from investing activities *(0.3) (+6.8) Cash Flow from Financing 7.9 -4.7 -12.6 Activities *(-2.6) (-10.4) Total 1.4 -2.3 -3.7 18 *Note: The figures reflect the impacts of the application of IFRS 16 Leases. Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for

FYE3/'20 Major Initiatives Full-year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'20 Operating profit for the first nine months of FYE3/'20 was in line with period-start projections although revenue slightly fell short of projections, affected by foreign exchange rates.

period-start projections although revenue slightly fell short of projections, affected by foreign exchange rates. For 4Q, the full-year earning forecast will be left unchanged due to the rollout of new products in the domestic and international market in the Aftermarket Business, strong sales maintained in the PS Sector, and higher sales in the Media Business in the MS Sector, despite the impacts and risks of the slowdown of China's economy and shrinking device market in the AM Sector.

full-year earning forecast will be left unchanged due to the rollout of new products in the domestic and international market in the Aftermarket Business, strong sales maintained in the PS Sector, and higher sales in the Media Business in the MS Sector, despite the impacts and risks of the slowdown of China's economy and shrinking device market in the AM Sector. The earning forecast does not reflect the effects from the novel coronavirus pneumonia as they are now in the process of being checked. （Billion yen） Result for Forecast for YoY FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 Revenue 307.6 310.0 + 2.4 Operating Profit 7.3 7.4 + 0.1 Profit Before Tax 6.4 6.5 + 0.1 Profit Attributable to Owners of the 3.8 4.0 + 0.2 Parent Company Result for Assumption for FYE3/'19/3 FYE3/'20 Profit-And-Loss Exchange Rates U.S. doller 111 Yen 113 Yen 20 Euro 128 Yen 128 Yen Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20 Full-Year Earnings Forecast for

FYE3/'20 Major Initiatives Major Initiatives in the AM Sector Toward the Next Fiscal Year Carry out structural reforms in keeping with the changing market

Structural reforms for the R&D base in Singapore in response to declining demand for car audio and analog communication systems (headcount reduction) Approx. 260 employees → 100 employees or fewer Structural reforms for JKHL in response to the slowdown of the Chinese economy (shutdown of our EMS plant in Chongqing) Structural reforms in response to declining demand for mechanisms (shift personnel to growth areas such as the DX business) Approx. 100 employees → A scale of 50 employees

Trend of order receipt for the next fiscal year

Acquired new orders for car navigation system and dashcam in domestic market in dealer-installed option business. Expecting significant sales growth in display audio systems for overseas for which order intake activities are now underway. 22 Demonstration at CES 2020* Demonstrated our engineering strategy and solutions for the future of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole rather than on a existing-product-brand basis

existing-product-brand basis Highlighted new dashcam products, telematic solutions and an engineering roadmap for the future as a Technology- Based Company Unveiled the EXOFIELD THEATER, a new product offering equipped with out-of- head localization sound field processing technology, planned to be rolled out in the coming spring in the Americas

Conceptual image of the telematics solution Conceptual image of EXOFIELD THEATER *Consumer Electronics Show held from Tuesday, January 7 to Friday, January 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, U.S.A. 23 AM Sector: OEM (Dealer-Installed Products) AV memory car navigation and dashcam systems made by the Company were adopted for "Gathers," a Honda Motor factory-installed accessory option and started shipping from October to expand dealer-installed option business.

factory-installed accessory option and started shipping from October to expand dealer-installed option business. Enable high video quality, quick response and intuitive use such as of a smartphone. Is compatible with Music Rack ® , a device able to record CD music content, being equipped with high-level functions despite being a standard model line Able to be used also as a dual camera system which supports front-andrear-view video recording in response to rapid increase in needs, by being connected to a rear camera option sold separately, along with car- navigation-smartphone-link systems and smartphone-link systems

AV memory car navigation VXM-204VFi (standard inter-navigation system) Dashcam DRH-204VD/WD and a rear camera option sold separately 24 AM Sector: Aftermarket Business Launched in January a dual-camera dashcam product that enables operation and display via 2020 Saisoku-Navi models and a car navigation system monitor.

Step up the linkage between our car navigation systems and dashcams

dual-camera dashcam product that enables operation and display via 2020 Saisoku-Navi models and a car navigation system monitor. Step up the linkage between our car navigation systems and dashcams Able to be used comfortably via a car navigation screen and display on a big screen a video being shot and played, through linkage between any of the 2020 Saisoku-Navi models and a dedicated dashcam

Front camera Main unit Rear camera Function for the linkage between a car navigation system and dashcam, which allows a shot video to be checked instantly on a big Saisoku-Navi screen In March, we will roll out display audio systems that support "Apple CarPlay" "Android Auto" in the U.S., deploying a lineup catering to a wide range of needs such as for high-end to low-end models.

high-end to low-end models. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto will automatically start by connecting to an iPhone/Android phone. High-end models support wireless connection

DDX4707S NEW DDX9907XR NEW Entry class Step-up class New 2020 lineup for the U.S. that supports "Apple CarPlay" and "Android Auto" 25 PS Sector: Communications Systems Business Acquired orders for professional digital radio systems for California Highway Patrol in the U.S.

