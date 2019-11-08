Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JXTG Holdings, Inc.    5020   JP3386450005

JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japanese companies likely to spurn Saudi Aramco IPO: JXTG president

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco, and Yasser al-Rumayyan, Saudi Aramco's chairman, attend a news conference in Dhahran

, TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies are unlikely to invest in Saudi Aramco's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) because it is difficult to evaluate the value of the world's biggest oil company, the head of Japan's largest refiner said on Friday.

The unusually frank remarks from the head of a typically conservative Japanese company underscore potential challenges for the IPO, which Aramco has announced is going ahead although the state-owned oil giant has released few details.

Sources have told Reuters that Aramco could offer 1%-2% of its shares, raising as much as $20 billion to $40 billion. A deal over $25 billion would top the record-breaking IPO of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2014.

"It's difficult to think that many Japanese investors will make investments," JXTG Holdings President Tsutomu Sugimori said at an earnings briefing.

"Japanese companies have stakeholders and they need good reasons to explain to shareholders why they would make such hefty investments and we need to do strict due diligence."

He was responding to a question on whether Japanese companies would follow Chinese investors, after Bloomberg reported that Chinese state-owned firms, including Sinopec Corp, were considering investing up to $10 billion in the Aramco share offer.

"We don't know about Aramco's crude oil reserves and how their contracts with the Saudi royal family work and so on. Aramco will need to disclose this information, but it is not clear how open Aramco will become," Sugimori said.

Aramco, the world's most profitable company, said on Sunday it was kicking off a domestic IPO, with scant details disclosed and expert valuations varying from around $1.2 to $2.3 trillion.

JXTG and other Japanese refiners have longstanding relationships with Aramco, having been big buyers of Saudi crude for decades, although Japan's oil imports have fallen as a declining population uses more efficient automobiles.

Aramco supplied almost 36% of Japan's crude imports in September, which totaled 2.8 million barrels per day.

The Saudi oil company owns a 7.65% stake in Idemitsu Co, Japan's second-largest refiner, according the Japanese company's website.

Graphic: Aramco vs. Majors valuation, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/7185/7167/Pasted%20Image.jpg

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD. -2.29% 3205 End-of-day quote.-9.46%
JXTG HOLDINGS, INC. -0.31% 519.5 End-of-day quote.-9.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.
03:17aJAPANESE COMPANIES LIKELY TO SPURN S : JXTG president
RE
12:20aJXTG : Notification of the Difference between the Forecasts and the Actual of Co..
PU
11/07JXTG : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019..
PU
11/07JXTG : Notification of Revisions to the Annual Forecasts （238KB）
PU
11/05JXTG HOLDINGS, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
10/15Japanese refiners restart shipments after Typhoon Hagibis
RE
09/27JXTG HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/25Japan draws support for global hydrogen proposals, including refuelling stati..
RE
09/17Japanese refiners assess Saudi oil supplies after attacks
RE
09/12JXTG : Construction of New Research Center at Tohoku University Begins with Bles..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 470 B
EBIT 2020 434 B
Net income 2020 236 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 7,70x
P/E ratio 2021 6,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,16x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 1 658 B
Technical analysis trends JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 670,00  JPY
Last Close Price 521,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori President & Representative Director
Junichi Kawada Director, Executive Vice President & Head-Audit
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Shunsaku Miyake Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JXTG HOLDINGS, INC.-9.18%15 207
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.84%302 482
BP PLC3.66%133 393
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.08%119 832
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.10%82 640
PHILLIPS 6637.46%52 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group