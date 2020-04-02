Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JZ Capital Partners Limited    JZCP   GG00B403HK58

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(JZCP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/01 11:35:21 am
123 GBp   -6.11%
02:01aJZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Impact of COVID-19
PR
03/16JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Secondary Sale Update
PR
02/24JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Real Estate Valuations
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JZ Capital Partners : Impact of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 02:01am EDT

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Impact of COVID-19

2 April 2020

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company"), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, announces an update in relation to its existing portfolio of investments in light of the ongoing developments in respect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

At this time, given the general levels of uncertainty, it is difficult to accurately gauge the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company. However, the outbreak is currently having a negative impact on certain of the Company's portfolio companies, although the exact nature, extent and duration of that impact is not yet known and cannot be accurately assessed with certainty.

As such, the Company together with its investment adviser, Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc., are continuing to monitor closely the developments of COVID-19 and its impact on the performance of its portfolio companies. The Company will also provide further updates once there is greater certainty around the potential impact of COVID-19, and will make further announcements as and when required.

For further information:

Ed Berry / Kit Dunford
FTI Consulting		 +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 / 1143
David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.		 +1 (212) 485 9410
Sam Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited		 +44 (0) 1481 745385

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITE
02:01aJZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Impact of COVID-19
PR
03/16JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Secondary Sale Update
PR
02/24JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Real Estate Valuations
PR
02/10JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Real Estate Valuations
PR
01/02JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Director Declaration
PR
2019JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Directorate Change
PR
2019JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Half-year Report
PR
2019JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Confirmation of Half Year Results Announcement
PR
2019JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Postponement of half year results
PR
2019JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Results of EGM
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group