JXTG HOLDINGS INC

(5020)
JXTG : First Oil from Mariner Oil Field in UK North Sea

08/16/2019 | 03:07am BST

August 16, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation ('JX Nippon') (President and CEO, Hiroshi Hosoi) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, JX Nippon Exploration and Production (U.K.) Limited ('JXNEPUK') (Chairman and CEO, Hisao Tatsumi) commenced production from the Mariner field (JXNEPUK working interest : 20%) on August 15, 2019.

The Mariner field (Operator: Equinor UK Limited) is a large oil field located mainly in Block 9/11a of the UK North Sea, approximately 150km east of the Shetland Islands. JXNEPUK acquired a working interest of the Mariner field in 2012. After the approval of Field Development Plan by the UK Government in February 2013, we had been striving for the first oil in 2019.

The Mariner field contains reserves of over 300 million barrels of oil and is expected to produce　around 55,000 barrels of oil per day　(gross) at plateau and around 70,000 barrels of oil per day (gross) at peak production. The field is expected to produce crude oil for about 30 years.

The Mariner field is one of our most important projects underpinning JX Nippon's production profile and generating cash flow on a long-term basis. JX Nippon constantly strives to maximise the value of the Mariner field and maintain a stable energy supply.

Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 02:06:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 905 B
EBIT 2020 508 B
Net income 2020 301 B
Debt 2020 1 516 B
Yield 2020 5,36%
P/E ratio 2020 4,71x
P/E ratio 2021 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 1 365 B
Technical analysis trends JXTG HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 728,89  JPY
Last Close Price 423,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori President & Representative Director
Yukio Uchida Chairman
Yoshiaki Ouchi Managing Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & IR
Junichi Kawada Director, Executive Vice President & Head-Audit
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JXTG HOLDINGS INC-26.03%13 315
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.79%286 234
BP PLC0.41%121 479
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES14.89%106 731
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)12.24%106 731
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-1.58%82 706
