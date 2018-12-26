Log in
JXTG Holdings Inc    5020   JP3386450005

JXTG HOLDINGS INC (5020)
Financial Statements for Fiscal 2017(IFRS) with Independent Auditor's Report （1,757KB） ※JXTG Holdings : From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018

12/26/2018 | 04:05am CET

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

JXTG Holdings, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

As of

As of

Notes

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

8, 21

447,355

349,007

Trade and other receivables

9, 21

1,437,123

1,060,884

Inventories

10

1,540,033

1,130,400

Other financial assets

21

61,282

46,289

Other current assets

20

98,733

105,450

3,584,526

2,692,030

Assets held for sale

11, 15

8,655

23,747

Total current assets

3,593,181

2,715,777

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11, 13, 14

3,327,400

2,988,736

Goodwill

12, 14

177,216

17,061

Intangible assets

12, 13, 14

334,404

50,987

Investments accounted for using the equity method

36

404,158

392,269

Other financial assets

21

482,346

454,943

Other non-current assets

19

6,915

6,590

Deferred tax assets

20

131,935

166,529

Total non-current assets

4,864,374

4,077,115

Total assets

8,457,555

6,792,892

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

As of March 31, 2017

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables Bonds and borrowings Income taxes payable Other financial liabilities Provisions

1,304,355

529,058 862,609

71,448 33,633

14,387 19,941

20,240 6,168

Other current liabilities

449,911 355,409

Liabilities directly related to assets held for sale

Total current liabilities

2,582,115 16,423 2,598,538

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings Liabilities for retirement benefits Other financial liabilities Provisions

1,570,071

287,159 133,096

24,379 27,289

144,717 141,702

Other non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities

110,980 79,266

243,655 102,642

Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities

2,054,066 4,652,604

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Common stock

100,000 100,000

Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury stock

1,250,667 751,556

1,017,402 697,009

(3,990)

Other components of equity

162,619

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling interests

1,707,194

433,094

Total equityliabilities and equity

2,140,288 6,792,892

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

JXTG Holdings, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Year ended

Year ended

Notes

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

Continuing operations

Revenue

7

10,301,072

7,025,062

Cost of sales

24

9,014,483

6,082,773

Gross profit

1,286,589

942,289

Selling, general and administrative expenses

24

783,840

644,913

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity

method

7, 36

62,510

25,548

Other operating income

26

141,903

63,024

Other operating expenses

26

219,616

114,810

Operating profit

7

487,546

271,138

Finance income

25

8,310

3,671

Finance costs

25

28,421

25,694

Profit before tax

467,435

249,115

Income tax expense

27

143,142

98,978

Profit for the year

324,293

150,137

Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

361,922

150,008

Non-controlling interests

(37,629)

129

Profit for the year

324,293

150,137

Profit per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic earnings per share

29

Diluted earnings per share

29

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

JXTG Holdings, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Year ended March 31, 2017

Profit for the year

324,293 150,137

Other comprehensive income, net of tax 28

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

34,321 30,089

Remeasurement gains on defined benefit plans Share of other comprehensive income of investments

3,318 471

accounted for using the equity method 36

575 1,875

32,435

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

(22,824)

6,075

Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of investments accounted for using the equity method

3,380 (9,799)

(18,485) (26,548)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the year

5,887 156,024

Comprehensive income (loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

157,384

Non-controlling interests

(1,360)

Total comprehensive income for the year

156,024

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 03:04:06 UTC
