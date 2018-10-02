Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/02/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.10.2018 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Wilmington, DE,
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0,20 % 0,01 % 0,22 % 191400000
Previous notification 2,30 % 2,99 % 5,29 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888 389017 % 0,20 %
Total 389017 0,20 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Cash Settled Call Option 19/08/2019 Anytime Cash 25935 0,01 %
      Total 25935 0,01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % %
 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
J.P. Morgan Broker - Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %
 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %
 
 
 
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the 5% trading book exemption can now be applied with respect to J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. 


02.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

729311  02.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=729311&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
