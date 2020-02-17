Jyske Bank : Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank A/S
Changes in company's own shares
Share repurchase programme
The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called 'Market Abuse Regulation'.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
|
Number of shares
|
Average
purchase price
|
Transaction value in DKK
|
Accumulated, last announcement
|
3,428,250
|
224.22
|
768,688,900
|
10 February 2020
|
22,883
|
270.84
|
6,197,618
|
11 February 2020
|
23,000
|
273.00
|
6,278,920
|
12 February 2020
|
21,957
|
275.77
|
6,055,128
|
13 February 2020
|
21,724
|
273.56
|
5,942,826
|
14 February 2020
|
22,891
|
272.74
|
6,243,211
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
3,540,705
|
225.78
|
799,406,603
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,540,705 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.57% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
