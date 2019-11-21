Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JXTG Holdings, Inc.    5020   JP3386450005

JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JXTG : Exhibition at 6th Highly-functional Metal Expo Tokyo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:27pm EST

JX Nippon Mining Metals group will attend 6th Highly-functional Metal Expo Tokyo.
We will display various development articles such as 'Corson Alloys having both high-Electrical Conductivity and -Yield Strenth', 'EMI Shielding Sheet capable of fabricating 3D shape', which will be exhibited for the first time,and many metallic or ceramic materials including rolled copper foils and sputtering targets.
We will exhibit together with JX Metals Trading, H.C.Starck Ta&Nb, TOHO TITANIUM, and TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable.

■Dates：December 4th(Wed) - 6th(Fri), 2019
■Venue：Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan
■Our Booth：International Exhibition Hall 3, 15-56

We look forward to seeing you at our booth.

Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:26:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.
09:27pJXTG : Exhibition at 6th Highly-functional Metal Expo Tokyo
PU
11/15JXTG : Execution of Sponsored Research Agreement with The University of Texas at..
PU
11/12UAE oil benchmark plan confused by Brent comment U-turn
RE
11/08JAPANESE COMPANIES LIKELY TO SPURN S : JXTG president
RE
11/08JXTG : Notification of the Difference between the Forecasts and the Actual of Co..
PU
11/08JXTG HOLDINGS, INC. : Half-year results
CO
11/07JXTG : Notification of Revisions to the Annual Forecasts （238KB）
PU
11/07JXTG : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019..
PU
11/05JXTG HOLDINGS, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
10/15Japanese refiners restart shipments after Typhoon Hagibis
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 583 B
EBIT 2020 354 B
Net income 2020 196 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,67%
P/E ratio 2020 8,03x
P/E ratio 2021 5,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,14x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 1 494 B
Technical analysis trends JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 652,50  JPY
Last Close Price 479,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 77,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori President & Representative Director
Junichi Kawada Director, Executive Vice President & Head-Audit
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Shunsaku Miyake Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.-16.26%13 837
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.23%287 842
BP PLC0.23%129 461
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES34.65%127 840
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-20.75%81 369
PHILLIPS 6634.72%51 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group