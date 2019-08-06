Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  K&C Reit PLC       GB00BRKCYB38

K&C REIT PLC
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

KCR Residential Reit : Board changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 04:20am EDT

06 August 2019

Following the approval of the Proposals at the General Meeting of 29 July as set out in the Circular to shareholders and RNS dated 12 July 2019, KCR Residential REIT plc is pleased to announce the appointment to the board of Russell Naylor, Richard Boon and James Thornton with effect from today. Timothy James, James Cane and Oliver Vaughan have resigned from the Company.

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies:

Full name: Russell James Naylor

Age: 47

Current Directorships / Partnerships: Carpe Diem Enterprises (Qld) Pty Ltd, Jasarash Investments Pty Ltd, Naylor Family Superfund Pty Ltd, Naylor Partners Pty Ltd, Pyne Gould Corporation Limited, RCL Real Estate Australia Pty Ltd, RCL Real Estate Pty Ltd, RCL Nords Pty LTD, RCL Grandvue Pty Ltd, RCL Gwandalan Pty Ltd, RCL Haywards Bay Pty Ltd, RCL Merimbula Pty Ltd, RCL Port Stephen Pty Ltd, RCL Pacific Dunes Golf Operation Pty Ltd, RCL Renaissance Rise Pty Ltd, RCL Sanctuary Lakes Pty Ltd, RCL Sunbury Pty Ltd, , RCL St Albans Pty Ltd, RCL Queenstown Pty Ltd, RCL Jack's Point Limited, RCL Sanctuary Land Development Pty Ltd, RCL Henley Downs Limited, RCL Jack's Point Village Limited, RCL Forster Pty Ltd, Real Estate Southern Holdings Ltd, RCL Real Estate Holdings, Torchlight Real Estate Group Ltd, RCL Links Pty Ltd, Torchlight Group, Torchlight GP Limited, Sanctuary Land Developments Pty Ltd, Rolyan Pty Ltd.

Past Directorships / Partnerships (past 5 years): Ferrero Investments Limited, Lantern Hotel Group Ltd, Lantern Management Services Pty Ltd, Lantern RE ltd, Lantern Management No 2 Pty Ltd, IEF NZ Pty Ltd, IEF NZ Pty Ltd, IEF NZ Company Limited, RCL Prm Pty Ltd, LIEF Custodian Pty Ltd, Lantern Operation Pty Ltd, Lantern HR Pty Ltd, Lantern Operation 2 Pty Ltd.

Full name: Richard James Boon

Age: 55

Current Directorships / Partnerships: Dods Group plc, Artefact Partners LLP, Artefact Partners (Holdings) Limited.

Past Directorships / Partnerships (past 5 years): Local World Holdings Ltd.

Full name: James Fitzgerald Thornton

Age: 62

Current Directorships / Partnerships: H & t Group plc, Harvey & Thompson Limited, Dunster 22 Limited.

Past Directorships / Partnerships (past 5 years): New Strand Partners Limited.

Definitions used in this announcement are the same as set out in the Circular to shareholders and RNS dated 12 July 2019.

Contacts:

KCR Residential REIT plc
Dominic White, Chief Executive 		info@kcrreit.com
+44 20 3793 5236
Arden Partners plc
Tom Price / Benjamin Cryer Aimee Kerslake (Sales) 		+44 20 7614 5900

Notes to Editors:

KCR's objective is to build a substantial residential property portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders. The Directors intend that the group will acquire, develop and manage residential property assets in a number of jurisdictions including the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Germany.

Disclaimer

K&C REIT plc published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 08:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K&C REIT PLC
04:20aKCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Board changes
PU
07/12KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Proposed approval of waivers of the obligations under Rul..
PU
06/07KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Financing
PU
04/08KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Trading update on residential rental investment in Southa..
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Disposal of subsidiary
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Annual Results for the year ended 30 June 2018
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Allotment of Restricted Preference Shares
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Result of General Meeting and Issue of Equity
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Posting of Circular
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Proposal to issue £3,100,000 worth of Ordinary Shares and..
PU
More news
Chart K&C REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
K&C Reit PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic Andrew White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Dudley Moran Davies Non-Executive Chairman
James Andrew Cane Finance Director & Director
Timothy James Director & Property Director
Oliver John Vaughan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K&C REIT PLC25.93%0
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL18.44%29 845
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES15.27%28 668
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.24.54%20 073
INVITATION HOMES INC35.06%14 878
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY27.05%13 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group