Jyske Bank : Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held on 14 August 2018

JYSKE BANK (JYSK)

JYSKE BANK (JYSK)
News 
News Summary

08/14/2018 | 11:41am CEST

Corporate Announcement

JYSKE BANK A/S

Vestergade 8-16 DK-8600 Silkeborg Tel. +45 89 89 89 89www.jyskebank.dk

Email:jyskebank@jyskebank.dkBusiness Reg. No. (CVR): 17616617

14 August 2018

Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held on 14 August 2018

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank held today, the motions set out in the agenda were finally adopted.

The motions concerning a reduction of the Bank's share capital and amendments to the Articles of Association in this respect as well as the authorisation of the general meeting to the Supervisory Board for registration of the amendments to the Articles of Association were considered.

The Danish Business Authority is subsequently requested to register the adopted motions.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: CFO, Birger Krøgh Nielsen, phone +45 89 89 64 44.

Jyske Bank Corporate Announcement No. 34/2018, 14 August 2018

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jyske Bank A/S published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 09:40:02 UTC
