JXTG : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 （181KB）

JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
JXTG : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

0
11/07/2019 | 11:45pm EST

This document contains a financial summary and financial statements translated from the original

Japanese version, for convenience only.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 [IFRS]

November 8, 2019

Company name:

JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya

Code number:

5020

URL: https://www.hd.jxtg-group.co.jp/

Representative:

Tsutomu Sugimori

Representative Director, President

Contact person:

Ryo Inoue

Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Finance & Investor Relations Department

Telephone: +81-3-6257-7075

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report:

November 13, 2019

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:

December 4, 2019

Supplemental materials for the quarterly financial results:

Yes

Quarterly financial results presentation:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Operating Results

(Percentage figures represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of the parent

income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

2Q of FY2019

5,063,069

(6.8)

130,865

(70.3)

117,878

(72.2)

71,038

(75.1)

33,296

(90.2)

2Q of FY2018

5,429,567

15.9

441,201

125.8

424,140

133.3

285,053

131.1

338,062

117.2

Basic profit per share

Diluted profit per share

Yen

Yen

2Q of FY2019

21.68

21.67

2Q of FY2018

84.03

84.00

(2) Financial Position

Total equity attributable

Equity ratio

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

to owners of the parent

of the parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

2Q of FY2019

8,493,117

3,043,065

2,650,441

31.2

FY2018

8,477,811

3,119,816

2,717,840

32.1

2. Dividends

Annual cash dividends per share

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

Year-End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2018

-

10.00

-

11.00

21.00

FY2019

-

11.00

FY2019

-

11.00

22.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision to the most recent dividend forecast: No

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Basic profit per share

owners of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2019

10,400,000

(6.6)

280,000

(47.9)

250,000

(50.8)

155,000

(51.9)

48.15

Note: Revision to the most recent consolidated earnings forecast: Yes

Regarding the revisions to the forecasts of consolidated results, please refer to "Notification of the Difference between the Forecasts and the Actual of Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year 2019 and Revisions to the Annual Forecasts" announced today.

Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of September 30, 2019.

As for the forecasts of operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors*, please see the following.

Operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors:

Forecasts for FY2019:350,000 million yen (percentage change from the previous fiscal year: (32.1)%)

(Reference) Actual results for FY2018: 515,700 million yen

(*) The impact of inventory valuation on the cost of sales by using the weighted-average method and by writing down the book value.

Explanatory Notes

(1) Changes in the number of material subsidiaries during the term under review: None

Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation.

(2) Changes in accounting policies and in accounting estimates

(i)

Changes in accounting policies required by the IFRS:

Yes

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above:

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates: None

Note: For details, please refer to "Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto (4) Explanatory Notes to the Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 7 of the Attached Material.

(3) Number of shares issued (Common stock)

  1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock) Second Quarter of FY2019 ended September 30, 2019: 3,330,282,649 shares

FY2018 ended March 31, 2019:

3,385,993,649 shares

  1. Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
    Second Quarter of FY2019 ended September 30, 2019: 110,873,803 shares

FY2018 ended March 31, 2019:

56,898,910 shares

  1. Average number of shares issued during the period
    Second Quarter of FY2019 ended September 30, 2019: 3,277,287,951 shares
    Second Quarter of FY2018 ended September 30, 2018: 3,392,186,467 shares

This report is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements on results, and other specific comments (Note on Statements Regarding Prospective Matters)

This material contains forward-looking statements; however, actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the following: (1) changes in macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources and materials industries; (2) revisions to laws and strengthening of regulations; and (3) litigation and other similar risks.

Changes from the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period in the previous fiscal year) are not presented ("-") if either or both of the fiscal year (or period) under review and the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period) are negative, or if the percentage change is 1,000% or greater.

Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto

(1) Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

2Q of FY2019

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of September 30, 2019)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

385,434

347,469

Trade and other receivables

1,363,974

1,145,707

Inventories

1,590,207

1,538,555

Other financial assets

47,184

52,253

Other current assets

198,851

164,720

Sub total

3,585,650

3,248,704

Assets held for sale

1,737

1,737

Total current assets

3,587,387

3,250,441

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,381,642

3,735,265

Goodwill

196,482

193,997

Intangible assets

345,800

340,540

Investments accounted for using the equity

403,241

422,242

method

Other financial assets

422,597

409,254

Other non-current assets

7,662

8,273

Deferred tax assets

133,000

133,105

Total non-current assets

4,890,424

5,242,676

TOTAL ASSETS

8,477,811

8,493,117

1

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

2Q of FY2019

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of September 30, 2019)

