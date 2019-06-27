Log in
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(JZCP)
06/27 11:35:19 am
477 GBp   --.--%
JZ Capital Partners : Result of AGM

06/27/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or “JZCP”)

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of the Company held on 27 June 2019, all Resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 7 May 2019 (the “Notice”) and sent to shareholders of the Company were duly passed.

Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company   should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Against Abstain
1 66,565,812 0 0
2 66,565,812 0 0
3 66,565,812 0 0
4 66,565,812 0 0
5(1) 5,777,882 100,000 0
6(1) 5,777,882 100,000 0
7(1) 5,777,882 100,000 0
8(1) 5,777,882 100,000 0
9(1) 5,777,882 100,000 0
10 65,062,347 1,473,538 0
Extraordinary Resolution
11 66,565,694 0 0

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution. 

(1) The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 9 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

The Special Business by Ordinary Resolution was also passed at the AGM, as detailed below:

12. SPECIAL BUSINESS BY ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

To authorise the Directors in accordance with Article 4(8) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company (the “Articles”) to: (a) allot equity securities (as defined in the Articles) of the Company for cash; and (b) sell ordinary shares (as defined in the Articles) held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, as if Article 4(8) of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities for cash and the sale of treasury shares up to an aggregate amount of 8,066,683 ordinary shares, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the general meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 or on 30 June 2020, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement that would or might require equity securities to be allotted, or treasury shares to be sold, after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities, or sell treasury shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

Special Business by Ordinary Resolution For Against Abstain
12 59,838,243 6,727,451 0

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution. 

Enquiries:

Company website:         www.jzcp.com

Samuel Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:         +44 (0) 1481 745001
Email:    SW171@ntrs.com


© PRNewswire 2019
