Results and Forecast Briefing Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020（PDF:2.1MB）

JVCKENWOOD Corporation    6632   JP3386410009

JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION

(6632)
Results and Forecast Briefing Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020

02/13/2020 | 09:34pm EST

Translation for Reference Only

JVCKENWOOD Results and Forecast Briefing

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 （IFRS)

February 3, 2020

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Copyright © 2020 JVCKENWOOD Corporation. All rights reserved.

Business Domains

Media Service Sector (MS)

Others

■Media Business

■DX

・Solutions/Lifestyle/Brand

video cameras, headphones,

5%

projectors, home audio,

imaging devices, etc.

19%

Entertainment Business

Content/contract production

business

*All figures in this document are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Business, etc.

※ Digital Transformation

Automotive Sector (AM)

  • Aftermarket Business
    • Car navigation systems
    • Car audio systems
    • Display audio systems
    • Dashcams, etc.

1-3Q FYE3/'20

52%

Public Service Sector (PS)

OEM Business

(Revenue Composition Ratio)

（219.4 B yen)

Car navigation systems

Communication Systems

Business

Display audio systems

Professional radio systems,

23%

Dashcams

amateur radio equipment,

Car-mounted cameras

wireless system devices, etc.

CD/DVD mechanisms

Professional Systems Business

for vehicles

・JVCKENWOOD Public & Industrial

Optical pick-ups for car

mounted equipment

Systems Corporation (JKPI)

Car-mounted speakers

Security camera systems, professional

Car-mounted antennas

broadcasting equipment, etc.

・Healthcare Field

Car-mounted

amplifiers , etc.

Medical image display systems, Exosome analysis systems,

2

GazeFinder, etc.

  1. Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
    FYE3/'20
  3. Major Initiatives
  1. Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
    FYE3/'20
  3. Major Initiatives

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Highlights

Revenue of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole declined due to lower revenue

of the AM Sector and the MS Sector although the PS Sector and Others posted

higher revenue.

Core operating income of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole declined due to

profit decreases in the AM Sector and the MS Sector.

Operating profit, profit before tax, and profit declined due to a decrease in core

operating income.

（Billion yen）

3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'19

3Q(1-3Q) FYE3/'20

Composition

Composition

YoY

ratio(%)

ratio(%)

comparison

Revenue

226.7

100.0

219.4

100.0

-7.3

Cost of sales

164.2

72.4

160.3

73.1

-3.8

Gross profit

62.5

27.6

59.0

26.9

-3.5

Core operating income*

6.2

2.7

4.3

1.9

-2.0

Operating profit

6.4

2.8

4.2

1.9

-2.2

Profit before tax

5.8

2.6

3.5

1.6

-2.3

Profit attributable to owners of

3.5

1.6

1.7

0.8

-1.8

the parent company

* Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses

FYE3/'19

Full-

FYE3/'20

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-Year

Year

Profit-And-

U.S. dollar

109yen

111yen

113yen

110yen

111yen

110yen

107yen

109yen

5

Loss Exchange

Euro

130yen

130yen

129yen

125yen

128yen

124yen

119yen

120yen

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Trends in Quarterly Results

Revenue

Core Operating

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'18

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

（Billion yen）

100.0

5.0

83.7

76.5

77.6

80.9

4.0

80.0

75.5

68.9

72.6

72.6

73.6

73.1

72.7

60.0

3.9

2.9

3.0

2.5

2.3

Revenue

40.0

1.2

1.4

1.6

2.0

1.3

0.9

1.2

Core Operating

20.0

1.0

Income

0

0

△ 0

-20.0

-1.0

1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Profit-And-Loss

U.S. dollar

111yen

111yen

113yen

108yen 109yen 111yen 113yen 110yen

110yen 107yen

109yen

Exchange Rates

Euro

122yen

130yen

133yen

133yen

130yen

130yen

129yen

125yen

124yen 119yen

120yen

（Billion yen）

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

141.5

159.2

149.1

158.5

146.7

6

Core Operating Income

1.2

5.1

3.4

5.2

2.6

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Results by Sector

（Billion yen）

3Q(1-3 Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

YoY change

YoY change

Factors

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

(amount)

(percentage)

127.9

115.0

-12.8

* Revenue of the AM Sector as a whole decreased although revenue of the Aftermarket

Revenue

-10.0% Business was flat year on year, supported by strong sales in the domestic market. This

AM Sector

was due to the impacts of lower sales of factory-installed products and dealer-installed

products in the OEM Business and the slowdown of China's economy.

