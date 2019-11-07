JXTG : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 （181KB）

Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Finance & Investor Relations Department
Telephone: +81-3-6257-7075
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report:
November 13, 2019
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:
December 4, 2019
Supplemental materials for the quarterly financial results:
Yes
Quarterly financial results presentation:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)
1. Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(1) Operating Results
(Percentage figures represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
owners of the parent
income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
2Q of FY2019
5,063,069
(6.8)
130,865
(70.3)
117,878
(72.2)
71,038
(75.1)
33,296
(90.2)
2Q of FY2018
5,429,567
15.9
441,201
125.8
424,140
133.3
285,053
131.1
338,062
117.2
Basic profit per share
Diluted profit per share
Yen
Yen
2Q of FY2019
21.68
21.67
2Q of FY2018
84.03
84.00
(2) Financial Position
Total equity attributable
Equity ratio
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
to owners of the parent
of the parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
2Q of FY2019
8,493,117
3,043,065
2,650,441
31.2
FY2018
8,477,811
3,119,816
2,717,840
32.1
2. Dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Year-End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2018
-
10.00
-
11.00
21.00
FY2019
-
11.00
FY2019
-
11.00
22.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revision to the most recent dividend forecast: No
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Basic profit per share
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY2019
10,400,000
(6.6)
280,000
(47.9)
250,000
(50.8)
155,000
(51.9)
48.15
Note: Revision to the most recent consolidated earnings forecast: Yes
Regarding the revisions to the forecasts of consolidated results, please refer to "Notification of the Difference between the Forecasts and the Actual of Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year 2019 and Revisions to the Annual Forecasts" announced today.
Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of September 30, 2019.
As for the forecasts of operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors*, please see the following.
Forecasts for FY2019:350,000 million yen (percentage change from the previous fiscal year: (32.1)%)
(Reference) Actual results for FY2018: 515,700 million yen
(*) The impact of inventory valuation on the cost of sales by using the weighted-average method and by writing down the book value.
Explanatory Notes
(1) Changes in the number of material subsidiaries during the term under review: None
Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation.
(2) Changes in accounting policies and in accounting estimates
(i)
Changes in accounting policies required by the IFRS:
Yes
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above:
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Note: For details, please refer to "Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto (4) Explanatory Notes to the Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 7 of the Attached Material.
(3) Number of shares issued (Common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock) Second Quarter of FY2019 ended September 30, 2019: 3,330,282,649 shares
FY2018 ended March 31, 2019:
3,385,993,649 shares
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
Second Quarter of FY2019 ended September 30, 2019: 110,873,803 shares
FY2018 ended March 31, 2019:
56,898,910 shares
Average number of shares issued during the period
Second Quarter of FY2019 ended September 30, 2019: 3,277,287,951 shares
Second Quarter of FY2018 ended September 30, 2018: 3,392,186,467 shares
This report is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements on results, and other specific comments (Note on Statements Regarding Prospective Matters)
This material contains forward-looking statements; however, actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the following: (1) changes in macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources and materials industries; (2) revisions to laws and strengthening of regulations; and (3) litigation and other similar risks.
Changes from the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period in the previous fiscal year) are not presented ("-") if either or both of the fiscal year (or period) under review and the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period) are negative, or if the percentage change is 1,000% or greater.
Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto
(1) Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
FY2018
2Q of FY2019
(As of March 31, 2019)
(As of September 30, 2019)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
385,434
347,469
Trade and other receivables
1,363,974
1,145,707
Inventories
1,590,207
1,538,555
Other financial assets
47,184
52,253
Other current assets
198,851
164,720
Sub total
3,585,650
3,248,704
Assets held for sale
1,737
1,737
Total current assets
3,587,387
3,250,441
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,381,642
3,735,265
Goodwill
196,482
193,997
Intangible assets
345,800
340,540
Investments accounted for using the equity
403,241
422,242
method
Other financial assets
422,597
409,254
Other non-current assets
7,662
8,273
Deferred tax assets
133,000
133,105
Total non-current assets
4,890,424
5,242,676
TOTAL ASSETS
8,477,811
8,493,117
1
(Millions of yen)
FY2018
2Q of FY2019
(As of March 31, 2019)
(As of September 30, 2019)
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
1,852,441
1,499,308
Bonds and borrowings
644,288
853,598
Income taxes payable
28,016
31,958
Lease liabilities
-
62,561
Other financial liabilities
18,867
19,474
Provisions
40,413
15,928
Other current liabilities
348,301
319,072
Total current liabilities
2,932,326
2,801,899
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
1,573,705
1,474,367
Liabilities for retirement benefits
274,206
266,584
Lease liabilities
-
394,300
Other financial liabilities
37,027
35,641
Provisions
152,269
149,347
Other non-current liabilities
105,518
52,111
Deferred tax liabilities
282,944
275,803
Total non-current liabilities
2,425,669
2,648,153
Total liabilities
5,357,995
5,450,052
EQUITY
Common stock
100,000
100,000
Capital surplus
1,222,193
1,193,310
Retained earnings
1,272,960
1,308,807
Treasury stock
(29,698)
(55,173)
Other components of equity
152,385
103,497
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
2,717,840
2,650,441
Non-controlling interests
401,976
392,624
Total equity
3,119,816
3,043,065
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
8,477,811
8,493,117
2
(2) Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
and Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss (Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss)
(Millions of yen)
2Q of FY2018
2Q of FY2019
(From April 1, 2018
(From April 1, 2019
to September 30, 2018)
to September 30, 2019)
Revenue
5,429,567
5,063,069
Cost of sales
4,724,541
4,578,724
Gross profit
705,026
484,345
Selling, general and administrative expenses
382,934
399,555
Share of profit of investments accounted for using
35,500
25,834
the equity method
Other operating income
115,934
39,741
Other operating expenses
32,325
19,500
Operating profit
441,201
130,865
Finance income
2,528
4,747
Finance costs
19,589
17,734
Profit before tax
424,140
117,878
Income tax expense
122,948
35,151
Profit
301,192
82,727
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
285,053
71,038
Non-controlling interests
16,139
11,689
Profit
301,192
82,727
(Yen)
Basic profit per share
84.03
21.68
Diluted profit per share
84.00
21.67
3
(Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss)
(Millions of yen)
2Q of FY2018
2Q of FY2019
(From April 1, 2018
(From April 1, 2019
to September 30, 2018)
to September 30, 2019)
Profit
301,192
82,727
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair
8,308
(15,526)
value through other comprehensive income
Remeasurement gains on defined benefit plans
7,818
4,418
Shares of other comprehensive income (loss) of
(222)
(262)
investments accounted for using the equity method
Total
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
Shares of other comprehensive income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method
15,904
(11,370)
33,216
(25,389)
(2,858)
(8,362)
(3,888)
(9,814)
Total
20,966
(38,061)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
36,870
(49,431)
Total comprehensive income
338,062
33,296
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
319,930
26,081
Non-controlling interests
18,132
7,215
Total comprehensive income
338,062
33,296
4
Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Second Quarter of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)
(Millions of Yen)
Other components of equity
Changes in fair
Retained
Treasury
value of financial
Common stock Capital surplus
assets measured
Changes in fair
earnings
stock
at fair value
value of cash
through other
flow hedges
comprehensive
income (loss)
Balance as of April 1, 2018
Profit
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Cash dividends Share-based payment transactions
Equity transactions with non-controlling interests, etc. Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings Transfer from other components of equity to non-financial assets Other
Total transactions with owners
Balance as of September 30, 2018
100,000
1,250,667
1,017,402
(4,730)
143,296
(6,125)
-
-
285,053
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,638
(7,257)
-
-
285,053
-
7,638
(7,257)
-
-
-
(30,019)
-
-
-
0
-
0
-
-
-
-
(34,198)
-
-
-
-
60
-
33
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,824
-
3,972
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,707
-
(1,732)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,672)
(30,374)
(29,986)
3,972
1,707
100,000
1,248,995
1,272,081
(34,716)
154,906
(11,675)
Other components of equity
Total equity
Exchange
Remeasurement
differences on
attributable to
Non-controlling
Total equity
losses (gains) on
translation of
Total
owners of the
interests
defined benefit
foreign
parent
plans
operations
Balance as of April 1, 2018 Profit
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Cash dividends
Share-based payment transactions
Equity transactions with non-controlling interests, etc.
