Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  K&C Reit PLC       GB00BRKCYB38

K&C REIT PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

KCR Residential Reit : Trading update on residential rental investment in Southampton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 02:48am EDT

08 April 2019

KCR Residential REIT Plc (AIM: KCR), the residential real estate investment trust group, is pleased to announce that its investment in a new build development at Deanery Court, Chapel Riverside, Southampton is now fully let.

Deanery Court is a new build apartment block consisting of 27 two-bedroom apartments and 28 dedicated car parking spaces. It is located on the waterfront in a prominent location on the west bank of the River Itchen, within walking distance of Ocean Village and the city centre.

The current rental income of £345,400 pa is approximately 25 per cent higher than forecast in the acquisition announcement the Company made last year. The gross yield on the price paid for the acquisition is 5.9 per cent.

Dominic White, Chief Executive, commented: 'KCR's Chapel Riverside investment in Southampton has exceeded our expectations by a significant margin and is generating substantial positive cash flow for the company. We expect to make further investments in the short term.'

For further information, please contact:

KCR Residential REIT plc
Dominic White, Chief Executive 		info@kcrreit.com
+44 20 3793 5236
Arden Partners plc
Tom Price / Benjamin Cryer 		+44 20 7614 5917

Notes to Editors:

KCR's objective is to build a substantial low-to-mid-priced residential property portfolio that generates both secure income flow and increasing net asset value for shareholders. KCR acquires blocks of studio, one-and two-bed apartments that are close to transport links, shopping and leisure.

Disclaimer

K&C REIT plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K&C REIT PLC
02:48aKCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Trading update on residential rental investment in Southa..
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Disposal of subsidiary
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Annual Results for the year ended 30 June 2018
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Allotment of Restricted Preference Shares
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Result of General Meeting and Issue of Equity
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Posting of Circular
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Proposal to issue £3,100,000 worth of Ordinary Shares and..
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Completed acquisition of Karlind Management Services Limi..
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : £8.4 million of acquisitions from Inland Homes under stra..
PU
2018KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Property acquisitions (including first transaction under ..
PU
More news
Chart K&C REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
K&C Reit PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic Andrew White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Dudley Moran Davies Non-Executive Chairman
James Andrew Cane Finance Director & Director
Timothy James Director & Property Director
Oliver John Vaughan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K&C REIT PLC25.93%11
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES16.16%28 040
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL14.54%27 971
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.18.00%18 904
UDR INC.15.14%12 827
INVITATION HOMES INC22.06%12 738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About