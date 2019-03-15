Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JXTG Holdings Inc    5020   JP3386450005

JXTG HOLDINGS INC

(5020)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JXTG : Succeeded in the world's first technical verification to produce "CO2-free hydrogen" at low cost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 12:44am EDT

JXTG Nippon oil & Energy Corporation
Chiyoda Corporation
The University of Tokyo
Queensland University of Technology

Succeeded in the world's first technical verification to produce 'CO2-free hydrogen' at low cost

-Trial of hydrogen supply chain establishment and hydrogen based society-

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation (President: Katsuyuki Ota), Chiyoda Corporation (President: Masaji Santo), the University of Tokyo (President: Makoto Gonokami) and Queensland University of Technology (President: Margaret Sheil) announced the successful testing of production of an organic hydride*1 at low cost in Australia and getting hydrogen to Japan. It is a first technical verification in the world.

This technical verification is based on technology of JXTG (organic hydride electrolytic synthesis technology), QUT (high efficiency tracking solar photovoltaic power generation system), and Chiyoda (dehydrogenation technology). This verification was conducted in a social collaborative research aimed at building the hydrogen supply chain in the University of Tokyo.

The characteristics of this technical verification simply the production process for an organic hydride called methylcyclohexane (MCH) in order to reduce the cost of hydrogen which is the biggest issue for expanding utilization. When we store and transport hydrogen in a conventional method, it is necessary to produce hydrogen via water electrolysis and store it in a large tank and convert hydrogen to MCH before transport. However, our technology greatly simplifies this process and reduces the cost of MCH production. This method called 'Electrochemical synthesis of organic hydride' has a potential of cutting 50% cost of MCH production equipment.*2

Furthermore, we succeeded in producing ca. 0.2 kg of 'CO2 free hydrogen' that does not emit CO2 at the production process because all MCH was produced from solar power.

We continue to develop and scale up this method, in order to realize a hydrogen society and prevent global warming.

  1. *1One of the hydrogen carrier. It is easy to handle and liquid under a normal temperature and pressure.
  2. *2JXTG's estimated cost, when this technology will be completed in the future.
Period From Dec.5, 2018 to Mar. 14, 2019
Collaboration scheme Renewable fuel global network (RE-Global) , Social Cooperation Research Departments, the University of Tokyo
Purpose Technical verification of producing low cost hydrogen using electrochemical synthesis method and solar power
Participating organization JXTG Nippon oil & Energy Co, Chiyoda Corporation, The University of Tokyo, Queensland University of Technology
Expense Private expense of each organization


Disclaimer

JXTG Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 04:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JXTG HOLDINGS INC
12:44aJXTG : Succeeded in the world's first technical verification to produce "CO2-fre..
PU
03/14MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Shipbuilding Holds Christening Ceremony for LPG Ca..
AQ
02/22Asia's surging fuel exports depress refining industry profits
RE
02/08JXTG : says April-December profit up 11.6 percent, but cuts annual profit foreca..
RE
02/01JXTG : Japan`s JXTG settles Feb benzene Asia contract price at $570/mt CFR, up $..
AQ
01/16In Papua New Guinea, Exxon's giant LNG project fuels frustration
RE
01/09JXTG : Japan to Resume Oil Import from Iran
AQ
01/08JXTG : Japan to resume oil import from Iran
AQ
01/08JXTG : Japan`s JXTG, Cosmo aim to resume Iran oil loadings at end-Jan
AQ
01/07JXTG : Japan's JXTG, Cosmo aim to resume Iran oil loadings at end-Jan.
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 064 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 344 B
Debt 2019 1 809 B
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 5,21
P/E ratio 2020 5,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 1 802 B
Chart JXTG HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
JXTG Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JXTG HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 864  JPY
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori President & Representative Director
Yukio Uchida Chairman
Yoshiaki Ouchi Managing Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & IR
Junichi Kawada Director, Executive Vice President & Head-Audit
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JXTG HOLDINGS INC-5.16%16 146
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.96%341 791
BP10.88%145 116
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.16%122 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.63%105 194
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.18%53 184
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.