JXTG : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 （181KB）

This document contains a financial summary and financial statements translated from the original Japanese version, for convenience only. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 [IFRS] November 8, 2019 Company name: JXTG Holdings, Inc. Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya Code number: 5020 URL: https://www.hd.jxtg-group.co.jp/ Representative: Tsutomu Sugimori Representative Director, President Contact person: Ryo Inoue Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Finance & Investor Relations Department Telephone: +81-3-6257-7075 Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report: November 13, 2019 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments: December 4, 2019 Supplemental materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.) 1. Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Operating Results (Percentage figures represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Total comprehensive owners of the parent income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 2Q of FY2019 5,063,069 (6.8) 130,865 (70.3) 117,878 (72.2) 71,038 (75.1) 33,296 (90.2) 2Q of FY2018 5,429,567 15.9 441,201 125.8 424,140 133.3 285,053 131.1 338,062 117.2 Basic profit per share Diluted profit per share Yen Yen 2Q of FY2019 21.68 21.67 2Q of FY2018 84.03 84.00 (2) Financial Position Total equity attributable Equity ratio Total assets Total equity attributable to owners to owners of the parent of the parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % 2Q of FY2019 8,493,117 3,043,065 2,650,441 31.2 FY2018 8,477,811 3,119,816 2,717,840 32.1 2. Dividends Annual cash dividends per share End of 1st quarter End of 2nd quarter End of 3rd quarter Year-End Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2018 - 10.00 - 11.00 21.00 FY2019 - 11.00 FY2019 - 11.00 22.00 (Forecast) Note: Revision to the most recent dividend forecast: No 3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Basic profit per share owners of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen FY2019 10,400,000 (6.6) 280,000 (47.9) 250,000 (50.8) 155,000 (51.9) 48.15 Note: Revision to the most recent consolidated earnings forecast: Yes Regarding the revisions to the forecasts of consolidated results, please refer to "Notification of the Difference between the Forecasts and the Actual of Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year 2019 and Revisions to the Annual Forecasts" announced today. Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of September 30, 2019. As for the forecasts of operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors*, please see the following. Operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors: Forecasts for FY2019:350,000 million yen (percentage change from the previous fiscal year: (32.1)%) (Reference) Actual results for FY2018: 515,700 million yen (*) The impact of inventory valuation on the cost of sales by using the weighted-average method and by writing down the book value. Explanatory Notes (1) Changes in the number of material subsidiaries during the term under review: None Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation. (2) Changes in accounting policies and in accounting estimates (i) Changes in accounting policies required by the IFRS: Yes (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above: None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None Note: For details, please refer to "Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto (4) Explanatory Notes to the Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 7 of the Attached Material. (3) Number of shares issued (Common stock) Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock) Second Quarter of FY2019 ended September 30, 2019: 3,330,282,649 shares FY2018 ended March 31, 2019: 3,385,993,649 shares Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

Second Quarter of FY2019 ended September 30, 2019: 110,873,803 shares FY2018 ended March 31, 2019: 56,898,910 shares Average number of shares issued during the period