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

1,852,441

1,499,308

Bonds and borrowings

644,288

853,598

Income taxes payable

28,016

31,958

Lease liabilities

-

62,561

Other financial liabilities

18,867

19,474

Provisions

40,413

15,928

Other current liabilities

348,301

319,072

Total current liabilities

2,932,326

2,801,899

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

1,573,705

1,474,367

Liabilities for retirement benefits

274,206

266,584

Lease liabilities

-

394,300

Other financial liabilities

37,027

35,641

Provisions

152,269

149,347

Other non-current liabilities

105,518

52,111

Deferred tax liabilities

282,944

275,803

Total non-current liabilities

2,425,669

2,648,153

Total liabilities

5,357,995

5,450,052

EQUITY

Common stock

100,000

100,000

Capital surplus

1,222,193

1,193,310

Retained earnings

1,272,960

1,308,807

Treasury stock

(29,698)

(55,173)

Other components of equity

152,385

103,497

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

2,717,840

2,650,441

Non-controlling interests

401,976

392,624

Total equity

3,119,816

3,043,065

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

8,477,811

8,493,117

2

(2) Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

and Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss (Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss)

(Millions of yen)

2Q of FY2018

2Q of FY2019

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Revenue

5,429,567

5,063,069

Cost of sales

4,724,541

4,578,724

Gross profit

705,026

484,345

Selling, general and administrative expenses

382,934

399,555

Share of profit of investments accounted for using

35,500

25,834

the equity method

Other operating income

115,934

39,741

Other operating expenses

32,325

19,500

Operating profit

441,201

130,865

Finance income

2,528

4,747

Finance costs

19,589

17,734

Profit before tax

424,140

117,878

Income tax expense

122,948

35,151

Profit

301,192

82,727

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

285,053

71,038

Non-controlling interests

16,139

11,689

Profit

301,192

82,727

(Yen)

Basic profit per share

84.03

21.68

Diluted profit per share

84.00

21.67

3

(Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss)

(Millions of yen)

2Q of FY2018

2Q of FY2019

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Profit

301,192

82,727

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair

8,308

(15,526)

value through other comprehensive income

Remeasurement gains on defined benefit plans

7,818

4,418

Shares of other comprehensive income (loss) of

(222)

(262)

investments accounted for using the equity method

Total

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

Shares of other comprehensive income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

15,904

(11,370)

33,216

(25,389)

(2,858)

(8,362)

(3,888)

(9,814)

Total

20,966

(38,061)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

36,870

(49,431)

Total comprehensive income

338,062

33,296

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

319,930

26,081

Non-controlling interests

18,132

7,215

Total comprehensive income

338,062

33,296

4

  1. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
    Second Quarter of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)

(Millions of Yen)

Other components of equity

Changes in fair

Retained

Treasury

value of financial

Common stock Capital surplus

assets measured

Changes in fair

earnings

stock

at fair value

value of cash

through other

flow hedges

comprehensive

income (loss)

Balance as of April 1, 2018

Profit

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Cash dividends Share-based payment transactions

Equity transactions with non-controlling interests, etc. Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings Transfer from other components of equity to non-financial assets Other

Total transactions with owners

Balance as of September 30, 2018

100,000

1,250,667

1,017,402

(4,730)

143,296

(6,125)

-

-

285,053

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,638

(7,257)

-

-

285,053

-

7,638

(7,257)

-

-

-

(30,019)

-

-

-

0

-

0

-

-

-

-

(34,198)

-

-

-

-

60

-

33

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,824

-

3,972

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,707

-

(1,732)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,672)

(30,374)

(29,986)

3,972

1,707

100,000

1,248,995

1,272,081

(34,716)

154,906

(11,675)

Other components of equity

Total equity

Exchange

Remeasurement

differences on

attributable to

Non-controlling

Total equity

losses (gains) on

translation of

Total

owners of the

interests

defined benefit

foreign

parent

plans

operations

Balance as of April 1, 2018 Profit

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock Cash dividends

Share-based payment transactions

Equity transactions with non-controlling interests, etc.

Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings

Transfer from other components of equity to non-financial assets Other

Total transactions with owners

Balance as of September 30, 2018

39,031

-

176,202

2,539,541

380,434

2,919,975

-

-

-

285,053

16,139

301,192

26,700

7,796

34,877

34,877

1,993

36,870

26,700

7,796

34,877

319,930

18,132

338,062

-

-

-

(30,019)

-

(30,019)

-

-

-

0

-

0

-

-

-

(34,198)

(8,564)

(42,762)

-

-

-

93

-

93

(197)

-

(197)

(197)

11,125

10,928

-

(7,796)

(3,824)

-

-

-

-

-

1,707

1,707

837

2,544

-

-

-

(1,732)

(10,948)

(12,680)

(197)

(7,796)

(2,314)

(64,346)

(7,550)

(71,896)

65,534

-

208,765

2,795,125

391,016

3,186,141

5

Second Quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

(Millions of Yen)

Other components of equity

Changes in fair

Retained

Treasury

value of financial

Common stock

Capital surplus

assets measured

Changes in fair

earnings

stock

at fair value

value of cash

through other

flow hedges

comprehensive

income (loss)

Balance as of April 1, 2019

100,000

1,222,193

1,272,960

(29,698)

111,486

(8,877)

Cumulative effect of Changes in

-

-

(2,072)

-

-

-

accounting policies

Restated balance

100,000

1,222,193

1,270,888

(29,698)

111,486

(8,877)

Profit

-

-

71,038

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(15,803)

(2,219)

(loss)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

71,038

-

(15,803)

(2,219)

(loss)

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

(53,970)

-

-

Disposal of treasury stock

-

0

-

0

-

-

Cancellation of treasury stock

-

(28,634)

-

28,634

-

-

Cash dividends

-

-

(36,660)

-

-

-

Share-based payment

-

67

-

105

-

-

transactions

Equity transactions with

-

-

-

-

-

-

non-controlling interests, etc.

Transfer from other components

-

-

3,541

-

738

-

of equity to retained earnings

Transfer from other components

-

-

-

-

-

(390)

of equity to non-financial assets

Other

-

(316)

-

(244)

-

-

Total transactions with

-

(28,883)

(33,119)

(25,475)

738

(390)

owners

Balance as of September 30, 2019

100,000

1,193,310

1,308,807

(55,173)

96,421

(11,486)

Other components of equity

Total equity

Exchange

Remeasurement

differences on

attributable to

Non-controlling

Total equity

losses (gains) on

translation of

Total

owners of the

interests

defined benefit

foreign

parent

plans

operations

Balance as of April 1, 2019

49,776

-

152,385

2,717,840

401,976

3,119,816

Cumulative effect of Changes in

-

-

-

(2,072)

(867)

(2,939)

accounting policies

Restated balance

49,776

-

152,385

2,715,768

401,109

3,116,877

Profit

-

-

-

71,038

11,689

82,727

Other comprehensive income

(31,214)

4,279

(44,957)

(44,957)

(4,474)

(49,431)

(loss)

Total comprehensive income

(31,214)

4,279

(44,957)

26,081

7,215

33,296

(loss)

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

(53,970)

-

(53,970)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

-

-

0

-

0

Cancellation of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends

-

-

-

(36,660)

(15,806)

(52,466)

Share-based payment

-

-

-

172

-

172

transactions

Equity transactions with

-

-

-

-

(638)

(638)

non-controlling interests, etc.

Transfer from other components

-

(4,279)

(3,541)

-

-

-

of equity to retained earnings

Transfer from other components

-

-

(390)

(390)

(10)

(400)

of equity to non-financial assets

Other

-

-

-

(560)

754

194

Total transactions with

-

(4,279)

(3,931)

(91,408)

(15,700)

(107,108)

owners

Balance as of September 30, 2019

18,562

-

103,497

2,650,441

392,624

3,043,065

6

  1. Explanatory Notes to the Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
    (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) None
    (Changes in Accounting Policies) (Adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases") IFRS 16 "Leases" (as lessee)
    The JXTG Group has adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (issued in January 2016) (hereinafter, referred to as "IFRS 16") from the first quarter of FY2019. In applying IFRS 16, the JXTG Group has adopted the transitional method in which the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard is recognized as an adjustment to the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the first quarter of FY2019.
    In transition to IFRS 16, the JXTG Group has elected to apply the practical expedient provided in paragraph C3 of IFRS 16 to grandfather the assessment of whether a contract contains a lease under IAS 17 "Leases" (hereinafter, referred to as "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease."
    For leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized on the date of initial application of IFRS 16 except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets.
    Lease liabilities are initially recognized at the present value of the lease payments outstanding as of the commencement date of the lease by discounting them at the interest rate implicit in the lease. However, unless the interest rate implicit in the lease is practicably readily determinable, the JXTG Group uses its own incremental borrowing rates. The weighted average of such incremental borrowing rates applied to the lease liabilities recognized in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position as of April 1, 2019 is 1.3%.
    Right-of-use assets are initially measured at the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liabilities plus any estimated costs incurred to fulfill restoration arising from the lease contract. Right-of-use assets are depreciated systematically over the lease term.
    Lease payments are allocated to finance costs and the repayment portion of the outstanding lease liabilities in a way that the constant rate of interest is applied to the outstanding lease liability. Finance costs are presented separately from depreciation associated with the right-of-use assets in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss.
    Lease payments for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognized as expenses on a straight-line basis over the lease term unless another systematic basis is more representative of the pattern of the lessee's benefit.

