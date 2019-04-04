Log in
JW Construction : Current report 9/2019

04/04/2019

The Management Board of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. with its registered office in Ząbki ('Issuer') hereby informs:

1) In the first quarter of 2019, all companies of the Issuer's Capital Group concluded a total of 280 agreements. These included development agreements, preliminary sales agreements (i.e regarding completed investments, agreements with entities other than individual customers, and commercial premises) and paid reservations.

2) The estimated number of units to be recognised in the revenues of the Issuer's Capital Group for the first quarter of 2019 is approx. 265

In Q1 of 2018

1) In the first quarter of 2018, all companies of the Issuer's Capital Group concluded a total of 426 agreements. These included development agreements, preliminary sales agreements (i.e regarding completed investments, agreements with entities other than individual customers, and commercial premises) and paid reservations.

2) Number of units recognised in the revenue of the Issuer's Capital Group for the first quarter of 2018 was 79.

The above information may differ from the final data to be presented during the publication of the report for the first quarter of 2019.

Disclaimer

J.W. Construction Holding SA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 14:11:05 UTC
