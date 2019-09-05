Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JXTG Holdings Inc    5020   JP3386450005

JXTG HOLDINGS INC

(5020)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JXTG : Notice regarding sale of shares held by untraceable shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 12:52am EDT

[Translation]

September 5, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Company name: JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Representative:

Tsutomu Sugimori

Representative Director, President

Code number:

5020, First Section of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange

Contact person:

Ryo Inoue, Group Manager,

Investor Relations Group,

Finance & Investor Relations Department

(Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notice regarding sale of shares held by untraceable shareholders

JXTG Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has decided to sell the shares held by untraceable shareholders pursuant to Paragraph 1, Article 197 of the Companies Act of Japan in order to streamline its share management services, as described below.

(Note) "Untraceable shareholders" are shareholders who have not responded to notices and demands dispatched to their addresses as recorded in the shareholder registry for five consecutive years or more and who have not received dividends for five consecutive years.

1. List of shareholders whose shares will be sold

Pursuant to Article 198 of the Companies Act of Japan, the Company will provide public notice by way of electronic public notice on September 6, 2019 of the following information of the shareholders whose shares will be sold: shareholder identification numbers, names, addresses, and numbers of shares held according to the shareholder registry. Please refer to our website. https://www.hd.jxtg-group.co.jp/ir/public_notice.html

2. Schedule

September 6, 2019

Public notice and request for objections to the sale of shares held by

untraceable shareholders

December 11, 2019

Deadline for objections from untraceable shareholders

After December 12, 2019

Sale of shares held by untraceable shareholders (*)

  1. The Company plans to purchase shares held by untraceable shareholders as treasury shares, pursuant to Paragraph 3 and 4, Article 197 of the Companies Act of Japan.

1

3. Contact details

Shareholders listed in the public notice are requested to contact the following administrator of shareholder registry if they have inquiries regarding this matter.

Administrator of Shareholder Registry: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 2-8-4 Izumi Suginami-ku Tokyo, 168-0063 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Stock Transfer Agency Business Planning Department Telephone: +81-3-3323-7111

Business hours: JST 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Saturday, Sunday and holidays

End

2

Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JXTG HOLDINGS INC
12:52aJXTG : Notice regarding sale of shares held by untraceable shareholders
PU
09/02JXTG : Call for Proposals in the Accelerator Program "Innovation Challenge for t..
PU
09/02JXTG : Notice of Interim Progress on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
08/15JXTG : First Oil from Mariner Oil Field in UK North Sea （203KB）
PU
08/15JXTG : First Oil from Mariner Oil Field in UK North Sea
PU
08/07JXTG : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 ..
PU
08/05Malaysia's Petronas says has no intention of buying stake in India's Bina oil..
RE
07/29EXCLUSIVE : Petronas, Japan's JXTG may buy stake in India's Bina oil refinery - ..
RE
07/03Japan's JX Nippon Mining seeks pot of gold in high-tech chips, batteries
RE
07/03JXTG : Nippon Oil & Energy Becomes Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Supporting Par..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 507 B
EBIT 2020 468 B
Net income 2020 260 B
Debt 2020 1 516 B
Yield 2020 5,09%
P/E ratio 2020 6,11x
P/E ratio 2021 5,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 1 412 B
Chart JXTG HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
JXTG Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JXTG HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 697,78  JPY
Last Close Price 443,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 91,9%
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori President & Representative Director
Yukio Uchida Chairman
Yoshiaki Ouchi Managing Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & IR
Junichi Kawada Director, Executive Vice President & Head-Audit
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JXTG HOLDINGS INC-22.55%13 376
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.61%290 085
BP PLC2.23%122 810
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES7.59%99 002
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-0.59%81 718
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.0.52%44 687
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group