Core Operating

* Core operating income of the AM Sector as a whole decreased as the impacts of lower

6.0

2.1

-4.0

-65.5% revenue of the OEM Business were unable to be offset, although core operating income of

Income

the Aftermarket Business grew year on year, supported by a strong domestic market.

* Revenue of the PS Sector as a whole increased thanks to higher sales of JVCKENWOOD

Revenue

49.6

50.3

+ 0.7

+1.5% Public & Industrial Systems Corporation (JKPI) in the Professional Systems Business,

although lower revenue was posted by the Communications Systems Business, affected

PS Sector

by foreign exchange rates.

* Core operating income of the PS Sector as a whole increased due to the increased

Core Operating

-1.1

0.7

+ 1.9

revenue and cost reduction effects. The Communication Systems Business posted a

Income

positive profit for the sixth consecutive quarter, showing that the positive profit trend is

firmly in place.

Revenue

43.8

42.1

-1.8

-4.0%

* Revenue of the MS Sector as a whole decreased although revenue of the Entertainment

Business was flat year on year, which was due to a revenue decrease at the Media

MS Sector

Business reflecting lower sales of video cameras.

* Core operating income of the MS Sector as a whole decreased, due to the effects of the

Core Operating

1.5

0.9

-0.6

-40.7%

revenue decrease at the Media Business and an increase in investment in new fields in the

Income

Entertainment Business.

Others

Revenue

5.4

11.9

+ 6.5

+121.6%

* Both revenue and core operating income of Others increased, due to the expansion of

（DX Business, etc.） Core Operating

sales of the DX Business, reflecting strong sales related to telematics solutions.

-0.1

0.6

+ 0.7

Income

Revenue

226.7

219.4

-7.3

-3.2%

Total

Core Operating

6.2

4.3

-2.0

-31.5%

Income

7

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Consolidated Revenue (by Sector)

(Billion yen)

240.0

220.0

200.0

180.0

0

Consolidated Revenue (by Sector)

-10.0

＋6.7 -4.3

+1.6

-1.3

AM

PS

MS

Others

（DX Business, etc.）

226.7

219.4

Impacts of foreign

exchange

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

8

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (AM Sector)

Revenue (Billion yen)

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

0

-10.0

-20.0

Core Operating

Income

FYE3/'18

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

（Billion yen）

47.2

5.0

43.3

40.2

40.8

43.0

43.0

41.8

41.7

40.1

4.0

38.3

36.7

3.0

3.0

2.0

2.2

1.8

1.7

2.0

1.4

1.5

1.1

1.0

0.5

0.5

0

core operating income in 4Q>

-0.4

core operating income in 3Q>

Impacts of sales decline: -1.5 bn yen

Sales decline (dealer-installed products and

-1.0

Aftermarket

factory-installed products): -1.2 bn yen

Supply problem at a parts supplier: -1.2 bn yen

Impacts of Chinese market condition: -0.2 bn yen

Increase in costs for new orders: -0.4 bn yen

OEM

Device market contraction: -0.3 bn yen

Impacts of economic slowdown in China: -0.3 bn yen

Sales expansion for dashcam: +0.3 bn yen

-2.0

1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ

（Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

81.0

90.5

86.1

83.5

78.3

Core Operating Income

3.2

4.4

4.2

1.4

1.6

9

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (PS Sector)

