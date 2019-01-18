Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  K+S    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S (SDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/18 05:21:38 am
17.3 EUR   +4.37%
2018K&S AG : quaterly earnings release
2018K+S : The downward trend is still in force
2018K&S AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Correction of a release from 28/11/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 04:30am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Correction of a release from 28/11/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.01.2019 / 10:27
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code: 34131
City: Kassel
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Kenneth Griffin
Date of birth: 15 Oct 1968

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Nov 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3,0027 % 0,09 % 3,09 % 191400000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888 5747310 % 3,0027 %
Total 5747310 3,0027 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Option 164841 0,09 %
    Total 164841 0,09 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Kenneth Griffin % % %
Citadel Securities GP LLC % % %
CALC III LP % % %
CSHC US LLC % % %
Citadel Securities LLC % % %
 
Kenneth Griffin % % %
Citadel Securities GP LLC % % %
CALC IV LP % % %
CSHC Europe LLC % % %
Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited % % %
Citadel Securities Financial Trading (Ireland) DAC % % %
 
Kenneth Griffin % % %
Citadel Securities GP LLC % % %
CALC IV LP % % %
CSHC Asia LLC % % %
Citadel Securities Financial Trading (Ireland) DAC % % %
 
Kenneth Griffin % % %
Citadel GP LLC % % %
Citadel Advisors Holdings LP % % %
Citadel Advisors LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 Nov 2018


18.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767357  18.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767357&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K+S
04:30aK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Correction of a release from 28/11/2018 according to Ar..
EQ
01/14K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
01/09K+S : Potash production at Werra plant without restrictions in Q1/19
PU
01/02K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
2018K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
2018K+S : Germany`s K+S ups production outlook for Werra potash plant
AQ
2018K+S : Great international interest in the K+S Brine Challenge
PU
2018K+S : Increased potash production at the Werra plant by the end of the year
PU
2018K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
2018K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 977 M
EBIT 2018 225 M
Net income 2018 60,1 M
Debt 2018 3 304 M
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 48,34
P/E ratio 2019 11,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 3 172 M
Chart K+S
Duration : Period :
K+S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 20,4 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Roberts Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Michael Vassiliadis Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S5.44%3 614
YARA INTERNATIONAL7.17%11 434
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%11 099
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-1.75%7 285
UPL LTD1.04%5 470
OCI NV9.10%4 673
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.