K+S (SDF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/09 04:59:16 am
17.69 EUR   +2.17%
2018K&S AG : quaterly earnings release
2018K+S : The downward trend is still in force
2018K&S AG : half-yearly earnings release
K+S : Potash production at Werra plant without restrictions in Q1/19

01/09/2019 | 04:34am EST

9 January 2019

High Precipitation

K+S does not expect any more wastewater-related interruptions at the three sites of the Werra plant in the first quarter of 2019. The precipitation over the past few weeks has significantly increased the water level of the Werra river again. As a result, the load on the local retention basins has been relieved to a greater extent. As of December 27 last year, production restarted as planned.

As reported, K+S still expects to be able to increase the on-site temporary storage capacity for saline wastewater by a further 400,000 m3 to a total of around 1 million m3.

About K+S

K+S is a customer-focused, independent minerals company for the Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments and wants to grow the EBITDA to € 3 billion by 2030. Our approximately 15,000 employees enable farmers to provide nutrition for the world, solutions that keep industries going, improve daily life for consumers and provide safety in winter. We continually meet the growing demand for mineral products from production sites in Europe, North and South America as well as a worldwide sales network. We strive for sustainability because we are deeply committed to our responsibilities to people, environment, communities and economy in the regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.k-plus-s.com.


Disclaimer

K+S AG published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:33:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 978 M
EBIT 2018 226 M
Net income 2018 60,4 M
Debt 2018 3 304 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 50,29
P/E ratio 2019 12,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 3 268 M
Chart K+S
Duration : Period :
K+S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 20,4 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Roberts Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Michael Vassiliadis Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S10.15%3 745
YARA INTERNATIONAL7.77%11 492
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 384
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%7 305
UPL LTD0.73%5 555
OCI NV7.44%4 549
