JXTG : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 （182KB）

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JXTG Holdings Inc    5020   JP3386450005

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2019 | 12:30am EDT

This document contains a financial summary and financial statements translated from the original

Japanese version, for convenience only.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 [IFRS]

August 7, 2019

Company name:

JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya

Code number:

5020

URL: https://www.hd.jxtg-group.co.jp/

Representative:

Tsutomu Sugimori

Representative Director, President

Contact person:

Ryo Inoue

Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Finance & Investor Relations Department

Telephone: +81-3-6257-7075

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report:

August 13, 2019

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:

-

Supplemental materials for the quarterly financial results:

Yes

Quarterly financial results presentation:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(1) Operating Results

(Percentage figures represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of the parent

income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

1Q of FY2019

2,514,844

(2.0)

49,254

(78.3)

42,533

(80.4)

17,387

(88.0)

(10,934)

-

1Q of FY2018

2,566,927

15.4

227,344

404.9

217,196

470.9

145,138

663.4

151,753

513.6

Basic profit per share

Diluted profit per share

Yen

Yen

1Q of FY2019

5.25

5.25

1Q of FY2018

42.66

42.64

(2) Financial Position

Total equity attributable

Equity ratio

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

to owners of the parent

of the parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

1Q of FY2019

8,628,663

3,032,033

2,640,686

30.6

FY2018

8,477,811

3,119,816

2,717,840

32.1

2. Dividends

Annual cash dividends per share

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

Year-End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2018

-

10.00

-

11.00

21.00

FY2019

-

FY2019

11.00

-

11.00

22.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision to the most recent dividend forecast: No

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Basic profit per share

owners of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First Half of

5,500,000

1.3

290,000

(34.3)

275,000

(35.2)

175,000

(38.6)

53.33

FY2019

FY2019

11,500,000

3.3

550,000

2.4

515,000

1.3

320,000

(0.7)

97.51

Note: Revision to the most recent consolidated earnings forecast: No

The forecasts of consolidated results for the first half and the full fiscal year of 2019 remain unchanged from the previous forecasts announced on May 13, 2019.

Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of June 30, 2019.

As for the forecasts of operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors*, please see the following.

Operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors:

Forecasts for FY2019:

500,000 million yen (percentage change from the previous fiscal year: (3.0)%)

(Reference) Actual results for FY2018:

515,700 million yen

(*) The impact of inventory valuation on the cost of sales by using the weighted-average method and by writing down the book value.

Explanatory Notes

(1) Changes in the number of material subsidiaries during the term under review: None

Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation.

(2) Changes in accounting policies and in accounting estimates

(i)

Changes in accounting policies required by the IFRS:

Yes

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above:

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates: None

Note: For details, please refer to "Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto (4) Explanatory Notes to the Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 7 of the Attached Material.

(3) Number of shares issued (Common stock)

  1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

First Quarter of FY2019 ended June 30, 2019:

3,385,993,649 shares

FY2018 ended March 31, 2019:

3,385,993,649 shares

(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

First Quarter of FY2019 ended June 30, 2019:

104,367,224 shares

FY2018 ended March 31, 2019:

56,898,910 shares

(iii) Average number of shares issued during the period

First Quarter of FY2019 ended June 30, 2019:

3,308,909,521 shares

First Quarter of FY2018 ended June 30, 2018:

3,402,544,164 shares

This report is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements on results, and other specific comments (Note on Statements Regarding Prospective Matters)

This material contains forward-looking statements; however, actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the following:

  1. changes in macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources and materials industries; (2) revisions to laws and strengthening of regulations; and (3) litigation and other similar risks.

Changes from the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period in the previous fiscal year) are not presented ("-") if either or both of the fiscal year (or period) under review and the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period) are negative, or if the percentage change is 1,000% or greater.

Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto

(1) Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

1Q of FY2019

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2019)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

385,434

383,031

Trade and other receivables

1,363,974

1,169,411

Inventories

1,590,207

1,577,661

Other financial assets

47,184

72,724

Other current assets

198,851

179,976

Sub total

3,585,650

3,382,803

Assets held for sale

1,737

16,486

Total current assets

3,587,387

3,399,289

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,381,642

3,735,654

Goodwill

196,482

194,304

Intangible assets

345,800

342,621

Investments accounted for using the equity

403,241

399,473

method

Other financial assets

422,597

418,737

Other non-current assets

7,662

7,846

Deferred tax assets

133,000

130,739

Total non-current assets

4,890,424

5,229,374

TOTAL ASSETS

8,477,811

8,628,663

1

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

1Q of FY2019

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2019)

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

1,852,441

1,656,897

Bonds and borrowings

644,288

836,071

Income taxes payable

28,016

24,076

Lease liabilities

-

60,822

Other financial liabilities

18,867

20,625

Provisions

40,413

31,604

Other current liabilities

348,301

334,972

Sub total

2,932,326

2,965,067

Liabilities directly related to assets held for

-

15,957

sale

Total current liabilities

2,932,326

2,981,024

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

1,573,705

1,431,175

Liabilities for retirement benefits

274,206

267,877

Lease liabilities

-

400,230

Other financial liabilities

37,027

36,817

Provisions

152,269

149,550

Other non-current liabilities

105,518

51,892

Deferred tax liabilities

282,944

278,065

Total non-current liabilities

2,425,669

2,615,606

Total liabilities

5,357,995

5,596,630

EQUITY

Common stock

100,000

100,000

Capital surplus

1,222,193

1,221,695

Retained earnings

1,272,960

1,253,375

Treasury stock

(29,698)

(54,569)

Other components of equity

152,385

120,185

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

2,717,840

2,640,686

Non-controlling interests

401,976

391,347

Total equity

3,119,816

3,032,033

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

8,477,811

8,628,663

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:29:10 UTC
