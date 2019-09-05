JXTG : Notice regarding sale of shares held by untraceable shareholders

[Translation]

September 5, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Company name: JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Representative: Tsutomu Sugimori Representative Director, President Code number: 5020, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Contact person: Ryo Inoue, Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Finance & Investor Relations Department (Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notice regarding sale of shares held by untraceable shareholders

JXTG Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has decided to sell the shares held by untraceable shareholders pursuant to Paragraph 1, Article 197 of the Companies Act of Japan in order to streamline its share management services, as described below.

(Note) "Untraceable shareholders" are shareholders who have not responded to notices and demands dispatched to their addresses as recorded in the shareholder registry for five consecutive years or more and who have not received dividends for five consecutive years.

1. List of shareholders whose shares will be sold

Pursuant to Article 198 of the Companies Act of Japan, the Company will provide public notice by way of electronic public notice on September 6, 2019 of the following information of the shareholders whose shares will be sold: shareholder identification numbers, names, addresses, and numbers of shares held according to the shareholder registry. Please refer to our website. https://www.hd.jxtg-group.co.jp/ir/public_notice.html

2. Schedule September 6, 2019 Public notice and request for objections to the sale of shares held by untraceable shareholders December 11, 2019 Deadline for objections from untraceable shareholders After December 12, 2019 Sale of shares held by untraceable shareholders (*)

The Company plans to purchase shares held by untraceable shareholders as treasury shares, pursuant to Paragraph 3 and 4, Article 197 of the Companies Act of Japan.

1