JYSKE BANK
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/02 10:34:30 am
306.9 DKK   -1.16%
Jyske Bank : Announcement about major shareholder

10/02/2018 | 10:07am CEST

Corporate Announcement

Jyske Bank A/S

Vestergade 8-16

DK-8600 Silkeborg

Tel. +45 89 89 89 89

www.jyskebank.dk

Email:jyskebank@jyskebank.dk

Business Reg. No. (CVR-nr.):

17616617

2 October 2018 -

Announcement about major shareholder

Announcement about a change in a major shareholder's shareholding, cf. S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act.

In continuation of the capital reduction implemented by cancellation of 4,214,000 own shares of DKK 10 as de-scribed in Corporate Announcement No. 43 of 28 September 2018, we hereby announce in accordance with S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act that Jyske Bank A/S as at 2 October 2018 owns 1,387,000 shares of DKK 10 of Jyske Bank A/S corresponding to 1.63% of the share capital.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +45 89 89 64 29.

Jyske Bank Corporate Announcement No. 45/2018, 2 October 2018

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jyske Bank A/S published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:06:05 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 8 377 M
EBIT 2018 3 444 M
Net income 2018 2 726 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 9,63
P/E ratio 2019 9,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,20x
Capitalization 27 684 M
Technical analysis trends JYSKE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 380  DKK
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Christian Dam Chief Executive Officer
Sven Buhrkall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birger Krøgh Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Jens Nielsen Director-Information Technology
Philip Baruch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JYSKE BANK-12.09%4 291
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA0.44%299 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%290 222
WELLS FARGO-13.37%254 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%236 314