Revenue

Core Operating

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'18

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

（Billion yen）

25.0

Professional Systems

5.0

21.3

Communication Systems

20.0

19.0

4.0

17.4

17.5

18.0

17.0

16.4

16.2

15.0

14.7

15.4

3.0

13.4

10.0

1.8

2.0

5.0

0.9

1.0

0.6

0.2

0.4

0

0

-0.3

-0.3

-0.1

-5.0

-0.6

-1.0

-10.0

-1.5

-1.2

-2.0

1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ

（Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

29.8

35.3

32.1

38.9

33.4

Core Operating Income

-1.8

0.3

-1.4

2.0

0.3

10

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (MS Sector)

Revenue

Core Operating

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'18

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

（Billion yen）

25.0

5.0

20.0

4.0

16.3

14.6

15.7

15.0

15.0

14.0

14.2

14.5

14.2

14.3

3.0

13.6

13.6

10.0

0.8

0.7

2.0

5.0

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.4

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.0

0

0

-0.1

-0.0

-1.0

-5.0

Entertainment

-10.0

Media

-2.0

1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ

（Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

28.2

30.7

28.2

30.6

27.8

Core Operating Income

-0.1

0.5

0.7

1.5

0.4

11

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Quarterly Results (Others)

Revenue

Core Operating

Income

(Billion yen)

FYE3/'18

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

（Billion yen）

5.0

4.7

0.5

Others

4.0

DX Business

4.0

0.4

3.0

0.3

3.2

3.0

0.3

0.3

2.6

0.2

2.0

1.6

1.5

0.2

1.3

1.2

1.2

1.3

0.1

1.0

0.0

0

0

-0.0

-0.0

-0.0

-0.0

-0.0

-0.1

-1.0

-0.1

-0.1

-2.0

-0.2

1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ

（Billion yen)

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Revenue

2.5

2.7

2.8

5.6

7.2

Core Operating Income

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

0.2

0.3

12

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE3/'20 - Consolidated Revenue (by Region)

(Billion yen)

Consolidated Revenue (by Region)

240.0

＋1.9

-1.4

-3.8

-0.0

+0.2

-4.3

Japan

Americas

220.0

Europe

Asia/

Others

China

200.0

226.7

219.4

Impacts of

foreign exchange

180.0

0

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

13

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Trends in Consolidated Revenue by Region

Revenue (Billion yen)

100.0

80.0

60.0

40.0

20.0

0

FYE3/'18

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

Others

Asia/China

1.3

Europe

1.5

Americas

9.3

1.6

1.5

Japan

1.2

9.6

1.2

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.7

1.2

10.2

9.5

10.1

9.3

8.9

9.7

14.6

9.5

9.9

9.3

12.5

14.0

15.7

13.1

14.9

13.1

11.8

15.9

12.6

14.6

19.4

19.7

16.5

17.5

16.8

16.1

16.5

15.0

17.0

15.7

15.3

31.1

31.9

39.2

34.9

34.2

37.6

34.1

33.7

33.5

28.7

30.2

1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ 1Ｑ 2Ｑ 3Ｑ 4Ｑ

（Billion yen）

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

Japan

59.8

71.1

65.1

71.8

67.8

Americas

32.3

35.9

33.2

36.6

32.6

Europe

28.5

30.3

29.0

27.4

24.9

Asia/China

18.6

19.5

19.0

19.7

18.7

Others

2.4

2.5

2.8

3.0

2.7

14

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20

- Consolidated Core Operating income (by Sector)

(Billion yen)

Consolidated Revenue (by Sector)

8.0

6.0

AM

-0.6

+0.7

4.0

-4.0

Others

6.2

PS

MS （DX Business, etc.）

+1.9

2.0

4.3

0

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

15

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Consolidated Profit/Loss (Summary)

  • For 3Q (1-3Q) of FYE3/'20, the amount of 650 million yen was recorded in structural reform expenses related mainly to the AM Sector under Other Expenses.

（Billion yen）

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

YoY Change

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

Core Operating Income*

6.23

4.27

-1.96

Other Income, Other Expenses, Foreign Exchange Loss, etc.

0.13

-0.07

-0.19

Operating Profit

6.36

4.20

-2.16

Finance Income, Finance Expenses, etc.

