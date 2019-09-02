JXTG : Notice of Interim Progress on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
0
09/02/2019 | 02:47am EDT
[Translation]
September 2, 2019
To whom it may concern:
Company name: JXTG Holdings, Inc.
Representative:
Tsutomu Sugimori
Representative Director, President
Code number:
5020, First Section of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange
Contact person:
Ryo Inoue, Group Manager,
Investor Relations Group,
Finance & Investor Relations Department
(Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)
Notice of Interim Progress on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
(Acquisition of Treasury Shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation in accordance with
Article 165.2 of the Companies Act)
JXTG Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") would like to provide notification of interim progress on the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, as modified and applied in accordance with Article 165.3 of the Companies Act as below.
1. Class of shares acquired
Company common shares
2.
Total number of shares acquired
39,563,600 shares
3.
Total value of shares acquired
17,752,602,950yen
4. Term of acquisition
From August 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019
5.
Method of Acquisition
Market purchase in accordance with Entrusting Agreement on
Purchase of Treasury Shares
(Reference)
1. Details of Resolution of Board of Directors held on May 13, 2019
(1)
Class of shares to be acquired
Company common shares
(2)
Total number of shares to be acquired
100 million shares (upper limit)
(ratio to number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares) 3.00%)
(3)
Total value of shares to be acquired
50 billion yen (upper limit)
(4) Term of Acquisition
From May 14, 2019 to October 31, 2019
(5)
Method of Acquisition
Market Purchase in accordance with Entrusting Agreement
on Purchase of Treasury Shares
2. Accumulated total number of shares acquired in accordance with the Board of Directors' resolution above (as of August 31, 2019)
JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:46:04 UTC