Jyske Bank : Announcement about major shareholder

3 September 2018
Announcement about major shareholder
According to S.29 of the Danish Securities Trading, etc. Act, it is announced that on 3 September
2018 Jyske Bank A/S, business registration number (CVR) 17616617, Vestergade 8-16, 8600 Silkeborg, holds 4,583,000 shares of DKK 10, corresponding to 5.14% of the share capital of Jyske Bank A/S.
According to announcement of 14 August 2018 the general meeting has resolved to cancel 4,214,000 shares of DKK 10 in Jyske Bank A/S. Execution hereof awaits expiry of period of notice cf. the Danish Companies Act and registration at the Danish Business Authority.
This announcement about a major shareholder was also submitted to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.