-0.57

-0.67

-0.10

Profit Before Tax

5.79

3.54

-2.26

Income Tax Expenses

1.88

1.47

-0.41

Non-Controlling Interests

0.37

0.34

-0.03

Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

3.54

1.72

-1.82

* Core operating income does not include nonrecurring items that mainly occur temporarily, such as other income included in operating income, other expenses, and foreign exchange losses (gains).

16

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Financial Position (Summary)

  • As a result of the application of IFRS 16 Leases, total assets and total liabilities increased 8,400 million yen and 9,800 million yen respectively, and equity decreased 1,400 million yen on the balance sheet at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2020.

（Billion yen)

FYE3/'19 3Q FYE3/'20 YoY Change

Total Assets

250.6

259.5

+ 8.9

*(259.0)

(+0.5)

Total Liabilities

185.3

195.4

+ 10.1

*(195.1)

(+0.3)

Total Equity

65.3

64.2

-1.2

*(63.9)

(+0.2)

Interest-Bearing Debts

71.3

70.8

-0.5

Net Debt

30.5

32.6

+ 2.2

Net Debt/Equity Ratio (Times)

0.49

0.54

+ 0.05

Equity Attributable to Owners of the

62.0

60.5

-1.5

Parent Company

*(60.6)

(-0.1)

Stockholder's Equity Ratio（%）

24.7

23.3

-1.4

*(23.4)

(-0.1)

17

*Note: The figures reflect the impacts of the application of IFRS 16

Leases.

Financial Results for 3Q(1-3Q) of FYE 3/'20 - Cash Flow (Summary)

  • Net cash provided by operating activities increased, reflecting an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses and improvement in working capital.
  • Net cash used in investing activities decreased due to the absence of M&A investments.
  • Net cash used in financing activities increased due to the absence of proceeds from new share issuances and repayment of lease liabilities.

（Billion yen)

3Q(1-3Q)

3Q(1-3Q)

YoY Change

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

Cash Flow from Operating

14.1

17.1

+ 3.1

Activities

*(15.0)

(+0.9)

Cash Flow from Investing

-20.6

-14.7

+ 5.9

Activities

Free cash flow

-6.5

2.5

+ 9.0

* Free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities +

Cash flow from investing activities

*(0.3)

(+6.8)

Cash Flow from Financing

7.9

-4.7

-12.6

Activities

*(-2.6)

(-10.4)

Total

1.4

-2.3

-3.7

18

*Note: The figures reflect the impacts of the application of IFRS 16 Leases.

  1. Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
    FYE3/'20
  3. Major Initiatives

Full-year Earnings Forecast for FYE3/'20

  • Operating profit for the first nine months of FYE3/'20 was in line with period-start projections although revenue slightly fell short of projections, affected by foreign exchange rates.
  • For 4Q, the full-year earning forecast will be left unchanged due to the rollout of new products in the domestic and international market in the Aftermarket Business, strong sales maintained in the PS Sector, and higher sales in the Media Business in the MS Sector, despite the impacts and risks of the slowdown of China's economy and shrinking device market in the AM Sector.
  • The earning forecast does not reflect the effects from the novel coronavirus pneumonia as they are now in the process of being checked. （Billion yen）

