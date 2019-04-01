Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JXTG Holdings Inc    5020   JP3386450005

JXTG HOLDINGS INC

(5020)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JXTG : Conclusion of a Basic Agreement on Establishment of a Joint Venture for Copper Alloy Melting and Casting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 12:57am EDT

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. ('JSW'; Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Naotaka Miyauchi) and JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation ('JX Metals'; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Shigeru Oi) are pleased to announce the conclusion of a basic agreement, as outlined below, on establishment of a joint venture in the field of copper alloy melting and casting.

1. Background to joint venture establishment

JSW applies its outstanding melting and casting/forging technologies to the manufacture of high-quality, highly clean large steel castings and forgings, and is a leading global supplier of formed and fabricated materials in a wide range of fields, from electrical energy to industrial machinery and information technology.
JX Metals, based on superior metal fabrication technologies, is one of the world's top developers and manufacturers of titanium copper alloys and other advanced functional metal materials, providing products that meet wide-ranging needs as components in smartphones and tablets, automotive vehicles, medical devices and many more applications.
As technical innovation continues in the IT and other fields, advanced functional metal materials such as titanium copper alloys are likely to see increasing demands for greater thinness and functionality. Meeting these needs will require copper alloy materials with even higher levels of quality.
Against this background, JSW and JX Metals have concluded a basic agreement on the way to forming a joint venture with the capability of providing high-quality copper alloy ingots, by bringing together the steel materials melting and casting technologies of JSW and the copper alloy melting and casting and precision rolling technologies of JX Metals, which each company has cultivated over many years.

2. Objectives of joint venture establishment

For JSW, the joint venture establishment will enable expansion of its business beyond its mainstay steel products into the advanced function metal materials field, accelerating the restructuring of its formed and fabricated materials and energy businesses.
For JX Metals, the supply of high-quality copper alloy ingots from the venture will make possible expansion of production capacity and even more stable provision of titanium copper alloys and other advanced functional materials, firming up its position as a leading global manufacturer in this field.

3. Summary of joint venture agreement (planned)

Details of the company to be formed in this joint venture are currently under discussion by JSW and JX Metals. At the current time, the following broad outline is being considered. When further details are officially decided, they will be announced promptly to the public.

1) Name To be determined
2) Location Muroran, Hokkaido
3) Name and title of representative To be determined
4) Main business operations Melting and casting of copper alloy
5) Capital 100 million yen (planned)
6) Date of establishment August 2019 (planned)
7) Equity shares The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. 51%
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation 49%

4. Overview of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. and JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Name The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
Location 11-1, Osaki 1-chome, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan 1-2, Otemachi 1-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative Naotaka Miyauchi, President and Representative Director Shigeru Oi, President and Chief Executive Officer
Main business operations Manufacture and sale of plastics manufacturing and processing machinery, injection molding machines, forged and cast steel products and many other products Development and mining of nonferrous metal resources, manufacture and sale of nonferrous metal products, etc.
Capital 19,716 million yen 75,000 million yen

5. The next steps

The following schedule is planned at this time.

Conclusion of agreement on joint venture establishment July 2019
Joint venture establishment August 2019
Start of operations By September 2021

For inquiries regarding this matter

Corporate Communication Group, Corporate Planning Office
The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.
Gate City Ohsaki West Tower, 11-1, Osaki 1-chome, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0032, Japan
TEL: +81-(0)3-5745-2027

Public Relations Office, Planning & Coordination Department
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
1-2, Otemachi 1-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8164, Japan
TEL: +81-(0)3-6257-7405

Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 04:56:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JXTG HOLDINGS INC
12:57aJXTG : Conclusion of a Basic Agreement on Establishment of a Joint Venture for C..
PU
03/27JXTG HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22Japan's TEPCO to enter hydrogen fuel business with JXTG
RE
03/14JXTG : Succeeded in the world's first technical verification to produce "CO2-fre..
PU
03/14MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Shipbuilding Holds Christening Ceremony for LPG Ca..
AQ
02/22Asia's surging fuel exports depress refining industry profits
RE
02/08JXTG : says April-December profit up 11.6 percent, but cuts annual profit foreca..
RE
02/01JXTG : Japan`s JXTG settles Feb benzene Asia contract price at $570/mt CFR, up $..
AQ
01/16In Papua New Guinea, Exxon's giant LNG project fuels frustration
RE
01/09JXTG : Japan to Resume Oil Import from Iran
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 040 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 336 B
Debt 2019 1 804 B
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 5,06
P/E ratio 2020 5,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 1 715 B
Chart JXTG HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
JXTG Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JXTG HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 850  JPY
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori President & Representative Director
Yukio Uchida Chairman
Yoshiaki Ouchi Managing Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & IR
Junichi Kawada Director, Executive Vice President & Head-Audit
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JXTG HOLDINGS INC-11.45%15 466
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.49%342 172
BP12.61%148 082
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.58%124 909
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.66%101 931
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.13.59%51 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About