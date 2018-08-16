K&P International : Profit Warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

K & P International Holdings Limited 堅寶國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 675)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of K & P International Holdings Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Messrs. Lai Pei Wor and Chan Yau Wah (being executive directors) and Messrs. Kung Fan Cheong, Mak Kwai Wing and Li Yuen Kwan, Joseph (being independent non-executive directors).

