Jyske Bank : Announcement about major shareholder

2 October 2018 -

Announcement about major shareholder

Announcement about a change in a major shareholder's shareholding, cf. S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act.

In continuation of the capital reduction implemented by cancellation of 4,214,000 own shares of DKK 10 as de-scribed in Corporate Announcement No. 43 of 28 September 2018, we hereby announce in accordance with S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act that Jyske Bank A/S as at 2 October 2018 owns 1,387,000 shares of DKK 10 of Jyske Bank A/S corresponding to 1.63% of the share capital.

Contact person: Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +45 89 89 64 29.

