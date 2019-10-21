JZ Capital Partners : Notice of Half Year Results

Log in
10/21/2019 | 03:36am EDT

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS

21 October 2019

JZ Capital Partners Limited (“JZCP”), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, intends to announce its half year results for the six-month period ended 31 August 2019 on Thursday, 7thNovember 2019.

There will be an analyst and investor conference call to discuss JZCP’s recent financial performance and portfolio developments at 2pm (London) / 9am (New York).

Those analysts and investors wishing to dial into the call are asked to register by contacting Kit Dunford on +44 (0)20 3727 1143 or kit.dunford@fticonsulting.com  

Ends

For Further Information:

Ed Berry / Kit Dunford                +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 / 1143
FTI Consulting

David Zalaznick                         +1 212 485 9410
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

Sam Walden                              +44 (0) 1481 745385
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

About JZCP

JZ Capital Partners (“JZCP”) is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. (“JZAI”) which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI’s experts work with the existing management of micro-cap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.


© PRNewswire 2019
