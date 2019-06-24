Log in
JXTG Holdings Inc

JXTG HOLDINGS INC

(5020)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JXTG : Selected for Inclusion in MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index

0
06/24/2019

June 24, 2019

JXTG Holdings Selected for Inclusion in MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index

JXTG Holdings, Inc. (President: Tsutomu Sugimori) announces its selection for inclusion in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index.

The MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, an investment index developed by U.S investment research firm MSCI, a leading provider of decision support tools for major investors worldwide, targets companies that have demonstrated outstanding performance in the management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. The index was selected as an investment index by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest institutional investor, in July 2018. The selection of JXTG Holdings for inclusion in the index was based on the high performance in ESG management and information disclosure of the JXTG Group.

While fulfilling its societal mission of providing a stable supply of energy and materials, the JXTG Group will continue to strengthen its ESG efforts to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

JXTG Holdings, Inc. Public Relations Group Public Relations Department 1-2 Otemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8161 Japan TEL: 03-6257-7150www.hd.jxtg-group.co.jp

Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:14:07 UTC
