JXTG Holdings, Inc.

JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Japan's refiners facing stagnant market may cut capacity

05/26/2020 | 06:11am EDT

By Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi

Japanese refineries may be forced to shut down capacity once again unless they see a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

They've been hit by declining use for fuel at home, competition from newer refineries in China and South Korea dominating in other markets, as well.

Idemitsu Kosan on Tuesday reported an annual loss, like its competitors have done in recent days.

Executive Officer Noriaki Sakai said Japan's second-biggest refiner expects fuel sales to fall 30% in the year through March 2021 while President Shunichi Kito said the company "may need to consider some measures (to consolidate refineries) in the mid-2020s".

Tsutomu Sugimori, president of JXTG Holdings, Japan's biggest refiner, told an earnings conference last week: "We have been considering consolidation of refineries since our merger in 2017. We will adjust our production facilities to reflect weakening demand."

JXTG, which accounts for about half of the market, has already decided to shut a refinery in Osaka with partner PetroChina and shut its Muroran refinery in Hokkaido.

Japan's oil refining capacity peaked at 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 1982, data from the BP Statistical Review of Energy shows.

It currently has about 3.4 million bpd of capacity in mostly aging refineries and industry ministry estimates suggest that could fall to 2.3 million bpd by the end of the decade.

For a graphic: Refinery markings in Asia -

(This story corrects to read stagnant in headline)

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2.28% 1704 End-of-day quote.-32.25%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD. -0.32% 2490 End-of-day quote.-17.82%
JXTG HOLDINGS, INC. 1.13% 404.5 End-of-day quote.-18.76%
KITO CORPORATION 2.52% 1180 End-of-day quote.-31.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.24% 36.06 Delayed Quote.-47.45%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 0.78% 2.59 End-of-day quote.-33.76%
WTI 0.53% 34.057 Delayed Quote.-46.42%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 129 B
EBIT 2020 -199 873 M
Net income 2020 -292 206 M
Debt 2020 689 092 B
Yield 2020 5,44%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,52x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 68,2x
EV / Sales2021 66,1x
Capitalization 1 301 B
Chart JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
JXTG Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 520,00 JPY
Last Close Price 404,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 63,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori President & Representative Director
Junichi Kawada Director, Executive Vice President & Head-Audit
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Shunsaku Miyake Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.-18.76%12 085
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.08%188 578
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.45%111 861
BP PLC-34.27%76 096
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.80%67 956
PHILLIPS 66-31.37%33 388
