JXTG : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 （182KB）

Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Finance & Investor Relations Department
Telephone: +81-3-6257-7075
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report:
August 13, 2019
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:
-
Supplemental materials for the quarterly financial results:
Yes
Quarterly financial results presentation:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)
1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(1) Operating Results
(Percentage figures represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
owners of the parent
income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
1Q of FY2019
2,514,844
(2.0)
49,254
(78.3)
42,533
(80.4)
17,387
(88.0)
(10,934)
-
1Q of FY2018
2,566,927
15.4
227,344
404.9
217,196
470.9
145,138
663.4
151,753
513.6
Basic profit per share
Diluted profit per share
Yen
Yen
1Q of FY2019
5.25
5.25
1Q of FY2018
42.66
42.64
(2) Financial Position
Total equity attributable
Equity ratio
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
to owners of the parent
of the parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
1Q of FY2019
8,628,663
3,032,033
2,640,686
30.6
FY2018
8,477,811
3,119,816
2,717,840
32.1
2. Dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Year-End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2018
-
10.00
-
11.00
21.00
FY2019
-
FY2019
11.00
-
11.00
22.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revision to the most recent dividend forecast: No
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Basic profit per share
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First Half of
5,500,000
1.3
290,000
(34.3)
275,000
(35.2)
175,000
(38.6)
53.33
FY2019
FY2019
11,500,000
3.3
550,000
2.4
515,000
1.3
320,000
(0.7)
97.51
Note: Revision to the most recent consolidated earnings forecast: No
The forecasts of consolidated results for the first half and the full fiscal year of 2019 remain unchanged from the previous forecasts announced on May 13, 2019.
Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of June 30, 2019.
As for the forecasts of operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors*, please see the following.
500,000 million yen (percentage change from the previous fiscal year: (3.0)%)
(Reference) Actual results for FY2018:
515,700 million yen
(*) The impact of inventory valuation on the cost of sales by using the weighted-average method and by writing down the book value.
Explanatory Notes
(1) Changes in the number of material subsidiaries during the term under review: None
Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation.
(2) Changes in accounting policies and in accounting estimates
(i)
Changes in accounting policies required by the IFRS:
Yes
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above:
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Note: For details, please refer to "Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto (4) Explanatory Notes to the Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 7 of the Attached Material.
(3) Number of shares issued (Common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
First Quarter of FY2019 ended June 30, 2019:
3,385,993,649 shares
FY2018 ended March 31, 2019:
3,385,993,649 shares
(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
First Quarter of FY2019 ended June 30, 2019:
104,367,224 shares
FY2018 ended March 31, 2019:
56,898,910 shares
(iii) Average number of shares issued during the period
First Quarter of FY2019 ended June 30, 2019:
3,308,909,521 shares
First Quarter of FY2018 ended June 30, 2018:
3,402,544,164 shares
This report is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements on results, and other specific comments (Note on Statements Regarding Prospective Matters)
This material contains forward-looking statements; however, actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the following:
changes in macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources and materials industries; (2) revisions to laws and strengthening of regulations; and (3) litigation and other similar risks.
Changes from the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period in the previous fiscal year) are not presented ("-") if either or both of the fiscal year (or period) under review and the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period) are negative, or if the percentage change is 1,000% or greater.
Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto
(1) Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
FY2018
1Q of FY2019
(As of March 31, 2019)
(As of June 30, 2019)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
385,434
383,031
Trade and other receivables
1,363,974
1,169,411
Inventories
1,590,207
1,577,661
Other financial assets
47,184
72,724
Other current assets
198,851
179,976
Sub total
3,585,650
3,382,803
Assets held for sale
1,737
16,486
Total current assets
3,587,387
3,399,289
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,381,642
3,735,654
Goodwill
196,482
194,304
Intangible assets
345,800
342,621
Investments accounted for using the equity
403,241
399,473
method
Other financial assets
422,597
418,737
Other non-current assets
7,662
7,846
Deferred tax assets
133,000
130,739
Total non-current assets
4,890,424
5,229,374
TOTAL ASSETS
8,477,811
8,628,663
1
(Millions of yen)
FY2018
1Q of FY2019
(As of March 31, 2019)
(As of June 30, 2019)
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
1,852,441
1,656,897
Bonds and borrowings
644,288
836,071
Income taxes payable
28,016
24,076
Lease liabilities
-
60,822
Other financial liabilities
18,867
20,625
Provisions
40,413
31,604
Other current liabilities
348,301
334,972
Sub total
2,932,326
2,965,067
Liabilities directly related to assets held for
-
15,957
sale
Total current liabilities
2,932,326
2,981,024
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
1,573,705
1,431,175
Liabilities for retirement benefits
274,206
267,877
Lease liabilities
-
400,230
Other financial liabilities
37,027
36,817
Provisions
152,269
149,550
Other non-current liabilities
105,518
51,892
Deferred tax liabilities
282,944
278,065
Total non-current liabilities
2,425,669
2,615,606
Total liabilities
5,357,995
5,596,630
EQUITY
Common stock
100,000
100,000
Capital surplus
1,222,193
1,221,695
Retained earnings
1,272,960
1,253,375
Treasury stock
(29,698)
(54,569)
Other components of equity
152,385
120,185
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
2,717,840
2,640,686
Non-controlling interests
401,976
391,347
Total equity
3,119,816
3,032,033
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
8,477,811
8,628,663
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:29:10 UTC