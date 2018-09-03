Log in
JYSKE BANK (JYSK)

JYSKE BANK (JYSK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/03 12:32:06 pm
327.55 DKK   +0.54%
JYSKE BANK : Announcement about major shareholder
JYSKE BANK : Announcement about major shareholder
JYSKE BANK : Share repurchase programme
Jyske Bank : Announcement about major shareholder

09/03/2018 | 12:07pm CEST

Corporate Announcement

Jyske Bank A/S

Vestergade 8-16

DK-8600 Silkeborg

Phone: +45 89 89 89 89

www.jyskebank.dk

Email:jyskebank@jyskebank.dk

Business Reg. No. (CVR): 17616617

3 September 2018

-

Announcement about major shareholder

According to S.29 of the Danish Securities Trading, etc. Act, it is announced that on 3 September

2018 Jyske Bank A/S, business registration number (CVR) 17616617, Vestergade 8-16, 8600 Silkeborg, holds 4,583,000 shares of DKK 10, corresponding to 5.14% of the share capital of Jyske Bank A/S.

According to announcement of 14 August 2018 the general meeting has resolved to cancel 4,214,000 shares of DKK 10 in Jyske Bank A/S. Execution hereof awaits expiry of period of notice cf. the Danish Companies Act and registration at the Danish Business Authority.

This announcement about a major shareholder was also submitted to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Head of Investor Relations, on phone +45 89 89 64 29.

Jyske Bank corporate announcement No. 39/2018, 3 September 2018

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jyske Bank A/S published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 10:06:08 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 8 460 M
EBIT 2018 3 539 M
Net income 2018 2 826 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 9,82
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,32x
Capitalization 29 048 M
Chart JYSKE BANK
Duration : Period :
Jyske Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JYSKE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 383  DKK
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Christian Dam Chief Executive Officer
Sven Buhrkall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birger Krøgh Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Jens Nielsen Director-Information Technology
Philip Baruch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JYSKE BANK-7.76%4 521
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%278 772
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%238 080
