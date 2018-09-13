JZ Capital Partners : Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement Announcement

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or “JZCP”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44



Transaction in Own Shares - REPLACEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT



The following announcement replaces the “Transaction in Own Shares” announcement released on 13 September 2018 at 17:28. The only change is the substitution of the aggregate volume per date per trading venue figure of “2,000” with the figure ‘2,500’.

JZ Capital Partners Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased a total of 4,720 ordinary shares, at a price of 454.00 per share. The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased shares and so, following the purchases, the Company has 82,841,387 ordinary shares in issue.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.



The Company purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc (the on-market purchases).



Ordinary Shares:

JZ Capital Partners Ltd Date of purchase: 13/09/2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,500 Weighted average price: 454.00 pence Lowest price per share: 454.00 pence Highest price per share: 454.00 pence Volume weighted average price per ordinary share: Trading venue: JPSI Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 2,500 Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 454.00 pence

As a consequence of the above on-market purchases the Company also has made off-market repurchases of 2,220 ordinary shares (the off-market purchases) from David W. Zalaznick, John (Jay) W. Jordan II and Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, in proportion with their current holdings of ordinary shares in the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation. The off-market purchases will be executed at the CFC Buyback Arrangement Price (as defined in the Company's Circular to shareholders dated 20 April 2017) which is equal to the volume weighted average price per ordinary share repurchased by J.P Morgan Securities Plc pursuant to the on-market purchases during the course of today.



