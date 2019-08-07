JXTG : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 （182KB）

This document contains a financial summary and financial statements translated from the original

Japanese version, for convenience only.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 [IFRS]

August 7, 2019 Company name: JXTG Holdings, Inc. Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya Code number: 5020 Representative: Tsutomu Sugimori Representative Director, President

(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(1) Operating Results (Percentage figures represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Total comprehensive owners of the parent income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 1Q of FY2019 2,514,844 (2.0) 49,254 (78.3) 42,533 (80.4) 17,387 (88.0) (10,934) - 1Q of FY2018 2,566,927 15.4 227,344 404.9 217,196 470.9 145,138 663.4 151,753 513.6 Basic profit per share Diluted profit per share Yen Yen 1Q of FY2019 5.25 5.25 1Q of FY2018 42.66 42.64 (2) Financial Position Total equity attributable Equity ratio Total assets Total equity attributable to owners to owners of the parent of the parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % 1Q of FY2019 8,628,663 3,032,033 2,640,686 30.6 FY2018 8,477,811 3,119,816 2,717,840 32.1 2. Dividends Annual cash dividends per share End of 1st quarter End of 2nd quarter End of 3rd quarter Year-End Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2018 - 10.00 - 11.00 21.00 FY2019 - FY2019 11.00 - 11.00 22.00 (Forecast)

Note: Revision to the most recent dividend forecast: No

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Basic profit per share owners of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen First Half of 5,500,000 1.3 290,000 (34.3) 275,000 (35.2) 175,000 (38.6) 53.33 FY2019 FY2019 11,500,000 3.3 550,000 2.4 515,000 1.3 320,000 (0.7) 97.51

Note: Revision to the most recent consolidated earnings forecast: No

The forecasts of consolidated results for the first half and the full fiscal year of 2019 remain unchanged from the previous forecasts announced on May 13, 2019.