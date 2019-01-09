K+S : Potash production at Werra plant without restrictions in Q1/19

9 January 2019

High Precipitation

K+S does not expect any more wastewater-related interruptions at the three sites of the Werra plant in the first quarter of 2019. The precipitation over the past few weeks has significantly increased the water level of the Werra river again. As a result, the load on the local retention basins has been relieved to a greater extent. As of December 27 last year, production restarted as planned.

As reported, K+S still expects to be able to increase the on-site temporary storage capacity for saline wastewater by a further 400,000 m3 to a total of around 1 million m3.

