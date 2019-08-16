Log in
JZ Capital Partners : Results of EGM

08/16/2019 | 08:31am EDT

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today were duly passed without amendment by the required majorities.

Further details of the Resolutions are set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 26 July 2019, copies of which are available on the National Storage Mechanism at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. Defined terms in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meaning as used in the Circular.

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting) were received prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Votes for Percentage of votes cast for Votes against Percentage of votes cast against Votes withheld
Resolution 1 44,161,397 87.74% 6,169,839 12.26% 7
Resolution 2 44,161,553 87.74% 6,169,683 12.26% 7
Resolution 3 60,359,781 88.82% 7,593,781 11.17% 5,440

Note: A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against the resolutions.

For further information:

Ed Berry / Kit Dunford
FTI Consulting		 +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 / 1143
David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.		 +1 (212) 485 9410
Sam Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited		 +44 (0) 1481 745385

About JZCP

JZ Capital Partners (“JZCP”) is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. (“JZAI”) which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI’s experts work with the existing management of microcap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.


© PRNewswire 2019
