Jyske Bank : Share repurchase programme

Share repurchase programme

The share buy-back programme runs as from 1 April and up to and including 28 June 2019. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 6/2019 of 27 March 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation".

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of Average Transaction shares purchase price value in DKK 1 April 2019 37,500 263.10 9,866,415 2 April 2019 35,300 266.78 9,417,323 3 April 2019 32,775 271.88 8,910,785 4 April 2019 32,779 273.73 8,972,697 5 April 2019 34,318 272.26 9,343,415 Accumulated under the programme 172,672 269.36 46,510,636

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,523,172 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.15% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Contact person: Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +45 89 89 64 29.