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings
Transfer from other components of equity to non-financial assets Other
Total transactions with owners
Balance as of September 30, 2018
39,031
-
176,202
2,539,541
380,434
2,919,975
-
-
-
285,053
16,139
301,192
26,700
7,796
34,877
34,877
1,993
36,870
26,700
7,796
34,877
319,930
18,132
338,062
-
-
-
(30,019)
-
(30,019)
-
-
-
0
-
0
-
-
-
(34,198)
(8,564)
(42,762)
-
-
-
93
-
93
(197)
-
(197)
(197)
11,125
10,928
-
(7,796)
(3,824)
-
-
-
-
-
1,707
1,707
837
2,544
-
-
-
(1,732)
(10,948)
(12,680)
(197)
(7,796)
(2,314)
(64,346)
(7,550)
(71,896)
65,534
-
208,765
2,795,125
391,016
3,186,141
5
Second Quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
(Millions of Yen)
Other components of equity
Changes in fair
Retained
Treasury
value of financial
Common stock
Capital surplus
assets measured
Changes in fair
earnings
stock
at fair value
value of cash
through other
flow hedges
comprehensive
income (loss)
Balance as of April 1, 2019
100,000
1,222,193
1,272,960
(29,698)
111,486
(8,877)
Cumulative effect of Changes in
-
-
(2,072)
-
-
-
accounting policies
Restated balance
100,000
1,222,193
1,270,888
(29,698)
111,486
(8,877)
Profit
-
-
71,038
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(15,803)
(2,219)
(loss)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
71,038
-
(15,803)
(2,219)
(loss)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
(53,970)
-
-
Disposal of treasury stock
-
0
-
0
-
-
Cancellation of treasury stock
-
(28,634)
-
28,634
-
-
Cash dividends
-
-
(36,660)
-
-
-
Share-based payment
-
67
-
105
-
-
transactions
Equity transactions with
-
-
-
-
-
-
non-controlling interests, etc.
Transfer from other components
-
-
3,541
-
738
-
of equity to retained earnings
Transfer from other components
-
-
-
-
-
(390)
of equity to non-financial assets
Other
-
(316)
-
(244)
-
-
Total transactions with
-
(28,883)
(33,119)
(25,475)
738
(390)
owners
Balance as of September 30, 2019
100,000
1,193,310
1,308,807
(55,173)
96,421
(11,486)
Other components of equity
Total equity
Exchange
Remeasurement
differences on
attributable to
Non-controlling
Total equity
losses (gains) on
translation of
Total
owners of the
interests
defined benefit
foreign
parent
plans
operations
Balance as of April 1, 2019
49,776
-
152,385
2,717,840
401,976
3,119,816
Cumulative effect of Changes in
-
-
-
(2,072)
(867)
(2,939)
accounting policies
Restated balance
49,776
-
152,385
2,715,768
401,109
3,116,877
Profit
-
-
-
71,038
11,689
82,727
Other comprehensive income
(31,214)
4,279
(44,957)
(44,957)
(4,474)
(49,431)
(loss)
Total comprehensive income
(31,214)
4,279
(44,957)
26,081
7,215
33,296
(loss)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
(53,970)
-
(53,970)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
-
0
-
0
Cancellation of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends
-
-
-
(36,660)
(15,806)
(52,466)
Share-based payment
-
-
-
172
-
172
transactions
Equity transactions with
-
-
-
-
(638)
(638)
non-controlling interests, etc.
Transfer from other components
-
(4,279)
(3,541)
-
-
-
of equity to retained earnings
Transfer from other components
-
-
(390)
(390)
(10)
(400)
of equity to non-financial assets
Other
-
-
-
(560)
754
194
Total transactions with
-
(4,279)
(3,931)
(91,408)
(15,700)
(107,108)
owners
Balance as of September 30, 2019
18,562
-
103,497
2,650,441
392,624
3,043,065
6
Explanatory Notes to the Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) None
(Changes in Accounting Policies) (Adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases") IFRS 16 "Leases" (as lessee)
The JXTG Group has adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (issued in January 2016) (hereinafter, referred to as "IFRS 16") from the first quarter of FY2019. In applying IFRS 16, the JXTG Group has adopted the transitional method in which the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard is recognized as an adjustment to the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the first quarter of FY2019.
In transition to IFRS 16, the JXTG Group has elected to apply the practical expedient provided in paragraph C3 of IFRS 16 to grandfather the assessment of whether a contract contains a lease under IAS 17 "Leases" (hereinafter, referred to as "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease."
For leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized on the date of initial application of IFRS 16 except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets.
