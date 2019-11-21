JXTG : Exhibition at 6th Highly-functional Metal Expo Tokyo

JX Nippon Mining Metals group will attend 6th Highly-functional Metal Expo Tokyo.

We will display various development articles such as 'Corson Alloys having both high-Electrical Conductivity and -Yield Strenth', 'EMI Shielding Sheet capable of fabricating 3D shape', which will be exhibited for the first time,and many metallic or ceramic materials including rolled copper foils and sputtering targets.

We will exhibit together with JX Metals Trading, H.C.Starck Ta&Nb, TOHO TITANIUM, and TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable.

■Dates：December 4th(Wed) - 6th(Fri), 2019

■Venue：Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan

■Our Booth：International Exhibition Hall 3, 15-56

We look forward to seeing you at our booth.