Result for

Forecast for

YoY

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

Revenue

307.6

310.0

+ 2.4

Operating Profit

7.3

7.4

+ 0.1

Profit Before Tax

6.4

6.5

+ 0.1

Profit Attributable to Owners of the

3.8

4.0

+ 0.2

Parent Company

Result for

Assumption for

FYE3/'19/3

FYE3/'20

Profit-And-Loss Exchange Rates

U.S. doller

111 Yen

113 Yen

20

Euro

128 Yen

128 Yen

  1. Overview of 3Q Financial Results for FYE3/'20
  2. Full-YearEarnings Forecast for
    FYE3/'20
  3. Major Initiatives

Major Initiatives in the AM Sector Toward the Next Fiscal Year

  • Carry out structural reforms in keeping with the changing market
    • Structural reforms for the R&D base in Singapore in response to declining demand for car audio and analog communication systems (headcount reduction)
      • Approx. 260 employees → 100 employees or fewer
    • Structural reforms for JKHL in response to the slowdown of the Chinese economy (shutdown of our EMS plant in Chongqing)
    • Structural reforms in response to declining demand for mechanisms (shift personnel to growth areas such as the DX business)
      • Approx. 100 employees → A scale of 50 employees
  • Trend of order receipt for the next fiscal year
    Acquired new orders for car navigation system and dashcam in domestic market in dealer-installed option business. Expecting significant sales growth in display audio systems for overseas for which order intake activities are now underway.

22

Demonstration at CES 2020*

  • Demonstrated our engineering strategy and solutions for the future of the JVCKENWOOD Group as a whole rather than on a existing-product-brand basis
    • Highlighted new dashcam products, telematic solutions and an engineering roadmap for the future as a Technology- Based Company
    • Unveiled the EXOFIELD THEATER, a new product offering equipped with out-of- head localization sound field processing technology, planned to be rolled out in the coming spring in the Americas

Conceptual image of the telematics solution

Conceptual image of EXOFIELD THEATER

*Consumer Electronics Show held from Tuesday, January 7 to Friday, January 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, U.S.A.

23

AM Sector: OEM (Dealer-Installed Products)

  • AV memory car navigation and dashcam systems made by the Company were adopted for "Gathers," a Honda Motor factory-installed accessory option and started shipping from October to expand dealer-installed option business.
    • Enable high video quality, quick response and intuitive use such as of a smartphone. Is compatible with Music Rack®, a device able to record CD music content, being equipped with high-level functions despite being a standard model line
    • Able to be used also as a dual camera system which supports front-andrear-view video recording in response to rapid increase in needs, by being connected to a rear camera option sold separately, along with car- navigation-smartphone-link systems and smartphone-link systems

AV memory car navigation VXM-204VFi (standard inter-navigation system)

Dashcam DRH-204VD/WD and a rear camera option sold separately

24

AM Sector: Aftermarket Business

  • Launched in January a dual-camera dashcam product that enables operation and display via 2020 Saisoku-Navi models and a car navigation system monitor.
    Step up the linkage between our car navigation systems and dashcams
    • Able to be used comfortably via a car navigation screen and display on a big screen a video being shot and played, through linkage between any of the 2020 Saisoku-Navi models and a dedicated dashcam

Front camera

Main unit

Rear camera

Function for the linkage between a car navigation system and dashcam, which allows a shot video to be checked instantly on a big Saisoku-Navi screen

  • In March, we will roll out display audio systems that support "Apple CarPlay" "Android Auto" in the U.S., deploying a lineup catering to a wide range of needs such as for high-end to low-end models.
    • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto will automatically start by connecting to an iPhone/Android phone.
    • High-endmodels support wireless connection

DDX4707S

NEW

DDX9907XR

NEW

Entry class

Step-up class

New 2020 lineup for the U.S. that supports

"Apple CarPlay" and "Android Auto" 25

PS Sector: Communications Systems Business

  • Acquired orders for professional digital radio systems for California Highway Patrol in the U.S.
    Won business worth approx. 3.0 billion yen in total over the next three years

Will be equipped on 3,300 vehicles, as mixed protocol operation (P25 Phase 1& 2, Viking16, FM Analog) service deployed by U.S. communication

system subsidiary EFJT was praised.

Earnings recovery by EFJT

Professional radio system to be supplied to

California Highway Patrol

Revenue

0 0

Core operating income

Result for

Result for

Forecast for

26

FYE3/'18

FYE3/'19

FYE3/'20

PS Sector: Professional Systems Business (JKPI and Healthcare)

Expand sales of Video and Audio Solutions

Begin clinical trials in Japan and Australia

products such as surveillance systems,

with the aim of obtaining medical device

signage and wireless intercoms that are

approval for gaze tracking system

aimed to enhance safety measures and

Gazefinder as a diagnosis aid for Autism

convenience at airports and ports

Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

To date, we have acquired orders from

To be done in Japan jointly with

seven airports and one port operators.

