KCR Residential Reit : Board changes

06 August 2019

Following the approval of the Proposals at the General Meeting of 29 July as set out in the Circular to shareholders and RNS dated 12 July 2019, KCR Residential REIT plc is pleased to announce the appointment to the board of Russell Naylor, Richard Boon and James Thornton with effect from today. Timothy James, James Cane and Oliver Vaughan have resigned from the Company.

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies:

Full name: Russell James Naylor

Age: 47

Current Directorships / Partnerships: Carpe Diem Enterprises (Qld) Pty Ltd, Jasarash Investments Pty Ltd, Naylor Family Superfund Pty Ltd, Naylor Partners Pty Ltd, Pyne Gould Corporation Limited, RCL Real Estate Australia Pty Ltd, RCL Real Estate Pty Ltd, RCL Nords Pty LTD, RCL Grandvue Pty Ltd, RCL Gwandalan Pty Ltd, RCL Haywards Bay Pty Ltd, RCL Merimbula Pty Ltd, RCL Port Stephen Pty Ltd, RCL Pacific Dunes Golf Operation Pty Ltd, RCL Renaissance Rise Pty Ltd, RCL Sanctuary Lakes Pty Ltd, RCL Sunbury Pty Ltd, , RCL St Albans Pty Ltd, RCL Queenstown Pty Ltd, RCL Jack's Point Limited, RCL Sanctuary Land Development Pty Ltd, RCL Henley Downs Limited, RCL Jack's Point Village Limited, RCL Forster Pty Ltd, Real Estate Southern Holdings Ltd, RCL Real Estate Holdings, Torchlight Real Estate Group Ltd, RCL Links Pty Ltd, Torchlight Group, Torchlight GP Limited, Sanctuary Land Developments Pty Ltd, Rolyan Pty Ltd.

Past Directorships / Partnerships (past 5 years): Ferrero Investments Limited, Lantern Hotel Group Ltd, Lantern Management Services Pty Ltd, Lantern RE ltd, Lantern Management No 2 Pty Ltd, IEF NZ Pty Ltd, IEF NZ Pty Ltd, IEF NZ Company Limited, RCL Prm Pty Ltd, LIEF Custodian Pty Ltd, Lantern Operation Pty Ltd, Lantern HR Pty Ltd, Lantern Operation 2 Pty Ltd.

Full name: Richard James Boon

Age: 55

Current Directorships / Partnerships: Dods Group plc, Artefact Partners LLP, Artefact Partners (Holdings) Limited.

Past Directorships / Partnerships (past 5 years): Local World Holdings Ltd.

Full name: James Fitzgerald Thornton

Age: 62

Current Directorships / Partnerships: H & t Group plc, Harvey & Thompson Limited, Dunster 22 Limited.

Past Directorships / Partnerships (past 5 years): New Strand Partners Limited.

Definitions used in this announcement are the same as set out in the Circular to shareholders and RNS dated 12 July 2019.

KCR's objective is to build a substantial residential property portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders. The Directors intend that the group will acquire, develop and manage residential property assets in a number of jurisdictions including the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Germany.