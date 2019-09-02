JXTG : Notice of Interim Progress on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Log in
[Translation]

September 2, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Company name: JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Representative:

Tsutomu Sugimori

Representative Director, President

Code number:

5020, First Section of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange

Contact person:

Ryo Inoue, Group Manager,

Investor Relations Group,

Finance & Investor Relations Department

(Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notice of Interim Progress on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation in accordance with

Article 165.2 of the Companies Act)

JXTG Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") would like to provide notification of interim progress on the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, as modified and applied in accordance with Article 165.3 of the Companies Act as below.

1. Class of shares acquired

Company common shares

2.

Total number of shares acquired

39,563,600 shares

3.

Total value of shares acquired

17,752,602,950yen

4. Term of acquisition

From August 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019

5.

Method of Acquisition

Market purchase in accordance with Entrusting Agreement on

Purchase of Treasury Shares

(Reference)

1. Details of Resolution of Board of Directors held on May 13, 2019

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired

Company common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired

100 million shares (upper limit)

(ratio to number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares) 3.00%)

(3)

Total value of shares to be acquired

50 billion yen (upper limit)

(4) Term of Acquisition

From May 14, 2019 to October 31, 2019

(5)

Method of Acquisition

Market Purchase in accordance with Entrusting Agreement

on Purchase of Treasury Shares

2. Accumulated total number of shares acquired in accordance with the Board of Directors' resolution above (as of August 31, 2019)

(1)

Total number of shares acquired

95,955,300shares

(2)

Total value of shares acquired

47,133,606,290 yen

End

1

Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:46:04 UTC
