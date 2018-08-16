Log in
K&P International : Profit Warning

08/16/2018 | 11:31am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

K & P International Holdings Limited 堅寶國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 675)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of K & P International Holdings Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

On behalf of the Board

K & P International Holdings Limited

Lai Pei Wor

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Messrs. Lai Pei Wor and Chan Yau Wah (being executive directors) and Messrs. Kung Fan Cheong, Mak Kwai Wing and Li Yuen Kwan, Joseph (being independent non-executive directors).

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

K & P International Holdings Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:30:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Pei Wor Lai Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Yau Wah Chan Deputy Chairman
Fan Cheong Kung Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuen Kwan Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwai-Wing Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K&P INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.82%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.41%65 797
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.55%46 778
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-5.50%44 178
NIDEC CORPORATION-4.68%41 324
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.99%35 103
