JW Construction : Current report 38/2018

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of MAR - confidential information

Subject of the report: Initial information on the results for Q4 of 2018.

The Management Board of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. with its registered office in Ząbki ('Issuer'), hereby informs that:

1) The number of development agreements entered into by the companies of Issuer's Capital Group in Q4 of 2018, preliminary sales agreements (i.e. those regarding finished investments, contracts with entities other than individual clients, and business premises), and paid reservations was 280.

2) The estimated number of units to be recognised in the revenue of the Issuer's Capital Group for Q4 of 2018 is approx. 215.

In Q4 of 2017:

1) The number of development agreements entered into by the companies of Issuer's Capital Group in Q4 of 2017, preliminary sales agreements (i.e. those regarding finished investments, contracts with entities other than individual clients, and business premises), and paid reservations was 580.

2) Number of units to recognised in the revenue of the Issuer's Capital Group for Q4 of 2017 was 521.

The above information may differ from the final data to be presented during the publication of the report for 2018.