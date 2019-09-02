Log in
JXTG : Call for Proposals in the Accelerator Program "Innovation Challenge for the Next Generation"

09/02/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation announced last June 7, 2019 the launching of an accelerator program,1 'Innovation Challenge for the Next Generation' ('the Program'), jointly with Agorize2 (Head Office: Paris, France; CEO: Charles Thou). We are now pleased to announce the opening of the official website for the Program as of September 2, and the start of submission acceptance.

The Program invites ideas for new businesses from start-ups with the aim of commercializing such ideas. Prioritizing nonferrous metal-related innovation, the Program is seeking ideas in a wide range of nonferrous metal domains including resources development and smelting and refining, with a particular focus on advanced materials, high-performance and multifunctional materials, and recycling technologies. The Program is being conducted jointly also with our Group companies H. C. Starck Tantalum & Niobium GmbH, Toho Titanium Co., Ltd., and Tatsuta Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., with which we are pursuing synergies with our businesses mainly in downstream areas.

The participating companies are looking to receive a wealth of innovative ideas from start-ups all over the world, and particularly from Europe, where Agorize has a well-developed network. Submissions are actively encouraged.

The JX Nippon Mining & Metals Group Long-Term Vision 2040 calls for growth of the Group as a 'technology-based business,' and sets out the aim of contributing to the advancement and innovation of society through the supply of advanced materials. As one measure to these ends, the Group seeks to form co-creation development entities jointly with corporations, universities, research institutions and others, in and outside Japan, that will create new businesses. This Program is part of those efforts.

Notes:

1.An accelerator program enables companies to use a contest format to invite ideas and proposals from start-ups with a view to cooperation or investment.

2.Agorize is a company with operating bases primarily in France, as well as elsewhere in the world. It offers support for accelerator programs and a variety of other forms of open innovation.

For reference: Overview of the Accelerator Program

Program Name

Innovation Challenge for the Next Generation

Overview

The Program seeks ideas for future-oriented, innovative new businesses in a wide range of nonferrous metal domains including resources development and smelting and refining, with a particular focus on technology-based businesses involving advanced materials, high-performance and multifunctional materials, and recycling. The forms of partnership to be offered include joint development, funding assistance, capital alliance, provision of materials, and provision of sales channels.

Schedule

2019

Sep. 2 Start of proposal submission (official launch of website)

Oct. 25 Deadline for proposal submission

Early Nov. First selection stage (document review)

Late Nov. Second selection stage (interviews)

2020

March Final selection meeting

Website for Submissions (English only)

New business ideas may be submitted using the website below. Submissions are actively encouraged.

https://www.agorize.com/en/challenges/jx-challenge

Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 02:34:05 UTC