Won business worth approx. 3.0 billion yen in total over the next three years ➢ Will be equipped on 3,300 vehicles, as mixed protocol operation (P25 Phase 1& 2, Viking16, FM Analog) service deployed by U.S. communication system subsidiary EFJT was praised. Earnings recovery by EFJT Professional radio system to be supplied to California Highway Patrol Revenue 0 0 Core operating income Result for Result for Forecast for 26 FYE3/'18 FYE3/'19 FYE3/'20 PS Sector: Professional Systems Business (JKPI and Healthcare) ◼ Expand sales of Video and Audio Solutions ◼ Begin clinical trials in Japan and Australia products such as surveillance systems, with the aim of obtaining medical device signage and wireless intercoms that are approval for gaze tracking system aimed to enhance safety measures and Gazefinder as a diagnosis aid for Autism convenience at airports and ports Spectrum Disorder (ASD) ◼ To date, we have acquired orders from ➢ To be done in Japan jointly with seven airports and one port operators. Hamamatsu University School of Medicine, Osaka University, Tottori University, Hirosaki University and Fukui University. Aim to obtain medical device approval within fiscal year 2021 New Chitose Airport Haneda International Chubu International Airport Airport Kansai International Airport Narita International Hiroshima Airport Airport Fukuoka Port of Okinawa International Airport Diagnosis image using Gazefinder 27 MS Sector: Media Business The rollout of new models HA-A10T and HA-XC50T resulted in our market share for completely wireless earphones soaring in November and December last year. NEW Best cost Gold Prize performance Bluetooth award Wireless earphone HA-A10T (below 75,000 JPY) NEW Portable Power Supply, a new product model rolled out in October last year, is doing well. Deploy actively in various sales channels such as mass retailors and online shopping

Run advertisements on TV and in newspapers under the concept of Always Near Power Outlet Stimulate demand from outdoor and emergency uses

HA-XC50T Portable power supply product comprising New-model completely wireless earphones a lineup of three models with different capacities HA-A10T and HA-XC50T 28 MS Sector: Entertainment Business ◼ Promising works for the fourth quarter ➢ Go with the Flow, Takuya Kimura [album] (January) ➢ Keisuke Kuwata & The Pin Boys Little Sad Bowler [single] (February) ➢ Sakanaction SAKANAQUARIUM 2019 "834.194" Little Sad Bowler 6.1ch Sound Around Arena Session Go with the Flow -LIVE at PORTMESSE NAGOYA 2019.06.14- [BD/DVD] (January) Victor Rock Festival 2020 will be held on March 20

A music festival marking its seventh year this year To be held in Makuhari Messe

Campaign for app game THE KING OF FIGHTERS for GIRLS ➢ Conduct a user campaign from late January, seeking to stimulate demand further 29 DX Business ◼ Start demonstration experiments from ◼ February for physical and cognitive driver functions using dashcam and gaze tracking system Gazefinder, jointly with Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and the Toyota City Government ➢ Aim to bring about a safe and secure mobility society by offering an opportunity for a person to promptly become aware of signs of a deterioration in his/her physical and cognitive functions Demonstrate telematics solutions adopted by the MS&AD Group and Grab at CES 2020 Drawing much attention from industry professionals. Build a foothold for new deployment in the Americas and other regions Arrange demonstration Toyota City experiment schedules (locations, recruitment, etc.) Demonstration experiment for Provide data physical and cognitive driver functions analysis know- how for driving Aioi Nissay behaviors related JVCKENWOOD Dowa Insurance to telematics insurance services Provide dashcams, gaze tracking systems, data, and data analysis know-how. Demonstration experiment 30 The expressions contained in this presentation referring to the Company's future plans, intentions and expectations are categorized as future forecast statements. Such statements reflect management expectations of future events, and accordingly, are inherently susceptible to risk, uncertainty and other factors, whether known or unknown, and may be significantly different from future performance. These statements represent management's targets as of the time of issuance of these presentation materials, and the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, alter or publicize its future forecast statements in the event there are changes in the economic climate and market conditions affecting the performance of the Company. Risk factors and other uncertainty which may affect the Company's actual performance include: (1) violent fluctuations in economic circumstances and supply and demand systems in major markets (Japan, the U.S, the EU and Asia); (2) restrictions including trade regulations applicable to major markets including Japan and other foreign countries; (3) sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar, euro, and such like against the yen; (4) market price fluctuations in capital markets; and (5) changes in social infrastructure due to short-term changes in technology and such like. Please note, however, that the above is not a comprehensive list of all the factors that may exert a significant influence on the Company's performance. Attachments Original document

