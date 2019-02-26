Log in
JYSKE BANK    JYSK   DK0010307958

JYSKE BANK

(JYSK)
My previous session
02/26 04:55:00 pm
250.8000 DKK   -1.88%
Wall Street lifts European shares, FTSE lags on strong pound

02/26/2019 | 12:35pm EST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Fading optimism about U.S.-China trade talk weighed on European shares at the start of the session on Tuesday but a rising Wall Street lifted sentiment, while London's FTSE 100 lagged the broader markets as the sterling rallied.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.5 percent to reach its highest level since the beginning of October and most continental bourses crossed the finish line in the black.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.45 percent as sterling rallied to a five-month high against the dollar. Investors ramped up bets that a no-deal Brexit could be avoided after Prime Minister Theresa May offered lawmakers the chance to vote on delaying the process.

With the majority of its companies' income coming from abroad, the FTSE 100 is often pressured by a stronger pound.

On the other hand, a higher sterling gives an accounting edge to domestically focused companies which make most of their revenues in pounds. The FTSE 250 rose 0.15 percent.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq quickly cut all losses to eke out slight gains, after a report from the Conference Board showed a higher-than-expected rise in the consumer confidence index in February.

Among individual moves, Britain's Metro Bank lost more than 15 percent after announcing plans to raise £350 million in a shareholder cash call a month after announcing a sharp rise in exposure to higher-risk mortgages.

Other British companies accounted for the sharpest moves.

Travis Perkins jumped 12.5 percent after reporting better-than-expected pretax profit while Ocado surged 11.7 percent after announcing talks to form a joint venture that would give M&S a full online food delivery service for the first time.

In Germany, BASF rose 2.3 percent after the German chemicals giant delivered slightly better-than-expected profits, even though they plunged nearly 60 percent due to weak results at its petrochemcials unit.

Peugeot owner PSA lost close to 3 percent. Dealers said investors locked in profits after the French carmaker's record results.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason, additional reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Jon Boyle and Peter Graff)

By Josephine Mason
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.00% 26091.67 Delayed Quote.11.85%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
JYSKE BANK -3.17% 247.5 Delayed Quote.8.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.10% 7117.4787 Delayed Quote.12.02%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 7550.057 Delayed Quote.13.45%
PEUGEOT -2.94% 22.09 Real-time Quote.22.07%
S&P 500 0.08% 2796.95 Delayed Quote.11.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.39% 373.64 Delayed Quote.9.95%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 8 215 M
EBIT 2018 3 276 M
Net income 2018 2 336 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,82%
P/E ratio 2018 9,27
P/E ratio 2019 8,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capitalization 21 712 M
Chart JYSKE BANK
Duration : Period :
Jyske Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JYSKE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 304  DKK
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Christian Dam Chief Executive Officer
Sven Buhrkall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birger Krøgh Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Jens Nielsen Director-Information Technology
Philip Baruch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JYSKE BANK8.67%3 305
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.56%352 826
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.53%305 672
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%283 020
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%245 016
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 762
