K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/25/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.03.2020 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code: 34131
City: Kassel
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 March 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.21 % 4.72 % 4.93 % 191400000
Previous notification 0.15 % 4.93 % 5.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888 394559 % 0.21 %
US48265W1080 36 % 0.00002 %
Total 394595 0.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall Open 5560805 2.91 %
Swap 26.07.2021 373079 0.19 %
Call Warrant 26.07.2021 45957 0.02 %
    Total 5979841 3.12 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 1760528 0.92 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1145950 0.60 %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 156342 0.08 %
      Total 3062820 1.60 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 March 2020


25.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1005163  25.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
