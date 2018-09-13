Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JZ Capital Partners Limited    JZCP   GG00B403HK58

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (JZCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JZ Capital Partners : Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 07:01pm CEST
JZ CAPITAL  PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or “JZCP”)
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI  549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Transaction in Own Shares - REPLACEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

The following announcement replaces the “Transaction in Own Shares” announcement released on 13 September 2018 at 17:28.  The only change is the substitution of the aggregate volume per date per trading venue figure of “2,000” with the figure ‘2,500’.

JZ Capital Partners Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased a total of 4,720 ordinary shares, at a price of 454.00 per share. The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased shares and so, following the purchases, the Company has 82,841,387 ordinary shares in issue.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.


The Company purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc (the on-market purchases).

   


Ordinary Shares:
JZ Capital Partners Ltd
Date of purchase: 13/09/2018
Number  of ordinary shares purchased: 2,500
Weighted  average price: 454.00 pence
Lowest price per share: 454.00 pence
Highest price per share: 454.00 pence
Volume weighted average price per  ordinary share:
Trading venue: JPSI
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 2,500
Weighted average price per  day per  trading venue: 454.00 pence

As a consequence of the above on-market purchases the Company also has made off-market repurchases of 2,220 ordinary shares (the off-market purchases) from David W. Zalaznick, John (Jay) W. Jordan II and Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, in proportion with their current holdings of ordinary shares in the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation. The off-market purchases will be executed at the CFC Buyback Arrangement Price (as defined in the Company's Circular to shareholders dated 20 April 2017) which is equal to the volume weighted average price per ordinary share repurchased by J.P Morgan Securities Plc pursuant to the on-market purchases during the course of today.


www.jzcp.com/investor-relations

   


For  further information:
David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick  Advisers, Inc.		 +1 212 485 9410
dzalaznick@jzadvisersinc.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services  (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary		 Guernsey_Board_Relationship_Team@ntrs.com
About JZCP
JZ Capital Partners (“JZCP”) is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. (“JZAI”) which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI’s experts work with the existing management of microcap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit
www.jzcp.com

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITE
07:01pJZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement Announcement
PR
06:29pJZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/07JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Update on sale of Water Treatment Industries
PR
09/04JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PR
09/03JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : JZCP announces disposal of Water Treatment Industries
PR
08/15JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/06JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/02JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/19JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/27JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS : Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/22JZ Capital Partners Ltd. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017JZ Capital Partners Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015JZ Capital Is Great For Growth And Value Investors 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.