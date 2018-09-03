Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  JW Construction Holding SA    JWCA   PLJWC0000019

JW CONSTRUCTION HOLDING SA (JWCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/31
3.28 PLN   +0.92%
10:37aJW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 29/2018
PU
10:12aJW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 28/2018
PU
07/10JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 27/2018
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JW Construction : Current report 29/2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:37am CEST

Legal basis:Art.17 section 1 of MAR - confidential information

Subject of the report: Signing a conditional agreement for the purchase of real estate.

The Management Board of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. with its business seat in Ząbki (the 'Company') informs that on August 31, 2018 a conditional agreement was signed for the purchase of the real estate constituting the ownership of plots no. 555, 556 and 557/1 with a total area of 29,4000 ha located in Zawada in the gmina of Myślenice (hereinafter referred to as 'the real estate').

The price for the real estate was set at PLN 21.000.000 and constitutes a gross sum.

The condition of concluding the final contract is not exercising the right of pre-emption by the State Treasury represented by:

1) The State Forests in connection with the right of pre-emption due under art. 37a of the Act of 28 September 1991 on forests (Journal of Laws of 2015, item 2100, as amended)

2) Starost of Myślenice in connection with the right of pre-emption due under art. 217 par. 13 of the Act of 20 July 2017 on Water Law (Journal of Laws of 2017, item 1566.).

The basis for providing this report is the significance of an event due to the activity of the Company.

Disclaimer

J.W. Construction Holding SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JW CONSTRUCTION HOLDING SA
10:37aJW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 29/2018
PU
10:12aJW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 28/2018
PU
07/10JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 27/2018
PU
07/02JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 17/2015
PU
05/11JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 13/2018
PU
2017JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 42/2017
PU
2017JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 39/2017
PU
2017JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 34/2017
PU
2015J W CONSTRUCTION : starts the presale of apartments in a next investment in Wars..
PU
2012Polish Real Estate Prices to Fall More Sharply in Future -Central Bank
DJ
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 452 M
EBIT 2018 48,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 259 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart JW CONSTRUCTION HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
JW Construction Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Jozef Kazimierz Wojciechowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malgorzata Szwarc-Sroka Member-Supervisory Board & Director-IR
Irmina Lopuszynska Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Czyz Member-Supervisory Board
Jacek Radziwilski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JW CONSTRUCTION HOLDING SA-18.41%79
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-22.92%20 314
D.R. HORTON-12.85%16 783
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-12.07%11 269
PERSIMMON-11.14%9 865
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-15.93%8 561
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.