Hamamatsu University School of

Medicine, Osaka University, Tottori

University, Hirosaki University and Fukui

University. Aim to obtain medical device

approval within fiscal year 2021

New Chitose

Airport

Haneda International

Chubu International Airport

Airport

Kansai International Airport

Narita International

Hiroshima Airport

Airport

Fukuoka

Port of Okinawa

International

Airport

Diagnosis image using Gazefinder

27

MS Sector: Media Business

  • The rollout of new models HA-A10T and HA-XC50T resulted in our market share for completely wireless earphones soaring in November and December last year.

NEW

Best cost

Gold Prize

performance

Bluetooth

award

Wireless

earphone

HA-A10T

(below 75,000

JPY)

NEW

  • Portable Power Supply, a new product model rolled out in October last year, is doing well. Deploy actively in various sales channels such as mass retailors and online shopping
    • Run advertisements on TV and in newspapers under the concept of Always Near Power Outlet Stimulate demand from outdoor and emergency uses

HA-XC50T

Portable power supply product comprising

New-model completely wireless earphones

a lineup of three models with different capacities

HA-A10T and HA-XC50T

28

MS Sector: Entertainment Business

Promising works for the fourth quarter

Go with the Flow, Takuya Kimura [album] (January) Keisuke Kuwata & The Pin Boys

Little Sad Bowler [single] (February)

Sakanaction

SAKANAQUARIUM 2019 "834.194"

Little Sad Bowler

6.1ch Sound Around Arena Session

Go with the Flow

-LIVE at PORTMESSE NAGOYA 2019.06.14-

[BD/DVD] (January)

  • Victor Rock Festival 2020 will be held on March 20
    • A music festival marking its seventh year this year To be held in Makuhari Messe
  • Campaign for app game THE KING OF FIGHTERS for GIRLS

Conduct a user campaign from late January, seeking to stimulate

demand further

29

DX Business

Start demonstration experiments from February for physical and cognitive driver functions using dashcam and gaze tracking system Gazefinder, jointly with Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and the Toyota City Government

Aim to bring about a safe and secure mobility society by offering an opportunity for a person to promptly become aware of signs of a deterioration in his/her physical and cognitive functions

Demonstrate telematics solutions adopted by the MS&AD Group and Grab at CES 2020 Drawing much attention from industry professionals. Build a foothold for new deployment in the Americas and other regions

Arrange

demonstration

Toyota City

experiment schedules

(locations,

recruitment, etc.)

Demonstration experiment for

Provide data

physical and cognitive driver functions

analysis know-

how for driving

Aioi Nissay

behaviors related

JVCKENWOOD

Dowa Insurance

to telematics

insurance services

Provide dashcams, gaze tracking systems, data, and data analysis know-how.

Demonstration experiment

30

The expressions contained in this presentation referring to the Company's future plans, intentions and expectations are categorized as future forecast statements. Such statements reflect management expectations of future events, and accordingly, are inherently susceptible to risk, uncertainty and other factors, whether known or unknown, and may be significantly different from future performance. These statements represent management's targets as of the time of issuance of these presentation materials, and the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, alter or publicize its future forecast statements in the event there are changes in the economic climate and market conditions affecting the performance of the Company. Risk factors and other uncertainty which may affect the Company's actual performance include: (1) violent fluctuations in economic circumstances and supply and demand systems in major markets (Japan, the U.S, the EU and Asia); (2) restrictions including trade regulations applicable to major markets including Japan and other foreign countries; (3) sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar, euro, and such like against the yen; (4) market price fluctuations in capital markets; and (5) changes in social infrastructure due to short-term changes in technology and such like.

Please note, however, that the above is not a comprehensive list of all the factors that may exert a significant influence on the Company's performance.

Disclaimer

JVC KENWOOD Corporation published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 02:33:09 UTC
