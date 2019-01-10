JZ Capital Partners : Transaction in Own Shares

Log in
01/10/2019 | 02:01am EST

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or “JZCP”)
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

JZ Capital Partners Limited (the Company) announces today that on the 9thJanuary 2019 it purchased a total of 1,087,832 ordinary shares, at a price of 444.00 per share. The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased shares and so, following the purchases, the Company has 80,666,838 ordinary shares in issue.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. The Company purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc (the on-market purchases).

Ordinary Shares:
Date of purchase:		 JZ Capital Partners Ltd
09/01/2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 541,000
Weighted average price: 444.00 pence
Lowest price per share: 444.00 pence
Highest price per share: 444.00 pence
Volume weighted average price per ordinary share:
Trading venue: JPSI
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 541,000
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 444.00 pence

As a consequence of the above on-market purchases the Company also has made off-market repurchases of  546,832 ordinary shares (the off-market purchases) from David W. Zalaznick, John (Jay) W. Jordan II,

Edgewater Growth Capital Partners and Leucadia Financial Corporation pursuant to and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation. The off-market purchases will be executed at the CFC Buyback Arrangement Price (as defined in the Company's Circular to shareholders dated 20 April 2017) which is equal to the volume weighted average price per ordinary share repurchased by J.P Morgan Securities Plc pursuant to the on-market purchases during the course of the 9thJanuary 2019..

http://www.jzcp.com/investor-relations

For further information:

David Zalaznick                                                            +1 212 485 9410
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.                                      dzalaznick@jzadvisersinc.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Guernsey_Board_Relationship_Team@ntrs.com

About JZCP

JZ Capital Partners (“JZCP”) is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. (“JZAI”) which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI’s experts work with the existing management of microcap companies to help build better businesses, create value and

deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit            www.jzcp.com


© PRNewswire 2019