For leases as lessee previously classified as finance leases under IAS 17, the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the date of initial application were recorded at the carrying amounts of the leased assets and the lease obligations at the date immediately before the date of initial application.

The following is the reconciliation of future minimum lease payments of non-cancellable operating leases disclosed under IAS 17 as of March 31, 2019 and lease liabilities recognized in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position as of the date of initial application.

(Millions of yen)

Amount

(a) Future minimum lease payments of non-cancellable operating leases as of March 31, 2019

189,910

Discounted present value of (a)

177,503

Finance lease obligations as of March 31, 2019

59,344

Effect of reassessment of lease term, etc.

237,314

Lease liabilities as of April 1, 2019

474,161

The following is the reconciliation of leased assets recognized in the consolidated statements of financial position as of March 31, 2019 and right-of-use assets recognized in the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position as of the date of initial application.

(Millions of yen)

Amount

Leased assets included in property, plant and equipment as of March 31, 2019

44,606

Asset retirement obligations related to the above leased assets as of March 31, 2019

7,492

Right-of-use assets recognized in property, plant and equipment as of April 1, 2019

407,817

Right-of-use assets included in property, plant and equipment as of April 1, 2019

459,915

Due to the above application, retained earnings decreased 2,072 million yen at the date of initial application.

The impact on the summary of quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss for the second quarter of FY2019 was immaterial.

7

(Segment Information)

  1. Second Quarter of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)
    Information on Revenue, Profit or Loss and Other Items from Each Reporting Segment

(Millions of yen)

Recorded

Oil and

Total

Adjustments

amount on

Energy

natural gas

Metals

reporting

Other

consolidated

(Note 3)

E&P

segments

financial

statements

Revenue

Revenue from

4,642,859

70,774

516,477

5,230,110

199,457

-

5,429,567

external customers

Inter-segment revenue

2,757

-

1,077

3,834

22,115

(25,949)

-

or transfers (Note 1)

Total

4,645,616

70,774

517,554

5,233,944

221,572

(25,949)

5,429,567

Segment

profit (loss)

(Note 2)

343,708

35,565

40,637

419,910

17,874

3,417

441,201

Finance income

2,528

Finance costs

19,589

Profit before tax

424,140

(Notes)

1. Inter-reporting segment revenue or transfers are based on actual market prices.

    1. Segment profit (loss) is stated as operating profit in the summary of the quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss.
    2. The segment profit adjustment of 3,417 million yen includes the net amount of 3,516 million yen, which is the income and expenses of the entire Company not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category.
  2. Second Quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
    Information on Revenue, Profit or Loss and Other Items from Each Reporting Segment

(Millions of yen)

Recorded

Oil and

Total

Adjustments

amount on

Energy

natural gas

Metals

reporting

Other

consolidated

(Note 3)

E&P

segments

financial

statements

Revenue

Revenue from

4,277,916

59,085

498,153

4,835,154

227,915

-

5,063,069

external customers

Inter-segment revenue

2,507

-

927

3,434

23,151

(26,585)

-

or transfers (Note 1)

Total

4,280,423

59,085

499,080

4,838,588

251,066

(26,585)

5,063,069

Segment

profit (loss)

(Note 2)

49,175

24,826

35,225

109,226

16,934

4,705

130,865

Finance income

4,747

Finance costs

17,734

Profit before tax

117,878

(Notes)

1. Inter-reporting segment revenue or transfers are based on actual market prices.

  1. Segment profit (loss) is stated as operating profit in the summary of the quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss.
  2. The segment profit adjustment of 4,705 million yen includes the net amount of 3,618 million yen, which is the income and expenses of the entire Company not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category.

8

Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 04:44:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 470 B
EBIT 2020 434 B
Net income 2020 236 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 7,70x
P/E ratio 2021 6,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,16x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 1 658 B
Technical analysis trends JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 670,00  JPY
Last Close Price 521,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori President & Representative Director
Junichi Kawada Director, Executive Vice President & Head-Audit
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Shunsaku Miyake Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.-9.18%15 207
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.84%302 482
BP PLC3.66%133 393
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.08%119 832
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.10%82 640
PHILLIPS 6637.46%52 621
