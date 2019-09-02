JXTG : Notice of Interim Progress on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

[Translation]

September 2, 2019 To whom it may concern: Company name: JXTG Holdings, Inc. Representative: Tsutomu Sugimori Representative Director, President Code number: 5020, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Contact person: Ryo Inoue, Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Finance & Investor Relations Department

(Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notice of Interim Progress on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation in accordance with

Article 165.2 of the Companies Act)

JXTG Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") would like to provide notification of interim progress on the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, as modified and applied in accordance with Article 165.3 of the Companies Act as below.

1. Class of shares acquired Company common shares 2. Total number of shares acquired 39,563,600 shares 3. Total value of shares acquired 17,752,602,950yen 4. Term of acquisition From August 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 5. Method of Acquisition Market purchase in accordance with Entrusting Agreement on Purchase of Treasury Shares

(Reference)

1. Details of Resolution of Board of Directors held on May 13, 2019

(1) Class of shares to be acquired Company common shares (2) Total number of shares to be acquired 100 million shares (upper limit) (ratio to number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares) 3.00%) (3) Total value of shares to be acquired 50 billion yen (upper limit) (4) Term of Acquisition From May 14, 2019 to October 31, 2019 (5) Method of Acquisition Market Purchase in accordance with Entrusting Agreement on Purchase of Treasury Shares

2. Accumulated total number of shares acquired in accordance with the Board of Directors' resolution above (as of August 31, 2019)

(1) Total number of shares acquired 95,955,300shares (2) Total value of shares acquired 47,133,606,290 yen

End

