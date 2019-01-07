Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  JW Construction Holding SA    JWCA   PLJWC0000019

JW CONSTRUCTION HOLDING SA (JWCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/04
2.37 PLN   +3.04%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

JW Construction : Current report 38/2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 05:09am EST

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of MAR - confidential information

Subject of the report: Initial information on the results for Q4 of 2018.

The Management Board of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. with its registered office in Ząbki ('Issuer'), hereby informs that:

1) The number of development agreements entered into by the companies of Issuer's Capital Group in Q4 of 2018, preliminary sales agreements (i.e. those regarding finished investments, contracts with entities other than individual clients, and business premises), and paid reservations was 280.

2) The estimated number of units to be recognised in the revenue of the Issuer's Capital Group for Q4 of 2018 is approx. 215.

In Q4 of 2017:

1) The number of development agreements entered into by the companies of Issuer's Capital Group in Q4 of 2017, preliminary sales agreements (i.e. those regarding finished investments, contracts with entities other than individual clients, and business premises), and paid reservations was 580.

2) Number of units to recognised in the revenue of the Issuer's Capital Group for Q4 of 2017 was 521.

The above information may differ from the final data to be presented during the publication of the report for 2018.

Disclaimer

J.W. Construction Holding SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 10:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JW CONSTRUCTION HOLDING SA
05:09aJW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 38/2018
PU
2018JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 34/2018
PU
2018JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 33/2018
PU
2018JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 32/2018
PU
2018JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 31/2018
PU
2018JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 30/2018
PU
2018JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 29/2018
PU
2018JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 28/2018
PU
2018JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 27/2018
PU
2018JW CONSTRUCTION : Current report 17/2015
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 452 M
EBIT 2018 48,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 259 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart JW CONSTRUCTION HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
JW Construction Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Jozef Kazimierz Wojciechowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malgorzata Szwarc-Sroka Member-Supervisory Board & Director-IR
Irmina Lopuszynska Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Czyz Member-Supervisory Board
Jacek Radziwilski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JW CONSTRUCTION HOLDING SA-0.84%56
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD0.73%21 199
D.R. HORTON6.03%13 828
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD1.48%10 231
PERSIMMON3.94%8 107
PULTEGROUP4.66%7 639
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.