Lease liabilities are initially recognized at the present value of the lease payments outstanding as of the commencement date of the lease by discounting them at the interest rate implicit in the lease. However, unless the interest rate implicit in the lease is practicably readily determinable, the JXTG Group uses its own incremental borrowing rates. The weighted average of such incremental borrowing rates applied to the lease liabilities recognized in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position as of April 1, 2019 is 1.3%.
Right-of-use assets are initially measured at the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liabilities plus any estimated costs incurred to fulfill restoration arising from the lease contract. Right-of-use assets are depreciated systematically over the lease term.
Lease payments are allocated to finance costs and the repayment portion of the outstanding lease liabilities in a way that the constant rate of interest is applied to the outstanding lease liability. Finance costs are presented separately from depreciation associated with the right-of-use assets in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss.
Lease payments for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognized as expenses on a straight-line basis over the lease term unless another systematic basis is more representative of the pattern of the lessee's benefit.
For leases as lessee previously classified as finance leases under IAS 17, the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the date of initial application were recorded at the carrying amounts of the leased assets and the lease obligations at the date immediately before the date of initial application.
The following is the reconciliation of future minimum lease payments of non-cancellable operating leases disclosed under IAS 17 as of March 31, 2019 and lease liabilities recognized in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position as of the date of initial application.
(Millions of yen)
Amount
(a) Future minimum lease payments of non-cancellable operating leases as of March 31, 2019
189,910
Discounted present value of (a)
177,503
Finance lease obligations as of March 31, 2019
59,344
Effect of reassessment of lease term, etc.
237,314
Lease liabilities as of April 1, 2019
474,161
The following is the reconciliation of leased assets recognized in the consolidated statements of financial position as of March 31, 2019 and right-of-use assets recognized in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position as of the date of initial application.
(Millions of yen)
Amount
Leased assets included in property, plant and equipment as of March 31, 2019
44,606
Asset retirement obligations related to the above leased assets as of March 31, 2019
7,492
Right-of-use assets recognized in property, plant and equipment as of April 1, 2019
407,817
Right-of-use assets included in property, plant and equipment as of April 1, 2019
459,915
Due to the above application, retained earnings decreased 2,072 million yen at the date of initial application.
The impact on the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss for the second quarter of FY2019 was immaterial.
7
(Segment Information)
Second Quarter of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)
Information on Revenue, Profit or Loss and Other Items from Each Reporting Segment
(Millions of yen)
Recorded
Oil and
Total
Adjustments
amount on
Energy
natural gas
Metals
reporting
Other
consolidated
(Note 3)
E&P
segments
financial
statements
Revenue
Revenue from
4,642,859
70,774
516,477
5,230,110
199,457
-
5,429,567
external customers
Inter-segment revenue
2,757
-
1,077
3,834
22,115
(25,949)
-
or transfers (Note 1)
Total
4,645,616
70,774
517,554
5,233,944
221,572
(25,949)
5,429,567
Segment
profit (loss)
(Note 2)
343,708
35,565
40,637
419,910
17,874
3,417
441,201
Finance income
2,528
Finance costs
19,589
Profit before tax
424,140
(Notes)
1. Inter-reporting segment revenue or transfers are based on actual market prices.
Segment profit (loss) is stated as operating profit in the summary of the quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss.
The segment profit adjustment of 3,417 million yen includes the net amount of 3,516 million yen, which is the income and expenses of the entire Company not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category.
Second Quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
Information on Revenue, Profit or Loss and Other Items from Each Reporting Segment
(Millions of yen)
Recorded
Oil and
Total
Adjustments
amount on
Energy
natural gas
Metals
reporting
Other
consolidated
(Note 3)
E&P
segments
financial
statements
Revenue
Revenue from
4,277,916
59,085
498,153
4,835,154
227,915
-
5,063,069
external customers
Inter-segment revenue
2,507
-
927
3,434
23,151
(26,585)
-
or transfers (Note 1)
Total
4,280,423
59,085
499,080
4,838,588
251,066
(26,585)
5,063,069
Segment
profit (loss)
(Note 2)
49,175
24,826
35,225
109,226
16,934
4,705
130,865
Finance income
4,747
Finance costs
17,734
Profit before tax
117,878
(Notes)
1. Inter-reporting segment revenue or transfers are based on actual market prices.
Segment profit (loss) is stated as operating profit in the summary of the quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss.
The segment profit adjustment of 4,705 million yen includes the net amount of 3,618 million yen, which is the income and expenses of the entire Company not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category.
JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 04:44:08 UTC