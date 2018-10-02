K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10/02/2018 | 06:05pm CEST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.10.2018 / 18:00
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Wilmington, DE,
United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
0,20 %
0,01 %
0,22 %
191400000
Previous notification
2,30 %
2,99 %
5,29 %
/
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000KSAG888
389017
%
0,20 %
Total 389017
0,20 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Cash Settled Call Option
19/08/2019
Anytime
Cash
25935
0,01 %
Total 25935
0,01 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Broker - Dealer Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting:
% (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the 5% trading book exemption can now be applied with respect to J.P. Morgan Securities Plc.
Language:
English
Company:
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet:
www.k-plus-s.com
End of News
Sales 2018
4 014 M
EBIT 2018
299 M
Net income 2018
150 M
Debt 2018
3 403 M
Yield 2018
2,39%
P/E ratio 2018
22,39
P/E ratio 2019
10,84
EV / Sales 2018
1,71x
EV / Sales 2019
1,58x
Capitalization
3 454 M
Technical analysis trends K+S
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
22,0 €
Spread / Average Target
22%
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
K+S -13.06% 3 990