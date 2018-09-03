JW Construction : Current report 29/2018

Legal basis:Art.17 section 1 of MAR - confidential information

Subject of the report: Signing a conditional agreement for the purchase of real estate.

The Management Board of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. with its business seat in Ząbki (the 'Company') informs that on August 31, 2018 a conditional agreement was signed for the purchase of the real estate constituting the ownership of plots no. 555, 556 and 557/1 with a total area of 29,4000 ha located in Zawada in the gmina of Myślenice (hereinafter referred to as 'the real estate').

The price for the real estate was set at PLN 21.000.000 and constitutes a gross sum.

The condition of concluding the final contract is not exercising the right of pre-emption by the State Treasury represented by:

1) The State Forests in connection with the right of pre-emption due under art. 37a of the Act of 28 September 1991 on forests (Journal of Laws of 2015, item 2100, as amended)

2) Starost of Myślenice in connection with the right of pre-emption due under art. 217 par. 13 of the Act of 20 July 2017 on Water Law (Journal of Laws of 2017, item 1566.).

The basis for providing this report is the significance of an event due to the activity of the Company.