Financial Statements for Fiscal 2017(IFRS) with Independent Auditor's Report （1,757KB） ※JXTG Holdings : From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
JXTG Holdings, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
As of
As of
Notes
March 31, 2018
March 31, 2017
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
8, 21
447,355
349,007
Trade and other receivables
9, 21
1,437,123
1,060,884
Inventories
10
1,540,033
1,130,400
Other financial assets
21
61,282
46,289
Other current assets
20
98,733
105,450
3,584,526
2,692,030
Assets held for sale
11, 15
8,655
23,747
Total current assets
3,593,181
2,715,777
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11, 13, 14
3,327,400
2,988,736
Goodwill
12, 14
177,216
17,061
Intangible assets
12, 13, 14
334,404
50,987
Investments accounted for using the equity method
36
404,158
392,269
Other financial assets
21
482,346
454,943
Other non-current assets
19
6,915
6,590
Deferred tax assets
20
131,935
166,529
Total non-current assets
4,864,374
4,077,115
Total assets
8,457,555
6,792,892
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
As of March 31, 2017
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables Bonds and borrowings Income taxes payable Other financial liabilities Provisions
1,304,355
529,058 862,609
71,448 33,633
14,387 19,941
20,240 6,168
Other current liabilities
449,911 355,409
Liabilities directly related to assets held for sale
Total current liabilities
2,582,115 16,423 2,598,538
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings Liabilities for retirement benefits Other financial liabilities Provisions
1,570,071
287,159 133,096
24,379 27,289
144,717 141,702
Other non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities
110,980 79,266
243,655 102,642
Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities
2,054,066 4,652,604
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Common stock
100,000 100,000
Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury stock
1,250,667 751,556
1,017,402 697,009
(3,990)
Other components of equity
162,619
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling interests
1,707,194
433,094
Total equity liabilities and equity
2,140,288 6,792,892
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
JXTG Holdings, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Year ended
Year ended
Notes
March 31, 2018
March 31, 2017
Continuing operations
Revenue
7
10,301,072
7,025,062
Cost of sales
24
9,014,483
6,082,773
Gross profit
1,286,589
942,289
Selling, general and administrative expenses
24
783,840
644,913
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity
method
7, 36
62,510
25,548
Other operating income
26
141,903
63,024
Other operating expenses
26
219,616
114,810
Operating profit
7
487,546
271,138
Finance income
25
8,310
3,671
Finance costs
25
28,421
25,694
Profit before tax
467,435
249,115
Income tax expense
27
143,142
98,978
Profit for the year
324,293
150,137
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent
361,922
150,008
Non-controlling interests
(37,629)
129
Profit for the year
324,293
150,137
Profit per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic earnings per share
29
Diluted earnings per share
29
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
JXTG Holdings, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Year ended March 31, 2017
Profit for the year
324,293 150,137
Other comprehensive income, net of tax 28
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
34,321 30,089
Remeasurement gains on defined benefit plans Share of other comprehensive income of investments
3,318 471
accounted for using the equity method 36
575 1,875
32,435
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
(22,824)
6,075
Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of investments accounted for using the equity method
3,380 (9,799)
(18,485) (26,548)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the year
5,887 156,024
Comprehensive income (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent
157,384
Non-controlling interests
(1,360)
Total comprehensive income for the year
156,024
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
