JXTG : Notification of Revisions to the Annual Forecasts （238KB）

November 8, 2019

For Immediate Release

Company Name: JXTG Holdings, Inc. Representative: Tsutomu Sugimori, Representative Director, President Code number: 5020, First Sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and Nagoya Stock Exchange Contact person: Ryo Inoue, Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Finance & Investor Relations Department (Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notification of the Difference between the Forecasts and the Actual of Consolidated Results for the First

Half of the Fiscal Year 2019 and Revisions to the Annual Forecasts

JXTG Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") would like to provide notification of the difference between the actual and the forecasts of consolidated results for the first half of the Fiscal year 2019 ended September 30, 2019, released on May 13, 2019.

Additionally, the Company announces the revisions made to the annual forecasts of consolidated results for the fiscal year 2019 ending March 31, 2020, released on May 13, 2019, based on recent performance.

1. The Difference between the Forecasts and the Actual of Consolidated Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen) Operating Profit Profit attributable Basic profit Revenue to owners of profit before tax per share (yen) parent Previously Announced Forecast (A) 5,500,000 290,000 275,000 175,000 52.57 (Announced on May 13, 2019) Actual result (B) 5,063,069 130,865 117,878 71,038 21.68 Increase/Decrease (B-A) (436,931) (159,135) (157,122) (103,962) (30.89) Percentage Increase/Decrease (7.9%) (54.9%) (57.1%) (59.4%) (58.8%) (Reference) Previous First Half 5,429,567 441,201 424,140 285,053 84.03 Year Results (FY 2018)

Note: On August 7,2019, the Company announced that the first half and the annual forecasts of consolidated results for the fiscal year 2019 ending March 31, 2020, remained unchanged from released on May 13, 2019. However, the figure of basic profit per share was reviewed to ¥53.33 and ¥97.51 respectively, due to revise of the average number of shares issued during the period.