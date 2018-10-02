DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.10.2018 / 18:00

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7

34131 Kassel

Germany

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Wilmington, DE,

United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 24 Sep 2018

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 2,30 % 2,99 % 5,29 % 191400000 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000KSAG888 4405957 % 2,30 % Total 4405957 2,30 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Physically Settled Call Option 21/12/2018 Anytime 103200 0,05 % Total 103200 0,05 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap n/a n/a Cash 5333285 2,79 % Physically Settled Put Option 21/12/2018 Anytime Physical 155600 0,08 % Physically Settled Put Option 15/03/2019 Anytime Physical 100000 0,05 % Cash Settled Call Option 19/08/2019 Anytime Cash 22474 0,01 % Total 5611359 2,93 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % 5,07 % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker - Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