Second Quarter of FY2019 ended September 30, 2019: 3,277,287,951 shares

Second Quarter of FY2018 ended September 30, 2018: 3,392,186,467 shares This report is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. Explanation regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements on results, and other specific comments (Note on Statements Regarding Prospective Matters) This material contains forward-looking statements; however, actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the following: (1) changes in macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources and materials industries; (2) revisions to laws and strengthening of regulations; and (3) litigation and other similar risks. Changes from the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period in the previous fiscal year) are not presented ("-") if either or both of the fiscal year (or period) under review and the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period) are negative, or if the percentage change is 1,000% or greater. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto (1) Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Millions of yen) FY2018 2Q of FY2019 (As of March 31, 2019) (As of September 30, 2019) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 385,434 347,469 Trade and other receivables 1,363,974 1,145,707 Inventories 1,590,207 1,538,555 Other financial assets 47,184 52,253 Other current assets 198,851 164,720 Sub total 3,585,650 3,248,704 Assets held for sale 1,737 1,737 Total current assets 3,587,387 3,250,441 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3,381,642 3,735,265 Goodwill 196,482 193,997 Intangible assets 345,800 340,540 Investments accounted for using the equity 403,241 422,242 method Other financial assets 422,597 409,254 Other non-current assets 7,662 8,273 Deferred tax assets 133,000 133,105 Total non-current assets 4,890,424 5,242,676 TOTAL ASSETS 8,477,811 8,493,117 1 (Millions of yen) FY2018 2Q of FY2019 (As of March 31, 2019) (As of September 30, 2019) LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,852,441 1,499,308 Bonds and borrowings 644,288 853,598 Income taxes payable 28,016 31,958 Lease liabilities - 62,561 Other financial liabilities 18,867 19,474 Provisions 40,413 15,928 Other current liabilities 348,301 319,072 Total current liabilities 2,932,326 2,801,899 Non-current liabilities Bonds and borrowings 1,573,705 1,474,367 Liabilities for retirement benefits 274,206 266,584 Lease liabilities - 394,300 Other financial liabilities 37,027 35,641 Provisions 152,269 149,347 Other non-current liabilities 105,518 52,111 Deferred tax liabilities 282,944 275,803 Total non-current liabilities 2,425,669 2,648,153 Total liabilities 5,357,995 5,450,052 EQUITY Common stock 100,000 100,000 Capital surplus 1,222,193 1,193,310 Retained earnings 1,272,960 1,308,807 Treasury stock (29,698) (55,173) Other components of equity 152,385 103,497 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 2,717,840 2,650,441 Non-controlling interests 401,976 392,624 Total equity 3,119,816 3,043,065 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 8,477,811 8,493,117 2 (2) Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss (Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss) (Millions of yen) 2Q of FY2018 2Q of FY2019 (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Revenue 5,429,567 5,063,069 Cost of sales 4,724,541 4,578,724 Gross profit 705,026 484,345 Selling, general and administrative expenses 382,934 399,555 Share of profit of investments accounted for using 35,500 25,834 the equity method Other operating income 115,934 39,741 Other operating expenses 32,325 19,500 Operating profit 441,201 130,865 Finance income 2,528 4,747 Finance costs 19,589 17,734 Profit before tax 424,140 117,878 Income tax expense 122,948 35,151 Profit 301,192 82,727 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent 285,053 71,038 Non-controlling interests 16,139 11,689 Profit 301,192 82,727 (Yen) Basic profit per share 84.03 21.68 Diluted profit per share 84.00 21.67 3 (Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss) (Millions of yen) 2Q of FY2018 2Q of FY2019 (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Profit 301,192 82,727 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair 8,308 (15,526) value through other comprehensive income Remeasurement gains on defined benefit plans 7,818 4,418 Shares of other comprehensive income (loss) of (222) (262) investments accounted for using the equity method Total Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges Shares of other comprehensive income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method 15,904 (11,370) 33,216 (25,389) (2,858) (8,362) (3,888) (9,814) Total 20,966 (38,061) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 36,870 (49,431) Total comprehensive income 338,062 33,296 Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 319,930 26,081 Non-controlling interests 18,132 7,215 Total comprehensive income 338,062 33,296 4 Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Second Quarter of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018) (Millions of Yen) Other components of equity Changes in fair Retained Treasury value of financial Common stock Capital surplus assets measured Changes in fair earnings stock at fair value value of cash through other flow hedges comprehensive income (loss) Balance as of April 1, 2018 Profit Other comprehensive income (loss) Total comprehensive income (loss) Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Cash dividends Share-based payment transactions Equity transactions with non-controlling interests, etc. Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings Transfer from other components of equity to non-financial assets Other Total transactions with owners Balance as of September 30, 2018 100,000 1,250,667 1,017,402 (4,730) 143,296 (6,125) - - 285,053 - - - - - - - 7,638 (7,257) - - 285,053 - 7,638 (7,257) - - - (30,019) - - - 0 - 0 - - - - (34,198) - - - - 60 - 33 - - - - - - - - - - 3,824 - 3,972 - - - - - - 1,707 - (1,732) - - - - - (1,672) (30,374) (29,986) 3,972 1,707 100,000 1,248,995 1,272,081 (34,716) 154,906 (11,675) Other components of equity Total equity Exchange Remeasurement differences on attributable to Non-controlling Total equity losses (gains) on translation of Total owners of the interests defined benefit foreign parent plans operations Balance as of April 1, 2018 Profit Other comprehensive income (loss) Total comprehensive income (loss) Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Cash dividends Share-based payment transactions Equity transactions with non-controlling interests, etc. Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings Transfer from other components of equity to non-financial assets Other Total transactions with owners Balance as of September 30, 2018 39,031 - 176,202 2,539,541 380,434 2,919,975 - - - 285,053 16,139 301,192 26,700 7,796 34,877 34,877 1,993 36,870 26,700 7,796 34,877 319,930 18,132 338,062 - - - (30,019) - (30,019) - - - 0 - 0 - - - (34,198) (8,564) (42,762) - - - 93 - 93 (197) - (197) (197) 11,125 10,928 - (7,796) (3,824) - - - - - 1,707 1,707 837 2,544 - - - (1,732) (10,948) (12,680) (197) (7,796) (2,314) (64,346) (7,550) (71,896) 65,534 - 208,765 2,795,125 391,016 3,186,141 5 Second Quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) (Millions of Yen) Other components of equity Changes in fair Retained Treasury value of financial Common stock Capital surplus assets measured Changes in fair earnings stock at fair value value of cash through other flow hedges comprehensive income (loss) Balance as of April 1, 2019 100,000 1,222,193 1,272,960 (29,698) 111,486 (8,877) Cumulative effect of Changes in - - (2,072) - - - accounting policies Restated balance 100,000 1,222,193 1,270,888 (29,698) 111,486 (8,877) Profit - - 71,038 - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - (15,803) (2,219) (loss) Total comprehensive income - - 71,038 - (15,803) (2,219) (loss) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (53,970) - - Disposal of treasury stock - 0 - 0 - - Cancellation of treasury stock - (28,634) - 28,634 - - Cash dividends - - (36,660) - - - Share-based payment - 67 - 105 - - transactions Equity transactions with - - - - - - non-controlling interests, etc. Transfer from other components - - 3,541 - 738 - of equity to retained earnings Transfer from other components - - - - - (390) of equity to non-financial assets Other - (316) - (244) - - Total transactions with - (28,883) (33,119) (25,475) 738 (390) owners Balance as of September 30, 2019 100,000 1,193,310 1,308,807 (55,173) 96,421 (11,486) Other components of equity Total equity Exchange Remeasurement differences on attributable to Non-controlling Total equity losses (gains) on translation of Total owners of the interests defined benefit foreign parent plans operations Balance as of April 1, 2019 49,776 - 152,385 2,717,840 401,976 3,119,816 Cumulative effect of Changes in - - - (2,072) (867) (2,939) accounting policies Restated balance 49,776 - 152,385 2,715,768 401,109 3,116,877 Profit - - - 71,038 11,689 82,727 Other comprehensive income (31,214) 4,279 (44,957) (44,957) (4,474) (49,431) (loss) Total comprehensive income (31,214) 4,279 (44,957) 26,081 7,215 33,296 (loss) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (53,970) - (53,970) Disposal of treasury stock - - - 0 - 0 Cancellation of treasury stock - - - - - - Cash dividends - - - (36,660) (15,806) (52,466) Share-based payment - - - 172 - 172 transactions Equity transactions with - - - - (638) (638) non-controlling interests, etc. Transfer from other components - (4,279) (3,541) - - - of equity to retained earnings Transfer from other components - - (390) (390) (10) (400) of equity to non-financial assets Other - - - (560) 754 194 Total transactions with - (4,279) (3,931) (91,408) (15,700) (107,108) owners Balance as of September 30, 2019 18,562 - 103,497 2,650,441 392,624 3,043,065 6 Explanatory Notes to the Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) None

