Jyske Bank : Announcement about major shareholder

Corporate Announcement
Jyske Bank A/S
Vestergade 8-16
DK-8600 Silkeborg
Tel. +45 89 89 89 89
www.jyskebank.dk
Email:jyskebank@jyskebank.dk
Business Reg. No. (CVR-nr.):
17616617
2 October 2018 -
Announcement about major shareholder
Announcement about a change in a major shareholder's shareholding, cf. S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act.
In continuation of the capital reduction implemented by cancellation of 4,214,000 own shares of DKK 10 as de-scribed in Corporate Announcement No. 43 of 28 September 2018, we hereby announce in accordance with S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act that Jyske Bank A/S as at 2 October 2018 owns 1,387,000 shares of DKK 10 of Jyske Bank A/S corresponding to 1.63% of the share capital.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +45 89 89 64 29.
Jyske Bank Corporate Announcement No. 45/2018, 2 October 2018
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Jyske Bank A/S published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:06:05 UTC