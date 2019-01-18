DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Correction of a release from 28/11/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



18.01.2019 / 10:27

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7 Postal code: 34131 City: Kassel

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Kenneth Griffin

Date of birth: 15 Oct 1968

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 21 Nov 2018

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3,0027 % 0,09 % 3,09 % 191400000 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000KSAG888 5747310 % 3,0027 % Total 5747310 3,0027 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Option 164841 0,09 % Total 164841 0,09 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Kenneth Griffin % % % Citadel Securities GP LLC % % % CALC III LP % % % CSHC US LLC % % % Citadel Securities LLC % % % Kenneth Griffin % % % Citadel Securities GP LLC % % % CALC IV LP % % % CSHC Europe LLC % % % Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited % % % Citadel Securities Financial Trading (Ireland) DAC % % % Kenneth Griffin % % % Citadel Securities GP LLC % % % CALC IV LP % % % CSHC Asia LLC % % % Citadel Securities Financial Trading (Ireland) DAC % % % Kenneth Griffin % % % Citadel GP LLC % % % Citadel Advisors Holdings LP % % % Citadel Advisors LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

27 Nov 2018