(Changes in Accounting Policies) (Adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases") IFRS 16 "Leases" (as lessee)

The JXTG Group has adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (issued in January 2016) (hereinafter, referred to as "IFRS 16") from the first quarter of FY2019. In applying IFRS 16, the JXTG Group has adopted the transitional method in which the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard is recognized as an adjustment to the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the first quarter of FY2019.

In transition to IFRS 16, the JXTG Group has elected to apply the practical expedient provided in paragraph C3 of IFRS 16 to grandfather the assessment of whether a contract contains a lease under IAS 17 "Leases" (hereinafter, referred to as "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease."

For leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized on the date of initial application of IFRS 16 except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets.

Lease liabilities are initially recognized at the present value of the lease payments outstanding as of the commencement date of the lease by discounting them at the interest rate implicit in the lease. However, unless the interest rate implicit in the lease is practicably readily determinable, the JXTG Group uses its own incremental borrowing rates. The weighted average of such incremental borrowing rates applied to the lease liabilities recognized in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position as of April 1, 2019 is 1.3%.

Right-of-use assets are initially measured at the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liabilities plus any estimated costs incurred to fulfill restoration arising from the lease contract. Right-of-use assets are depreciated systematically over the lease term.

Lease payments are allocated to finance costs and the repayment portion of the outstanding lease liabilities in a way that the constant rate of interest is applied to the outstanding lease liability. Finance costs are presented separately from depreciation associated with the right-of-use assets in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss.

Lease payments for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognized as expenses on a straight-line basis over the lease term unless another systematic basis is more representative of the pattern of the lessee's benefit. For leases as lessee previously classified as finance leases under IAS 17, the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the date of initial application were recorded at the carrying amounts of the leased assets and the lease obligations at the date immediately before the date of initial application. The following is the reconciliation of future minimum lease payments of non-cancellable operating leases disclosed under IAS 17 as of March 31, 2019 and lease liabilities recognized in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position as of the date of initial application. (Millions of yen) Amount (a) Future minimum lease payments of non-cancellable operating leases as of March 31, 2019 189,910 Discounted present value of (a) 177,503 Finance lease obligations as of March 31, 2019 59,344 Effect of reassessment of lease term, etc. 237,314 Lease liabilities as of April 1, 2019 474,161 The following is the reconciliation of leased assets recognized in the consolidated statements of financial position as of March 31, 2019 and right-of-use assets recognized in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position as of the date of initial application. (Millions of yen) Amount Leased assets included in property, plant and equipment as of March 31, 2019 44,606 Asset retirement obligations related to the above leased assets as of March 31, 2019 7,492 Right-of-use assets recognized in property, plant and equipment as of April 1, 2019 407,817 Right-of-use assets included in property, plant and equipment as of April 1, 2019 459,915 Due to the above application, retained earnings decreased 2,072 million yen at the date of initial application. The impact on the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss for the second quarter of FY2019 was immaterial. 7 (Segment Information) Second Quarter of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)

Information on Revenue, Profit or Loss and Other Items from Each Reporting Segment (Millions of yen) Recorded Oil and Total Adjustments amount on Energy natural gas Metals reporting Other consolidated (Note 3) E&P segments financial statements Revenue Revenue from 4,642,859 70,774 516,477 5,230,110 199,457 - 5,429,567 external customers Inter-segment revenue 2,757 - 1,077 3,834 22,115 (25,949) - or transfers (Note 1) Total 4,645,616 70,774 517,554 5,233,944 221,572 (25,949) 5,429,567 Segment profit (loss) (Note 2) 343,708 35,565 40,637 419,910 17,874 3,417 441,201 Finance income 2,528 Finance costs 19,589 Profit before tax 424,140 (Notes) 1. Inter-reporting segment revenue or transfers are based on actual market prices. Segment profit (loss) is stated as operating profit in the summary of the quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss. The segment profit adjustment of 3,417 million yen includes the net amount of 3,516 million yen, which is the income and expenses of the entire Company not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category. Second Quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

Information on Revenue, Profit or Loss and Other Items from Each Reporting Segment (Millions of yen) Recorded Oil and Total Adjustments amount on Energy natural gas Metals reporting Other consolidated (Note 3) E&P segments financial statements Revenue Revenue from 4,277,916 59,085 498,153 4,835,154 227,915 - 5,063,069 external customers Inter-segment revenue 2,507 - 927 3,434 23,151 (26,585) - or transfers (Note 1) Total 4,280,423 59,085 499,080 4,838,588 251,066 (26,585) 5,063,069 Segment profit (loss) (Note 2) 49,175 24,826 35,225 109,226 16,934 4,705 130,865 Finance income 4,747 Finance costs 17,734 Profit before tax 117,878 (Notes) 1. Inter-reporting segment revenue or transfers are based on actual market prices. Segment profit (loss) is stated as operating profit in the summary of the quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss. The segment profit adjustment of 4,705 million yen includes the net amount of 3,618 million yen, which is the income and expenses of the entire Company not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category. 8 Attachments Original document

