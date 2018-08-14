Jyske Bank : Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held on 14 August 2018

Corporate Announcement

14 August 2018

Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held on 14 August 2018

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank held today, the motions set out in the agenda were finally adopted.

The motions concerning a reduction of the Bank's share capital and amendments to the Articles of Association in this respect as well as the authorisation of the general meeting to the Supervisory Board for registration of the amendments to the Articles of Association were considered.

The Danish Business Authority is subsequently requested to register the adopted motions.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: CFO, Birger Krøgh Nielsen, phone +45 89 89 64 44.

