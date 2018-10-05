Log in
JW Construction Holding SA    JWCA   PLJWC0000019

JW CONSTRUCTION HOLDING SA (JWCA)
JW Construction : Current report 33/2018

10/05/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

Legal basis:Art.17 section 1 of MAR - confidential information

Subject of the report: Initial information on the results for Q3 of 2018.

The Management Board of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. with its business seat in Ząbki hereby informs that:

1) The number of real estate development agreements entered into by the companies of J.W. Construction Holding S. A. Capital Group in Q3 of 2018, preliminary sales agreements (i.e. those regarding finished investments, contracts with entities other than individual clients, and business premises), and paid reservations was 210.

2) The estimated number of units to be recognized in the revenue of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. Capital Group for Q3 of 2018 was 740.

In Q3 of 2017:

1) The number of real estate development agreements entered into by all of the companies of J.W. Construction Holding S. A. Capital Group in Q3 of 2017, preliminary sales agreements (i.e. those regarding finished investments, contracts with entities other than individual clients, and business premises), and paid reservations was 389.

2) The estimated number of units that were recognized in the revenue of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. Capital Group for Q3 of 2017 was224.

This information may be different from the final data to be presented during the publication of the periodic report for Q3 of 2018.

Disclaimer

J.W. Construction Holding SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 18:57:09 UTC
