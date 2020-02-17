Log in
Jyske Bank : Share repurchase programme

02/17/2020 | 03:13am EST
Jyske Bank A/S
Changes in company's own shares Share repurchase programme

The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called 'Market Abuse Regulation'.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average
purchase price 		Transaction value in DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 3,428,250 224.22 768,688,900
10 February 2020 22,883 270.84 6,197,618
11 February 2020 23,000 273.00 6,278,920
12 February 2020 21,957 275.77 6,055,128
13 February 2020 21,724 273.56 5,942,826
14 February 2020 22,891 272.74 6,243,211
Accumulated under the programme 3,540,705 225.78 799,406,603

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,540,705 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.57% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.

Attachment

Attachments:
Jyske Bank Share Buy-Back UK 17 02 2020.pdf

Disclaimer

Jyske Bank A/S published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:46:09 UTC
