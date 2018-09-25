Log in
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (JZCP)
JZ Capital Partners : EGM Results

09/25/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

25 September 2018

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today was duly passed without amendment by the required majorities.

Further details of the resolution are set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 4 September 2018, copies of which are available on the National Storage Mechanism at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting) were received prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Votes for Percentage of votes cast for Votes against Percentage of votes cast against Votes withheld
Resolution 1 40,598,086 99.75% 102,496 0.25% 8,399,767

Note: A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against the resolutions.

For further information:

Ed Berry / Kit Dunford
FTI Consulting		 +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 / 1143
David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.		 +1 (212) 485 9410
Samuel Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited		 +44 (0) 1481 745385

About JZCP

JZCP is a London listed fund which invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate. Its objective is to achieve an overall return comprised of a current yield and capital appreciation. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. (“JZAI”) which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for 30 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI’s experts work with the existing management of micro-cap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. JZCP also invests in mezzanine loans, first and second lien investments and other publicly traded securities. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.


© PRNewswire 2018
