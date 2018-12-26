JXTG : Integrated Report 2018 （6,688KB）

The JXTG Group will contribute to the development of our communities and help to ensure a sustainable, vibrant future through creation and innovation in energy, resources, and materials.

Meeting Dual Challenges; To Maintain a Stable Supply and to Strive Toward a Lower Carbon and Recycling-Oriented Society

The JXTG Group has a major role in taking on the many challenges that must be overcome to achieve a sustainable society. We are working to mitigate impacts on the environment while maintaining a stable supply of energy, resources and materials, which help to support people's day-to-day lives and drive economic activity. We are striving to realize our mission of delivering a stable supply and helping to realize a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society by creating new value as only the JXTG Group can.

JXTG Group Philosophy Mission Harnessing the Earth's power for the common good and for the day-to-day life of each individual, we will contribute to the development of our communities and help to ensure a vibrant future through creation and innovation in energy, resources, and materials. Our Five Core Values As a member of the community Supporting day-to-day life For a vibrant future High ethical standards Based on our core principles of integrity and fairness, we conduct all of our business activities in accordance with our high ethical standards. Taking on challenges Taking changes in stride, we rise to the challenge of creating new value while seeking innovative solutions for today and tomorrow. Health, safety and environment We give the highest priority to health, safety and environmental initiatives, which are vital to the well-being of all living things. Moving forward Looking to the future, we continue to grow, both as individuals and as a company, through the personal and professional development of each and every employee. Positioning of the JXTG Group Philosophy, Code of Conduct and Company Rules The JXTG Group Philosophy re ects a commitment that must be realized by everyone working at the JXTG Group through our business activities. The JXTG Group Code of Conduct is a set of standards to be practiced in order to realize our Group Philosophy and ful ll our responsibilities to society. Various policies complement the Code of Conduct. We have also established corporate regulations that underpin our Group Philosophy, Code of Conduct and policies.

Focus on customers We strive to meet the expecta-tions and evolving needs of our valued customers and of society as a whole through the stable provision of products and services while creating new value as only we can.

Contents

To Our Stakeholders

PartⅠ

About the JXTG Group 7

A Look Back on the JXTG Group's 130-Year HistoryValue Creation Story 11

Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan 15

Message from the President 17

Message from the Director Responsible for Finance &

Investor Relations Department 24

Financial and Non-Financial Highlights 27

Performance Highlights 29

PartⅠ

The JXTG Group and Sustainability 31

Special Feature: Working Toward a Low-Carbon Society,

Recycling-Oriented Society and Sustainable Growth 33

Message from an Outside Director 40

Addressing the Group's Top CSR Priorities 41

Ensuring Safety / Health Enhancement /

Respect for Human Rights /

Human Resource Development /

Diversity and Inclusion / Work-Life Management

CSR Management / Dialogue with Our Stakeholders 47

Corporate Governance 49

Board of Directors and Audit and

Supervisory Committee Members 57

PartⅠⅠ

JXTG Group Business Strategy 61

Energy Business 63

Oil and Natural Gas E&P Business 67

Metals Business 71

IR Activities / Investor Information / Company Overview 75

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Editorial Policy

The JXTG Group has prepared this integrated report, which combines both nancial information and non- nancial information to help broaden stakeholders' understanding of the story behind its creation of economic value and social value over the medium to long term.

In editing this integrated report, we referred to the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation created by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as a set of guidelines on common language connecting companies and investors.

For example, we have included a section called "Value Creation Story," which describes the value creation process of the Group. In addition, as these guidelines recommend the disclosure of ESG aware- ness with regard to sustainability and business climate risks, we have included a special feature section to discuss the Group's strategy and measures in detail with regard to climate change, one of the most import- ant issues facing the Group. Climate change is also discussed in the Message from the President. From a standpoint of securing and reinforcing management resources and intangible assets, per the guidelines, we also discuss measures to reinforce various assets for maintaining and improving sustainability, including an explanation of our development of management and other human resources.

More detailed and comprehensive information concerning the Group's business activities, nancial information, social contribution activities, and other aspects of our operations can be found on our website. Please refer to the website for nancial statements.

We will continue our endeavors to provide clear, concise disclosures and actively pursue dialogue with investors and other stakeholders.

Disclosure media framework

Shareholders, investors, analysts

Concise explanation of medium- to long-term growth strategy

(value creation story)

Disclosure of information about nancial/ business performance,governance, etc.

Disclosure of comprehensive CSR information

Integrated ReportJXTG Holdings

Excerpts of material ﬁnancial and governance information

Excerpts of useful CSR information for investors

Disclosure of more detailed information on each company

JXTG Holdings Link to more JXTG Holdings IR website detailed CSR Report, information (ﬁnancial data, etc.) website

This integrated report contains certain forward-looking statements; however, actual results may differ materially from those re ected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) changes in laws and regulations; and (3) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

To Our Stakeholders

In scal 2018, the JXTG Group marked the second year since its business integration. Our earnings in our rst scal year after the business integration greatly exceeded the previous year, demonstrating that we are off to an extreme- ly strong start.

The business climate surrounding the Group is expected to become increas- ingly more challenging given the structural decline in fuel oil demand in Japan, more intense competition in global markets, and volatility in commodity prices, among other factors. Moreover, the rapid wave of digitalization and innovation driven by the Internet of Things (IoT) and arti cial intelligence (AI) is accelerating various changes in our lives and in business. There are also movements to form a low-carbon or carbon-free society internationally as evidenced by the Paris Agreement and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations. With operations in energy, resources and materials, this means that the roles and responsibilities of the Group will continue to grow ever larger in the future.

Amidst this business climate, the Group is committed to ful lling its social mission of delivering a stable supply of energy, resources and materials. We are also working toward sustainable growth with an eye on addressing head-on the challenges we face in the areas of environment, society and governance (ESG).

Taking the SDGs and ESG into consideration, the Group established the new JXTG Group Philosophy following the business integration. This Group Philoso- phy consists of Our Mission and Our Five Core Values, and it represents our commitment to achieve sustainable development and a vibrant future by achiev- ing a balance between social value and economic value.

The world is undergoing major changes. Now is the time for the Group to transform itself and take on new challenges, with the aim of developing into one of the most prominent and internationally competitive comprehensive energy, resource, and material company groups in Asia.

September 2018

Yukio Uchida Tsutomu Sugimori Representative Director, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board President

About the JXTG Group

The JXTG Group is aiming to develop into one of the most prominent and internationally competitive comprehensive energy, resource, and material company groups in Asia.

Consolidated net sales (year ended March 31, 2018)

JXTG Group Business Strategy

Harnessing Our Scale and Strengths as One of Japan's Leading Corporate Groups

The JXTG Group has now taken a new step toward sustainable growth, having reached 10 trillion yen in sales following the business integration.

We are in the process of strengthening our management foundation through the JXTG Group

Medium-Term Management Plan FY2017-FY2019, positioned as our Execution Plan for a Drastic Transformation. In addition, we are making progress toward our vision for the future by engag- ing in business activities that generate not only economic value, but social value as well.

Consolidated operating income excluding inventory valuation (year ended March 31, 2018)

487.5 billion yen

Consolidated workforce (year ended March 31, 2018)Market capitalization (year ended August 31, 2018)